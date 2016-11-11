Charlotte Observer-area girls basketball team capsules released 11.11.16

The Charlotte Observer continues its exclusive preview of girls basketball throughout the region with team-by-team preview capsules, put together by correspondent Jay Edwards. Here are links to more coverage
A.L. BROWN
Head Coach: Lamont Johnson (2nd year as A.L. Brown girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 4-18 (0-12 in the MECKA 4A conference)
Returning Starters: Shemya Stanback, Sr., PG (5-6); Nikki Lyerly, Sr., G (5-5); Akeena Maxwell, Jr., G (5-8). Key Newcomers: Jala Campbell, Fr., SG (5-7); Jaliyah Simmone, Fr., F (5-10); N’More Cowan, Jr., G (5-8).
Outlook: The Wonders struggled last year winning only four games, including 0-12 in the MECKA 4A league play. But this year, A.L. Brown returns their starting backcourt, led by do-it-all, senior point guard, Shemya Stanback (11 ppg, 11 rpg, 8 apg), which should translate into more wins. However, lacking size in the brutal, MECKA 4A conference won’t make it easy to move up from bottom of the league standings.
ARDREY KELL
Head Coach: Jeff Busieck (3rd Year as Ardrey Kell head coach)
Coaching Career Record: 49-10
2015-16 Record: 24-7 (12-2 in the SoMeck8 conference/Advanced to 4A state quarterfinals)
Returning Starters: Kathleen Rogers, Sr., G (5-7); Journey Muhammad, Jr., PG (5-2); D’Shara Booker, Jr., F (6-0).
Other Key Returnees: Deniyah Lutz, Jr., G (5-8). Key Newcomers: Kennedy Cash, Jr., G (5-7); Sydney Williams, Sr., G (5-6); Riley Littlejohn, So., F (5-9); Nia Griffin, So., F (5-9).
Outlook: The three-time, defending, SoMeck8 conference champions have won 49 games in the past two years (six straight 20-plus win seasons). This year, with an experience team back – led by senior Kathleen Rogers and junior D’Shara Booker, the Knights look to emerge as serious 4A state championship contenders.
ASHBROOK
Head Coach: Juan Smith (15th year)
2015-16 Record: 30-2 (14-0 to win the Big South conference)
Returning Starters: Evonna McGill, Jr., C/F (6-0); Trinity Jones, Jr., G/F (5-8); Jada Davie, Jr., G (5-7). Key Newcomers: Angel Natt, Sr., G (5-7) (Shelby transfer); Destiny Hightower, Fr., F (6-0); Myia Hall, Fr., G (5-7).
Outlook: The Green Wave had a magical run last season winning 30 games, including a perfect 14-0 to win the Big South conference. But all of that came to a screeching half in a 77-47 loss to Freedom in the 3A state semifinals. With three starters back from that team, led by all-conference forward, Evonna McGill (14 ppg, 11 rpg, 3 bpg) and guards, Trinity Jones (15 ppg) and Jada Davie (10 ppg), don’t need any extra motivation to be a Big South conference and 3A state contender again this season.
BERRY
Head Coach: Marquis Hines (2nd year as Berry girls’ head coach)
2015-16 Record: 22-4 (12-2 in SoMeck8 conference play)
Returning Starters: Nyana Wattie, Sr., PG (5-4); Amani Perkins, Jr., G/F (5-9); Jordan McLaughlin, So., PG/G (5-7). Key Newcomers: N/A
Outlook: The Cardinals tied Ardrey Kell for the SoMeck8 regular season title last year, which won’t be easy to replicate with all-state forward, Ra’Shika White (26 ppg, 13 rpg, 4 bpg) graduated. But now, sophomore point guard, Jordan McLaughlin (9.3 ppg, 3.3 apg), takes over where she looks to keep Berry at the top of the league and in postseason position.
BESSEMER CITY
Head Coach: Billy James (2nd year as Bessemer City girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 2-22 (1-13 in the South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A))
Returning Starters: Anna Ramsey, Jr., G (5-5); Ja’la Setzer, Jr., G (5-5). Key Newcomers: Logan Hamby, Sr., G (5-6).
Outlook: The Yellow Jackets suffered through a two-win season last year, finishing last in the SPC 1A conference. This year, they have some pieces in junior guards, Anna Ramsey (11 ppg, 4 spg) and Ja’la Setze (9 ppg) to be more competitive overall and in the conference race, which should translate into more victories.
BUTLER
Head Coach: Mark Sanders (7th year as Butler girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 119-52
2015-16 Record: 20-9 (9-3 in the Southwestern 4A conference)
Returning Starters: Rinnah Green, Jr., G (5-8); Tia Thompson, Sr., F (6-1); Meghan Flowers, Sr., G (5-11). Key Newcomers: Peyton Sutton, Fr., G (5-6); Jamani Thompson, Jr., G (5-6): Renee Kennedy, So., G (5-5).
