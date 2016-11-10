Prep Insider Blog

Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: Lincolnton Wolves

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Note: the Observer is revealing teams in its preseason Sweet 16 poll, but not the order. The order will be revealed in Sunday’s print editions

NO. 8 LINCOLNTON WOLVES

Head Coach: Bob Cowie (19th year)

Coaching Career Record: 269-77

2015-16 Record: 22-6 (11-3 in the Southern District 7 (SD7) conference).

Returning Starters: Robbie Cowie, Jr., F (6-5, 200); Cordell Littlejohn, Jr., G (6-4, 190).

Key Newcomers: Sage Surratt, Sr., G (6-4, 205) (East Lincoln transfer); Yung Sherrill, Sr., F (6-5, 185) (Cherryville transfer); Christopher Robinson, Fr., G (5-10, 165); Lane Hoover, Jr., G (5-9, 165).

Outlook: The Wolves are loaded as returning starters, Robbie Cowie and Cordell Littlejohn, join two of the state’s most impactful transfers in reigning, SD7 conference player of the year, Sage Surratt (East Lincoln transfer), and Yung Sherrill (Cherryville transfer). That foursome will make Lincolnton one of the most versatile teams in the state, capable of scoring with anyone. The Wolves go into the season as the favorite to win the SD7 conference crown and should be right there in the end with a chance to win a 2A state title.

--JAY EDWARDS

