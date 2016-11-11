Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: Independence Patriots

Note: the Observer is revealing teams in its preseason Sweet 16 poll, but not the order. The order will be revealed in Sunday’s print editions
INDEPENDENCE PATRIOTS
Head Coach: Preston Davis (8th year)
Coaching Career Record: 84-100
2015-16 Record: 21-8 (10-2 in Southwestern 4A conference)
Returning Starters: Justyn Hamilton, Sr., F/C (6-10); Matthew Statile, Sr., SG (6-3); Chea Johnson, Sr., PG (6-0); Victor Tshiona, Sr., F (6-5).
Key Newcomers: Andra McKee, So., G (6-3); Raja Milton, So., G (6-0).
Outlook: The Patriots are loaded with experience and talent as four starters are back led by 6-foot-10 center, Justyn Hamilton (10 ppg, 8 rpg, 5 bpg/Temple commit) on a team that can challenge for a SW4A title and make a deep playoff run. Losing Berry transfer, 6-foot-5, Jamarius Burton (ACL), was a tough loss before the season even started.
--JAY EDWARDS
