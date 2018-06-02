NCHSAA baseball/softball scoreboard: scores, pairings for state final series

BASEBALL
Class 4A
(best-of-3)
(at Five County Stadium, Zebulon
Ardrey Kell (27-7) vs. Fuquay-Varina (22-12)
Game 1 (Friday): Ardrey Kell 3, Fuquay-Varina 0
Game 2 (Saturday): Fuquay-Varina 3, Ardrey Kell 2
Game 3 (Saturday): Fuquay-Varina 10, Ardrey Kell 6
Fuquay-Varina is 4A state champion
Class 3A
(best-of-3)
(at Burlington Athletic Complex)
Boiling Springs Crest (27-5) vs. Wilmington New Hanover (32-1)
Game 1 (Friday): New Hanover 8, Crest 4
Game 2 (Saturday): New Hanover 2, Crest 1
New Hanover is 3A state champion
Class 2A
(best-of-3)
(at Five County Stadium, Zebulon)
Ledford (29-5) vs. Whiteville (29-2)
Game 1 (Friday): Ledford 10, Whiteville 0
Game 2 (Saturday): Whiteville 8, Ledford 3
Game 3 (Saturday): Whiteville 6, Ledford 4
Whiteville is 2A state champion
Class 1A
(best-of-3)
(at Burlington Athletic Complex)
Murphy (29-1) vs. West Columbus (20-11)
Game 1 (Friday): ppd. rain
Game 1 (Saturday): Murphy 7, West Columbus 5
Game 2 (Saturday): Murphy 8, West Columbus 5
Murphy is 1A state champion
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
(best-of-3)
(at N.C. State’s Dail Stadium, Raleigh)
South Caldwell (29-3) vs. Fayetteville Jack Britt (24-6)
Game 1 (Friday): Jack Britt 3, South Caldwell 2
Game 2 (Saturday): South Caldwell 3, Jack Britt 0
Game 3: 2 p.m. Sunday
Class 3A
(best-of-3)
(at UNC Greensboro)
Alexander Central (28-5) vs. Clayton Cleveland (20-5)
Game 1 (Friday): Alexander Central 2, Cleveland 0
Game 2 (Saturday): Alexander Central 6, Cleveland 4 (11 innings)
Alexander Central is 3A state champion
Class 2A
(best-of-three)
(at UNC Greensboro)
Franklin (24-2) vs. South Granville (26-0)
Game 1 (Friday): ppd. rain
Game 1 (Saturday): South Granville 3, Franklin 2 (12 innings)
Game 2: 1 p.m. Sunday
Game 3 (if needed): 4 p.m. Sunday
Class 1A
(best-of-3)
(at N.C. State’s Dail Stadium, Raleigh)
Alleghany (22-5) vs. Louisburg (22-6)
Game 1 (Friday): Alleghany 3, Louisburg 0
Game 2 (Saturday): Alleghany 3, Louisburg 2 (9 innings)
Alleghany is 1A state champion
