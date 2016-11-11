Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: North Mecklenburg Vikings

Note: the Observer is revealing teams in its preseason Sweet 16 poll, but not the order. The order will be revealed in Sunday’s print editions
NORTH MECKLENBURG VIKINGS
Head Coach: Duane Lewis (18th year as North Mecklenburg basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 27-3 (12-0 to win the MECKA 4A conference)
Returning Starters: Vaud Worthy, Jr., PG (6-2).
Key Newcomers: Terrell Sherman, Sr., C (6-7, 275); Jaylen Lowery, Sr., G (6-1, 175); Yancey Hairston, Jr., F (6-5, 185); Tristan Maxwell, Fr., G (6-2, 170); Tyren Clark, Jr., G/F (6-4, 200); Jae’lyn Withers, So., F (6-8, 185).
Outlook: North Mecklenburg ended last season with a heart-breaking loss to Charlotte Catholic in the 4A West Regional finals. Now, Coach Duane Lewis has reloaded quickly with junior point guard Vaud Worthy (James Worthy’s nephew) leading the way. Add in 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, Jae’lyn Withers (former Charlotte 49ers’ standout Curtis Withers’ son) and freshman Tristan Maxwell (former Houston Rockets’ guard, Vernon Maxwell’s son) and the Vikings will be looking to repeat at MECKA 4A champions, and put themselves back into position to contend for a 4A state championship.
--JAY EDWARDS