Outlook: Coach Mark Sanders annually gets the most out of his teams, and with three starters back, led by junior guard, Rinnah Green (14.2 ppg, 3.5 apg), the Bulldogs look to contend for SW4A title and be a dangerous matchup in the playoffs, once again.
CANNON SCHOOL
Head Coach: Jessica Kulp (3rd year as Cannon girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 66-61
2015-16 Record: 6-16 (0-10 in the CISAA conference)
Returning Starters: Maren McCrary, Sr., F (5-9). Key Newcomers: Christal Walker, Jr., G/F (5-10); Megan Gularson, Fr., G (5-9).
Outlook: Life doesn’t get any easier for a Cannon team that didn’t win a game last year in the unforgiving CISAA conference with just one starter back on a team without much size. But Coach Jessica Kulp and company’s focus is on getting more competitive in one of the state’s best leagues.
CARMEL CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Ashley McGuirt (1st year as Carmel Christian girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: Didn’t have varsity team last year.
Returning Starters: None Key Newcomers: Aja Jones, So., F (6-0); Christiana McLean, So., PG (5-7); Carrie Barnett, Sr., F (5-11).
Outlook: Former Northside Christian coach, Ashley McGuirt looks to breathe new life into the Carmel Christian girls’ basketball program that didn’t have a varsity team last year. Meanwhile, McGuirt has gone to the state finals in two of the past three seasons. She will have some young talent to build around at Carmel Christian with senior, Carrie Barnett and promising sophomores, Aja Jones and Christiana McLean, leading the way.
CENTRAL CABARRUS
Head Coach: Brandon Blalock (5th year as Central Cabarrus girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 68-77
2015-16 Record: 12-14 (8-10 in the South Piedmont conference (SPC))
Returning Starters: Mahaley Holit, Sr., PG (5-4); Salma Van Dyke, Jr., G (5-2); Maranda Benton, Jr., G (5-7). Key Newcomers: Ja’el Miller, Fr., PG (5-5); Naveah Brown, Fr., G (5-8); Aniyah Tate, Fr., F (5-7).
Outlook: The Vikings have one of the state’s most dynamic guards in senior, Mahaley Holit (20.9 ppg, 5.9 apg, 4 spg/Hampton University commit), to help them stay in the upper echelon of the SPC race. Add freshman guard, Ja’el Miller, already a Division I target, have a backcourt that will also make them a dangerous match up in the postseason.
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC
Head Coach: Bobby Conrad (10th year as Charlotte Catholic girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 182-74
2015-16 Record: 19-11 (10-4 in SoMeck8 conference)
Returning Starters: Carson Dymock, Jr., G (5-4); Maggie Dupre, Jr., G (5-9); Kristal Mainsah, Jr., G (5-7); Lorelei Roper, Jr., F (6-1).
Other Key Returnees: Ally Hendershott, Jr., G (5-7). Key Newcomers: Megan Flesch, Jr., F (5-10); Emma Ullius, Jr., F (5-10); Claire Kloiber, Jr., G/F (5-8); Dane Bertolina, Fr., G (5-7).
Outlook: Charlotte Catholic returns the bulk of a team that won 19 games and advanced to the third round of the 4A state playoffs. Coach Conrad believes his "big 3," in Maggie Dupre, Kristal Mainsah and Lorelei Roper can help his team challenge for the SoMeck8 conference crown as well as be a major factor deep into the playoffs.
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Luke Boythe (3rd year as Charlotte Christian girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 40-21
2015-16 Record: 19-10 (7-3 in the CISAA)
Returning Starters: Gerlea Patton, Sr., G (5-8); Emma Giller, Sr., F (5-7). Key Newcomers: N/A
Outlook: The Knights have proven to be consistent winners, averaging 19 wins per season over the past seven years. But Coach Luke Boythe has a big challenge this season with only two starters back (from NCISAA 3A state semifinalist team) in the unforgiving CISAA conference, where they will battle for a playoff spot.
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
Head Coach: Andre Haston (10th year as Charlotte Country Day girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 8-15 (2-8 in the CISAA conference)
Returning Starters: Charlotte Pedlow, Jr., G (5-6); Grace Gach, Sr., C (5-9); Dee Ellis, Sr., G (5-6). Key Newcomers: Kennedy Grier, Fr., G (5-4).
Outlook: The Bucs have struggled in recent years as they haven’t posted a winning record since the 2010-11 campaign. Life isn’t getting any easier in the unforgiving CISAA, but they do return seven players, which should give them a chance to be more competitive in one of the state’s best leagues and into the postseason.
