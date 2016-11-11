Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: Hough Huskies

HOUGH HUSKIES
Head Coach: Jason Grube (3rd year as Hough basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 255-195
2015-16 Record: 19-8 (9-3 in the MECKA 4A conference)
Returning Starters: Ben Topp, Sr., F (6-7); Cooper Crawford, Jr., PG (6-0); Damon Early, Jr., F (6-3).
Other Key Returnees: Chase Praeger, Jr., PG (5-8); Jackson Rhodes, Sr., G (5-9); Justice Rushing, Sr., G (5-10); Blake Bailey, Sr., Wing (6-2); Paxton Sutton, Sr., F (6-5); Donovan Barnes, Sr., G (5-11).
Key Newcomers: Myles Washington, Jr., F (6-6) (Berry transfer); Will Taylor, So., F (6-1); Gemeni Kerns, So., G (6-0).
Outlook: The Huskies surprised some people when they finished second-place in the MECKA 4A conference. But Coach Jason Grube relishes the underdog role and will convince his team they have something to prove again this season. Led by 6-foot-7 senior forward Ben Topp and juniors Cooper Crawford and Damon Early, Hough will need a big group performance if this team is going to be league contender and a factor in the 4A playoffs.
--JAY EDWARDS
