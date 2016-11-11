Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: Charlotte Christian Knights

Note: the Observer is revealing teams in its preseason Sweet 16 poll, but not the order. The order will be revealed in Sunday’s print editions
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS
Head Coach: Shonn Brown (16th year as Charlotte Christian basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 349-149
2015-16 Record: 11-18 (3-8 in the CISAA conference)
Returning Starters: Rob Peterson, Sr., G/F (6-6, 190); Kayle Mason, Sr., F (6-4. 195); Terrelle Brown, Jr., G (6-1, 175); J.C. Tharrington, So., PG (6-0, 165); Seth Bennett, So., G (6-2, 175).
Key Newcomers: B.J. Mack, So., F/C (6-8, 245); Blake Preston, FILL, F/C (6-9, 240); Garrett Shrader, So., G/F (6-5, 215); Efosa E-Udosomwan, So., G (6-2, 165).
Outlook: Charlotte Christian coach, Shonn Brown, says his Knights’ team expects to compete for a state championship every year. But Christian has struggled in recent years with three losing seasons in their last four campaigns. However, the Knights are loaded with talent this year with Division I targets Rob Peterson (13 ppg, 8 rpg) and J.C. Tharrington (13 ppg, 5 apg) in the backcourt with 6-foot-8 Charlotte Catholic transfer B.J. Mack (Va. Tech commit) now giving them a major force inside. That combination will allow Charlotte Christian to be a contender for both conference and state bragging rights once again.
--JAY EDWARDS