CHARLOTTE LATIN
Head Coach: Charisse Mapp (4th year as Charlotte Latin girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 42-35
2015-16 Record: 18-9 (7-4 in the CISAA conference)
Returning Starters: Claudia Dickey, Jr., PG (5-10); Kathryn Vandiver, So., F (6-0); Ele McCarter, So., F (5-10).
Other Key Returnees: Ruthie Jones, So., F (5-11). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Hawks have consistently gotten better in the last three years under Coach Mapp and look to take another step this season with all-conference performers, Claudia Dickey (11 ppg, 5 apg) and Kathryn Vandiver (10 ppg, 7 rpg) leading the way. While it won’t be easy battling seven-time, defending state champion, Providence Day, in their own conference (CISAA), Latin should be serious contender in the playoffs.
CHRIST THE KING
Head Coach: Jackie Marshall (1st year as Christ the King basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 16-12 (8-3 in the Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (SPAA)).
Returning Starters: Marie Strickland, Sr., G/F; Anne Mundy, Sr., G/F; Sarah Kocher, So., F; Kristen Fernando, Sr., F; Riley Holleran, Sr., C/F. Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Crusaders have established a winning tradition in the short history of the program. With all five starters back, including four seniors in Marie Strickland, Anne Mundy, Kristen Fernando and Riley Holleran, Christ the King has all the pieces in place to contend for an SPAA title and get back to the postseason, where the veteran team will be a tough matchup.
CLOVER
Head Coach: Sherer Hopkins (17th year as Clover girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 11-12 (3-9 in Region III, 4A)
Returning Starters: Renee Carter, Jr., F (6-0); Lilly Wallace, Sr., G/F (5-8); Amber Lipscomb, Jr., G (5-4); Taylor Morneault, Sr., G/F (5-7) Key Newcomers: Alisha Wade, 8th grade, G/F (5-7); Ali Glenn, Fr., G/F (5-8); Sara-Kate Dixon, Fr., G/F (5-8).
Outlook: The Blue Eagles have the experience to compete with four starters back led by Renee Carter. But it won’t be easy in a new region (Region IV, 5A) where it will be hard to climb above rivals like Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Nation Ford.
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
Head Coach: Jay Martin (3rd year as Community School of Davidson girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 40-14
2015-16 Record: 21-7 (12-2 in the South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A)).
Returning Starters: None
Other Key Returnees: Meredith Suggs, Jr., F (6-0). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Spartans will have to reload after losing all five starters from a team that won 21 games, including the SPC 1A conference tournament last year. Junior forward, Meredith Suggs (6 ppg) is the only player in the rotation returning, which won’t make staying near the top of the tough, SPC 1A easy.
CONCORD
Head Coach: Scott Parkin (3rd year as Concord girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 19-32
2015-16 Record: 13-14 (10-8 in the South Piedmont conference)
Returning Starters: De’Niya Gravely, So., G (5-6). Key Newcomers: Alexa Smith, So., F (5-7); Janaya Miller, So., G (5-2); Mara Oglesby, Jr., G (5-5).
Outlook: Coach Scott Parkin knows it won’t be easy to stay in the upper echelon of the SPC with only one starter back in sophomore guard, De’Niya Gravely. But the Spiders believe they can hold their own if some of their young talent can step into bigger roles as the season unfolds.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY
Head Coach: William Middlebrooks (10th year as Concord First Assembly girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 160-49
2015-16 Record: 22-9 (7-1 in the Metrolina Athletic conferenece (MAC))
Returning Starters: Zaria Wright, Sr., G (5-8); Ojai Brooks, Sr., G (5-3); Jalisha Rushing, Sr., C (6-0). Key Newcomers: Camille Small, Jr., G/F (5-9) (Independence transfer); Shamani Stafford, Jr., G (Northside Christian transfer); Jessyka Leak, Jr., F (5-7) (Northside Christian transfer)
Outlook: The Eagles are loaded with talent, and it all starts with all-state guard, reigning MAC player of the year, Zaria Wright (26 ppg). Add in three transfers, in all-SW4A, Independence wing, Camille Small (13 ppg) and Northside Christian wings, Shamani Stafford and Jessyka Leak, and Concord First Assembly is a serious contender for a MAC and NCISAA 2A state championship this year.
COVENANT DAY
Head Coach: Zach Turner (5th year as Covenant Day girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 53-55
2015-16 Record: 15-11 (5-5 in the CISAA conference)
Returning Starters: Sarah Billiard, Sr., F (6-1); Carlee Pierce, Sr., F (5-8); Alexis Klohr, Jr., G (5-4); Amanda Stone, Sr., G (5-8). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Covenant Day has the experience and talent, led by all-state forward, Sarah Billiard (University of Virginia volleyball commit) to compete in the brutal, CISAA, where everywhere is looking up to seven-time, defending state champion, Providence Day. The Lions will look to finish near the top of the league to put themselves in the best playoff position possible.
