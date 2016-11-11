Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Countdown: Forest Hills

Note: the Observer is revealing teams in its preseason Sweet 16 poll, but not the order. The order will be revealed in Sunday’s print editions
FOREST HILLS YELLOW JACKETS
Head Coach: Matt Sides (5th year as Forest Hills
Coaching Career Record: 134-84
2015-16 Record: 28-3 (10-0 to win the Rocky River conference)
Returning Starters: Tyrese Barbour, Sr., PG (5-9); Shamon Ratliff, Jr., G (6-0); Nas Tyson, So. G (6-1).
Other Key Returnees: Jai Rorie, Sr., PG (5-8); Jaleel McLaughlin, Sr., G (5-9).
Key Newcomers: Trey Brelin, So., F (6-2); Cam Richardson, So, G (5-8); Josh Owens, Fr., F (6-2).
Outlook: The Yellow Jackets won 28 games last year, advancing to the 2A West Regional finals (state semifinals) before falling to East Lincoln. But with three starters back from that team, led by all-conference guard Nas Tyson (12 ppg, 7 rpg) and Tyrese Barbour (three-year starter), Forest Hills goal is simple: states.
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments