Alexa Rash (21) of Alexander Central scores in the 11th inning against catcher Brooke Gillespie, right, of Cleveland. The Cleveland Rams played the Alexander Central Cougars in game 2 of the NCHSAA 3A Softball Championship series in Greensboro, N.C. on June 2, 2018. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

NCHSAA baseball/softball scoreboard: scores, pairings for state final series

June 02, 2018 11:07 PM

BASEBALL

Class 4A

(best-of-3)

(at Five County Stadium, Zebulon

Ardrey Kell (27-7) vs. Fuquay-Varina (22-12)

Game 1 (Friday): Ardrey Kell 3, Fuquay-Varina 0

Game 2 (Saturday): Fuquay-Varina 3, Ardrey Kell 2

Game 3 (Saturday): Fuquay-Varina 10, Ardrey Kell 6

Fuquay-Varina is 4A state champion

Class 3A

(best-of-3)

(at Burlington Athletic Complex)

Boiling Springs Crest (27-5) vs. Wilmington New Hanover (32-1)

Game 1 (Friday): New Hanover 8, Crest 4

Game 2 (Saturday): New Hanover 2, Crest 1

New Hanover is 3A state champion



Class 2A

(best-of-3)

(at Five County Stadium, Zebulon)

Ledford (29-5) vs. Whiteville (29-2)

Game 1 (Friday): Ledford 10, Whiteville 0

Game 2 (Saturday): Whiteville 8, Ledford 3

Game 3 (Saturday): Whiteville 6, Ledford 4

Whiteville is 2A state champion

Class 1A

(best-of-3)

(at Burlington Athletic Complex)

Murphy (29-1) vs. West Columbus (20-11)

Game 1 (Friday): ppd. rain

Game 1 (Saturday): Murphy 7, West Columbus 5

Game 2 (Saturday): Murphy 8, West Columbus 5

Murphy is 1A state champion

SOFTBALL

Class 4A

(best-of-3)

(at N.C. State’s Dail Stadium, Raleigh)

South Caldwell (29-3) vs. Fayetteville Jack Britt (24-6)

Game 1 (Friday): Jack Britt 3, South Caldwell 2

Game 2 (Saturday): South Caldwell 3, Jack Britt 0

Game 3: 2 p.m. Sunday

Class 3A

(best-of-3)

(at UNC Greensboro)

Alexander Central (28-5) vs. Clayton Cleveland (20-5)

Game 1 (Friday): Alexander Central 2, Cleveland 0

Game 2 (Saturday): Alexander Central 6, Cleveland 4 (11 innings)

Alexander Central is 3A state champion

Class 2A

(best-of-three)

(at UNC Greensboro)

Franklin (24-2) vs. South Granville (26-0)

Game 1 (Friday): ppd. rain

Game 1 (Saturday): South Granville 3, Franklin 2 (12 innings)

Game 2: 1 p.m. Sunday

Game 3 (if needed): 4 p.m. Sunday

Class 1A

(best-of-3)

(at N.C. State’s Dail Stadium, Raleigh)

Alleghany (22-5) vs. Louisburg (22-6)

Game 1 (Friday): Alleghany 3, Louisburg 0

Game 2 (Saturday): Alleghany 3, Louisburg 2 (9 innings)

Alleghany is 1A state champion