COX MILL
Head Coach: Justin Kuralt (1st year as Cox Mill head coach)
2015-16 Record: 7-18 (7-11 in South Piedmont conference (SPC))
Returning Starters: Rachel Barker, Sr., G (5-9); Maddie Rinkus, Sr., F (5-10); Koby Haney, Jr., G (5-8); Shamya Surratt, Jr., G/F (5-9). Key Newcomers: Anna Coley, Fr., G (5-7); Nya Tillery, Fr., G (5-9).
Outlook: The Chargers look to make a move up the SPC standings with four starters back, led by the senior duo of Rachel Barker (12.2 ppg) and Maddie Rinkus (13.3 ppg). The experience should give first year coach, Justin Kuralt (who spent four years as Cox Mill assistant) a chance to put his team in the postseason.
CUTHBERTSON
Head Coach: Joel Allen (7th year as Cuthbertson girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 77-76 at Cuthbertson
2015-16 Record: 8-15 (3-7 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC))
Returning Starters: Sarah Moll, Sr., G (5-6); Jessa Smith, Jr., C (5-7); Kayla Young, So., G (5-6); Kaylin McKinney, So., G (5-5). Key Newcomers: Lillian Anderson, Fr., F/C (5-10); Lauryn Hardiman, Fr., F (5-10); Nina Clark, Fr., G (5-4).
Outlook: The Cavaliers have a young nucleus with seven of their top 10 freshmen and sophomores. But with four starters back, led by senior, all-conference guard, Sarah Moll (11 ppg) and sophomore, Kayla Young, Cuthbertson believes it can contend in the brutal SCC and be a bigger factor in the postseason.
DAVIDSON DAY
Head Coach: Jeff Lafave (2nd year as Davidson Day girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 27-3 (10-0 to win the PACIS conference/NCISAA 2A state runner-up)
Returning Starters: Maya Caldwell, Sr., G (5-11); Parker Tompkins, Sr., F (6-0).
Other Key Returnees: Josie Wiles, So., F (6-1). Key Newcomers: Ryann Sinclair, So., G (5-8); Kate Roberts, So., G (5-7).
Outlook: The Patriots have one of the best senior duos in the state in all-state guard, Maya Caldwell (major, Division I recruit, 16 ppg) and forward, Parker Tompkins (19 ppg, Furman commit) to lead a team that looks to be in state championship game for third time in four years. This time, Davidson Day looks to finish their season with a state championship after being NCISAA 2A runner-up in 2014 and 2016.
EAST GASTON
Head Coach: David Hayes (4th year as East Gaston girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 40-35
2015-16 Record: 11-14 (6-8 in the Big South conference)
Returning Starters: Deaja Smith, Sr., G (5-7); Deja Ross, Jr., G (5-7); Shai Robinson, Sr., F (6-0); Neja Ervin, Sr., F/C (5-11). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Coach David Hayes and company believe they have the experience and talent to contend in the Big South conference. Seniors, Shai Robinson (12 ppg, 7 rpg), Deaja Smith and Neja Ervin, will have to take on even bigger roles if the Warriors are going to be a factor in the Big South race and into the playoffs.
EAST LINCOLN
Head Coach: Jason Otey (4th year as East Lincoln girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 26-44
2015-16 Record: 15-9 (9-5 in the Southern District 7 conference (SD7))
Returning Starters: Destiny Johnson, Jr., G (5-7); Eboni Tinsley, Sr., G (5-4); Caira McClain, Jr., C (5-9); Kendall White, Sr., F (5-7); Grace Kinsch, Jr., G (5-6). Key Newcomers: Tressa Begley, Jr., G (5-5); Evelyn Kinsch, So., C (5-10); Autumn Koehler, Sr., F (5-9).
Outlook: The Mustangs are ready to challenge for the SD7 conference crown and more with all five starters back from a team that won 15 games and had their first winning season since 2009-10. With all-state, reigning SD7 player of the year, junior, Destiny Johnson (24.7 ppg) and senior Eboni Tinsley (11.7 ppg), leading a veteran team, East Lincoln will be a dangerous matchup all season.
EAST MECKLENBURG
Head Coach: Dwight Miller (3rd year as East Mecklenburg girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 6-17 (3-9 in the Southwestern 4A conference)
Returning Starters: Khahdejah Davis, Sr., PG (5-5); Jordan Hardin, Sr., SF (5-8); Jaszmyne Irons, Sr., SG (5-6).
Key Newcomers: Samantha Glover, So., G (5-4); Araona Walker, Jr., F (5-10); Morgan Kelson, Fr., F (5-10); Kasidi Staley, Fr., PG (5-5); Charm Browne, So., F (5-10).
