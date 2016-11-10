Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Countdown: Cox Mill Chargers

Note: the Observer is revealing teams in its preseason Sweet 16 poll, but not the order. The order will be revealed in Sunday’s print editions
COX MILL CHARGERS
Head Coach: Jody Barbee (4th year as Cox Mill head coach)
Coaching Career Record: 64-21
2015-16 Record: 22-8 (13-5 in the South Piedmont conference (SPC))
Returning Starters: Wendell Moore, So., G (6-5, 185)
Other Key Returnees: Caleb Stone-Carrawell, So., F (6-5).
Key Newcomers: Tyzhaun Claude, Jr., F (6-7, 195)
Outlook: The Chargers had their best season in school history last year, advancing to the 3A state quarterfinals, before falling to eventual state champion Jay M. Robinson. While they lost four starters from that team, their best player, Division I recruit Wendell Moore (17 ppg, 10 rpg, 8 apg), is back to lead the way. Add in talented young players like Caleb Stone-Carrawell (son of former Duke star Chris Carrawell) and Tyzhaun Claude and Cox Mill should contend in SPC conference and be a major player deep into the 3A playoffs.
--JAY EDWARDS
