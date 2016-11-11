Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 boys basketball countdown: Weddington Warriors

Note: the Observer is revealing teams in its preseason Sweet 16 poll, but not the order. The order will be revealed in Sunday’s print editions
WEDDINGTON WARRIORS
Head Coach: Gary Ellington (10th year as Weddington head coach)
Coaching Career Record: 152-90
2015-16 Record: 21-6 (9-1 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference)
Returning Starters: Ryan Schwieger, Sr., PG (6-7, 200); Timmy Havens, Sr., SG (6-0, 185); Corey Davis, Jr., SG (6-1, 160).
Key Newcomers: N/A
Outlook: The Warriors look to repeat as Southern Carolinas’ conference champions and more with reigning conference player of the year 6-foot-7, point guard Ryan Schwieger (Princeton commit), leading the way. Weddington has the experience and talent on the perimeter to go deep into the playoffs, but just how far will be likely be determined on if they can production from their post players.
--JAY EDWARDS