Outlook: The Eagles have a much more experienced team with three seniors starters back in the lineup, led by point guard, Khahdejah Davis. East Meck should also benefit from a strong, infusion of talent from the J.V. team, which should help them move up the SW4A standings and compete for a playoff berth.
FOREST HILLS
Head Coach: Kesley Anselmi (1st year as Forest Hills’ girls’ basketball coach).
2015-16 Record: 15-12 (6-4 in the Rocky River conference).
Returning Starters: Destinee Allen, Sr., G (5-7); Kendall Howard, So. F (5-8); Charity Allen, Jr., F (5-10); Sheonna Woodham, Jr., G (5-6); Alisha Benson, Jr., F (5-10); Jalaysia Howard, So., PG (5-5). Key Newcomers: Summer Hamilton, So., G (5-6).
Outlook: The Yellow Jackets return six different players who saw time in the starting lineup last year from a team that finished in third-place in the Rocky River conference. This season, Forest Hills is eager to be a serious contender for league bragging rights with perennial powers, Monroe and Parkwood. They also have the experience, especially in the backcourt, with juniors, Sheonna Woodham, Alisha Benson and senior Destinee Allen, to make a run in the playoffs.
FORESTVIEW
Head Coach: Kevin Gurganus (6th year as Forestview girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 6-19 (5-9 in the Big South conference)
Returning Starters: Katlin Kendrick, Sr., G (5-5); Sydney Bowen, Jr., G (5-6); Mikayla Thorpe, Sr., F (5-9); Yasmine Love, So., F (5-10); Shaiquanda James, Sr., F (6-0). Key Newcomers: Kenzley Dunlap, Fr., G (5-5).
Outlook: After winning just six games last year, Forestview coach, Kevin Gurganus, believes his team can vault back up the Big South standings with all five starters returning. Forestview has won 19 or more games in seven of the past eight seasons. Now, seniors, Katlin Kendrick (10 ppg) and Shaiquanda James (8 ppg, 12 rpg) and junior Sydney Bowen (10 ppg) look to put the Jaguars back in league contention, and into the playoffs.
FORT MILL
Head Coach: Brett Childers (4th year as Fort Mill girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 8-13 (5-7 in Region III, 4A)
Returning Starters: Amiah Lindsay, So., G/F (6-2); Meredith Christopher, Sr., G (5-9); Kimber Haley, Sr., G (5-4); Annika Ford, So., G (5-7). Key Newcomers: Unique Burch, Fr., G (5-5); Izabella Giarrizzi, Fr., F (5-10).
Outlook: Coach Brett Childers believes his Yellow Jackets has the speed and length to battle for a Region (IV (5A)) title, led by all-region performers, Amiah Lindsay (13 ppg, 9 rpg, 5 bpg), Meredith Christopher (7 ppg) and a veteran team.
GARINGER
Head Coach: La’Tavia Rorie (1st year as Garinger girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 3-19 (3-9 in the Southwestern 4A conference (SW4A)).
Returning Starters: Jasmine Sanders, Sr., F (6-1); Dakayla Jackson, Sr., F (6-0); Litzy Loaeza, Sr., SG (5-5); Adior Barac, Sr., F (5-11); Jada Burch, Jr., PG (5-7). Key Newcomers: Bryana McBean, Sr., F.
Outlook: Coach La’Tavia Rorie is confident that her Garinger team can contend for the SW4A conference championship with all five starters back, led by all-conference forward, Jasmine Sanders (24 ppg, 8 rpg). But just how much Sanders’ supporting cast can step up around her will determine how the Wildcats fare in the league race and into the postseason, where they could potentially be a dangerous match-up.
GASTON CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Zip Stowe (1st year as Gaston Christian girls’ basketball coach).
2015-16 Record: 3-18 (1-8 in the Metrolina Athletic conference (MAC)).
Returning Starters: Hanna Bonisa, So., PG (5-6). Key Newcomers: Mackenzie Hill, Fr., F (5-9); Kaithlyn McEown, Fr., G (5-7).
Outlook: Gaston Christian faces an uphill challenge with only one starter back in the always tough, MAC. But that starter, sophomore point guard, Hanna Bonisa (19 ppg) has the potential to help the Eagles move up the conference ladder and even contend for a playoff berth.
GASTON DAY
Head Coach: Antonio Leach (1st year as Gaston Day girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: Didn’t have a team last year.
Returning Players: Melissa Moore, Sr., SG (5-7). Key Newcomers: Olivia King, So., C/F (5-11); Zaria Clark, Fr., SG (5-7); Cameron Harris, Fr., F/C (5-9); Amelie Stoehr, Fr., F (5-8).
