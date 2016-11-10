Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: Ardrey Kell Knights

ARDREY KELL KNIGHTS
Head Coach: Mike Craft (11th year as Ardrey Kell basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 172-108
2015-16 Record: 13-14 (9-5 in the SoMeck8 conference).
Returning Starters: Wes Morgan, Sr., F (6-7); Jeremy Littlejohn, Sr., F (6-5); Jerod Carrier, Sr., F (6-2).
Other Key Returnees: David Kasanganay, Jr., PG (6-1); Harper Hendricks, Jr., PG (6-2).
Key Newcomers: Kameron Flynn, So., F (6-3); Royce Jarrett, So., F (6-4).
Outlook: In what a lot of people thought would be a rebuilding year, Coach Mike Craft still led his Ardrey Kell team to a third-place in the SoMeck8 conference and to second of the 4A state playoffs last season. With an experienced team back, led by senior forward Wes Morgan (12 ppg, North Florida commit), the 2015 state runner-up looks to get back in contention in both the conference and state playoffs.
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments