Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: Weddington Warriors

4:14 Scott Stone and Bill Brawley Pause

0:36 Broken water main on Eastway Drive

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:02 One Charlotte

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:36 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

1:11 Panthers prepare for Monday night's game against Bucs