Outlook: The Spartans did not have a team last year, but are excited to be back with senior guard, Melissa Moore, leading a young team that will look to reestablish themselves in the Metrolina Athletic conference (MAC) and beyond.
HARDING
Head Coach: Jonathan Simmons (2nd year as Harding girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 8-13 (6-8 in the SoMeck8 conference).
Returning Starters: Shameka McNeil, Sr., G (5-6); Shareka McNeill, Sr., G (5-6); Carmen Caldwell, Sr. G (5-5); Trinity Russell, Jr., G (5-9); Destiny Morgan, Sr., F (6-1). Key Newcomers: Shantelle Jones, Sr., F (5-9); Trinity Thompson, Fr., G (5-5).
Outlook: The Rams have one of the state’s most explosive duos in twin sisters, Shameka (19 ppg) and Shareka McNeill (19 ppg), which gives them a chance in any game. But, just how much the supporting cast around the McNeils can step up will likely determine how well Harding finishes in the SoMeck8 conference and if they can make it into the postseason, where they would be a dangerous match-up with two potent scorers
HICKORY GROVE
Head Coach: Nate Bearden (1st year as Hickory Grove girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 9-16 (7-4 in the Metrolina Athletic conference (MAC))
Returning Starters: Haley Bearden, Sr., PG; Lucy Jennings, So., PF. Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: First-year coach, Nate Bearden, brings a championship tradition to Hickory Grove after winning multiple state championships in Tennessee. The Lions will look to contend for a MAC title, and are eager to get back into the postseason after losing in the play-in game a year ago.
HICKORY RIDGE
Head Coach: Tolonda Simmons (5th year as Hickory Ridge girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 62-40
2015-16 Record: 24-5 (16-2 in the South Piedmont conference (SPC)).
Returning Starters: Gabby Smith, Jr., F (5-10); Sydney Miller, Sr., F (6-0); Jiera Shears, Jr., PG (5-6).
Other Key Returnee: Nia Daniel, So., G/F. Key Newcomers: Alyssa Wagner, Jr., SG (5-8); Ta’Naeschia Dorsey, Sr., PG (5-6).
Outlook: Hickory Ridge has gotten better each of the last three years with their win total going from 15 to 19 to 24 a year ago. With three starters back, led by two-time, all-SPC junior forward, Gabby Smith (13 ppg, 11 rpg), the Ragin’ Bulls believe they can be even better. Sophomore, Nia Daniel, could also provide a spark after missing half of last season with a concussion, according to Coach Simmons. With a heartbreaking 59-58 loss to Ashbrook third round playoff loss fresh on their minds, Hickory Ridge won’t need any extra motivation to contend for a SPC title and go deep into the 3A state playoffs.
HIGHLAND TECH
Head Coach: Phillip All (6th year as Highland Tech girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 37-85
2015-16 Record: 12-15 (9-5 in the South Piedmont 1A conference)
Returning Starters: Casey Almond, Jr., G; Sonia Okoroji, Jr., G; Judah Tucker, Jr., G.
Other Key Returnees: Marjani Onafowora, So., G; Shelby Miller, So., G. Key Newcomers: N/A
Outlook: The Rams had their best season last year since an 18-7 mark in 2010-11, including a 9-5 in the SPC 1A conference, which put them in the playoffs. This year, Coach Phillip All has the pieces to compete in the SPC 1A and beyond with junior guards, Casey Almond (12 ppg) and Sonia Okoroji, back to lead the charge in the league and potential back-to-back postseason berths.
HOPEWELL
Head Coach: Tyrelle Anderson (5th year as Hopewell girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 18-8 (6-6 in the MECKA 4A standings)
Returning Starters: Kelsie Ruff-Mills, Sr., SG (5-6); Erin Thames, Sr., PG (5-5); Michaela Gibbons, Sr., F (5-10); Lenzie Brown, Sr., F, (5-10)
Other Key Returnees: Fajhenee Bradford, Sr., G (5-4). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Titans have been a consistent winner under Coach Tyrelle Anderson, averaging 22 wins per season over the last three years. With four, college basketball-bound players back in the lineup in Lenzi Brown (Winston-Salem State signee), Michael Gibbons (USC Upstate signee), Kelsie Ruff-Mills (Charleston Southern signee) and Erin Thames (Kent State signee), the Titans should be a major factor in the MECKA 4A conference race and into the playoffs, again this season.
HOUGH
Head Coach: Jason Buzzard (2nd year as Hough girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 17-10 (8-4 in MECKA 4A conference)
Returning Starters: Hailey Gipson, Jr., PG (5-5); Gabby Gianikos, Sr., G (5-6); Lauren Stokes, Sr., SG (5-6); Dori Leone, Sr., F/C (6-1); Renee Alquiza, Jr., F (6-1). Key Newcomers: Jordan Pearce, F (5-8).
Outlook: The Huskies have the backcourt talent, led by Gabby Gianikos, Hailey Gipson and Lauren Stokes to compete for a MECKA 4A conference title. But, Coach Buzzard says they need to get more consistent play in the post to become one of the elite teams in the league and into the postseason.
HUNTER HUSS
Head Coach: Bobby Lipscomb (3rd year as Hunter Huss girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 8-34
2015-16 Record: 5-18 (3-11 in the Big South conference)
Returning Starters: Nykeria Chambers, Jr., SG (5-8); Diamond Huskey, Jr., SF (5-10); Tavia Nixon, Sr., PF (5-10); Nautica Falls, So. PG (5-5). Key Newcomers: Alexis Murriel, Jr., PG (5-6); Zariah Wallace, Jr., SG (5-6).
Outlook: The Huskies have struggled in recent years, but believe they can take a big step in right direction this year with four starters back in the lineup. Sophomore point guard, Nautica Falls (12 ppg, 3 spg) and junior shooting guard, Nykeria Chambers (10 ppg), will look to spark a team that will look to push the pace to move up the Big South standings and into the playoff picture.
INDEPENDENCE
Head Coach: Lauren Galvani (2nd year as Independence girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 1-23
2015-16 Record: 1-23 (0-12 in the Southwestern 4A conference)
Returning Starters: Tiffany Reed, Sr., F (5-7); Ashley Wilson, Sr., G (5-4); Olivia Pauldin, Sr., F (5-9). Key Newcomers: N/A
Outlook: Coach Lauren Galvani and Independence took their lumps in her first year as head coach, winning just one game. But the Patriots return three senior starters in Olivia Pauldin, Tiffany Reed and Ashley Wilson, who will look to get in the win column more this season and move up the SW4A standings.
INDIAN LAND
Head Coach: Natasha Rogers (6th year as Indian Land girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 14-5 (8-2 in Region III (2A)).
Returning Starters: Nikiyea Gordon, Sr., G; Nia Pressley, Sr., G/F (5-8); Meghan Martin, Sr., F. Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Warriors are making up to Region III, class 3A, which will making it tougher on the Warriors to contend for a league crown. But Indian Land has three senior, starters back, led by all-state, guard/forward, Nia Pressley (19 ppg, 10 rpg), which give them a chance to battle for postseason position.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
Head Coach: Bobby Williams (10th year as Lake Norman Charter girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 153-62
2015-16 Record: 15-12 (10-4 in the Big South conference)
Returning Starters: Summer Taylor, Sr., PG (5-4); Megan Potuzak, Sr., SF (5-10); Kezia Johnson, Jr., F (5-8); Vanessa Bissinger, Jr., F (5-6). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Knights have the experience and talent with four starters back to compete for a Big South conference title. Coach Bobby Williams has made a habit of getting the most out of his teams, contending for the league championship and being a factor in the 2A playoffs wouldn’t surprise anyone.
LINCOLN CHARTER
Head Coach: Kim Allen (2nd year as Lincoln Charter girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 16-10 (15-2 in the South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A))
Returning Starters: Katie Baich, Jr., G (5-7); Kali Schneider, Sr., G (5-6). Key Newcomers: Felicity Fields, Fr., G (5-6); Hannah Hansley, Fr., F (5-8).
Outlook: Coach Kim Allen (reigning SPC 1A coach of the year) and her team were a "Cinderella" story last season, going from a team that started with four players (preseason) to the SPC 1A conference champions. Now with a more experienced team, the Eagles look to repeat as conference champions and make a move in the playoffs. To accomplish that, Lincoln Charter will lean on an experience backcourt led by all-conference performers in junior Katie Baich (13 ppg) and Kali Schneider (8 ppg).
LINCOLNTON
Head Coach: Jimmy Carr (9th year as Lincolnton girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 118-110
2015-16 Record: 15-11 (9-5 in the Southern District 7 conference (SD7)
Returning Starters: Saylor Whitesides, Sr., PG (5-3); Mica Dyson, Jr., G (6-0); Destiny Wilson, Sr., PG (5-5); Hundley Rhyne, Jr., F (5-10).
Other Key Returnees: Ashlynn Rhyne, So., PG (5-10); Emily Shain, So., C (5-10). Key Newcomers: Cita Banks, Sr., G (5-9) (Cherryville transfer).
Outlook: Lincolnton has the experience and talent with four starters back, led by all-conference guards, Saylor Whitesides (13 ppg 6 apg) and Mica Dyson (15 ppg, 11 rpg, 5 bpg/Gardner-Webb commit), to make a run at SD7 conference title. But the Wolves are also eager to take the next step too and make a playoff run. Now, they have to show they can win the big games to accomplish both goals.
MALLARD CREEK
Head Coach: Clarence (C.J.) Johnson (8th Year as Mallard Creek girls’ head coach)
Coaching Career Record: 144-47
2015-16 Record: 26-2 (10-0 to win MECKA 4A conference title)
Returning Starters: Janae Davis, Jr., G (5-10); Janay Sanders, Jr., G (5-10); Kayla Richardson, Jr., G (5-10); Emya Price, Jr., G (5-8). Key Newcomers: Ahlana Smith, Jr., G (5-10) (Vance transfer; Dazia Lawrence, So., G (5-9) (Vance transfer).
Outlook: The Mavericks are loaded again with four starters back from a team that went 26-2 and won the MECKA 4A conference title. Mallard also added two big-time scorers, in Vance transfers, Dazia Lawrence (21 ppg) and Ahlana Smith (22 ppg). After a shocking second round playoff loss ended last season, Mallard Creek is eager to prove they are one of the best teams in state deep into the postseason.
MARVIN RIDGE
Head Coach: Marshall Smith (3rd year as Marvin Ridge girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 9-16 (2-8 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC))
Returning Starters: Julianna Lombard, Sr., F (5-11); Megan Glover, Jr., G (5-3); Sara Hardwick, So., PG (5-7). Key Newcomers: Ryley Keefe, Fr., F (5-9); Savannah Richburg, Fr., F (5-8); Amarachi Emezie, Fr., C (6-3).
Outlook: The Mavericks made a dramatic improvement last season winning nine games after going 0-25 in the 2014-15 campaign. Now, Coach Marshall Smith and company believe they can take the next step and get into the playoffs. Marvin Ridge has a lot of reasons to feel good about the season and beyond with three starters back, led by senior forward, Julianna Lombard and a promising freshman class, including Ryley Keefe, Savannah Richburg and Amarachi Emezie, who are all already getting college basketball interest.
METROLINA CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Jarmark Parker (6th Year as Metrolina Christian head coach)
2015-16 Record: 13-11 (6-3 in Metrolina Athletic Conference)
Returning Starters: Bella Sheprow, Jr., PG (5-7); Bella Cranford, Sr., F (5-9); Caitlyn Logan, Sr., F (5-9).
Other Key Returnees: Korie McClain, So., G (5-7); Shaffer Price, So., G (5-2); Madison Maynard, Jr., F (6-0); Audrey Strange, 8th-grade, F/G (5-8). Key Newcomers: Caroline McGee, Jr. (Central Academy at Lake Park transfer).
Outlook: Metrolina Christian is ready to contend with Concord First Assembly and Northside Christian for the MAC title with all-state guard, Bella Sheprow (15 ppg) and all-conference, forward, Caitlyn Logan (14 rpg), leading the charge. Coming off their first playoff appearance in 13 years a season ago, the Warriors are eager to prove they can go accomplish even more in 2017.
MONROE
Head Coach: Leroy Osborne (3rd year as Monroe girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 44-11
2015-16 Record: 19-6 (9-1 to earn co-Rocky River conference champions)
Returning Starters: Tanaja Stevenson, Sr., G (5-5); Destiny Wallace, Sr., G (5-5); Kiyra Triplett, Sr., F (5-8); Jehnyia Smith, Sr., F (5-8).
Key Newcomers: Z’Akira Carpenter, So., F (5-10) (Virginia transfer); Jasmia Parson, Fr., G (5-6) (Anson County transfer); Keena Parker, So., G (5-6) (Forest Hills transfer).
Outlook: The Redhawks have the experience with four senior starters back in the lineup, led by Tanaja Stevenson (15.4 ppg), to make another run at Rocky River conference title and be a major factor deep into the 2A playoffs. Coach Osborne and company with also benefit from three proven transfers with Z’Akira Carpenter giving them some size inside (8.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg last year).
MOORESVILLE
Head Coach: Andy Sparks (5th year as Mooresville girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 32-69
2015-16 Record: 7-18 (5-9 in North Piedmont conference (NPC))
Returning Starters: Sara Vanhoy, Sr., G (5-6); Kirsten Ingram, Sr., F (5-10); Lauren Zalepka, Jr., G (5-7); Alecsai Allen, So., G (5-5); Niyah Davis, Jr., F (5-11). Key Newcomers: Logan Good, Jr., G/F (Lake Norman transfer); Megan Bomkam, Fr., G (5-6); Adaje Williams, Fr., F (5-8).
Outlook: After winning just two games the year before he took over (2011-12), Coach Andy Sparks has helped make the Blue Devils competitive again in the NPC. With all five starters back in the lineup, Mooresville has the depth and shooting ability to finish in the upper half of the league and get back into the playoff mix.
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER
Head Coach: Shauntay Tidwell (3rd year coach overall, 1st year as Mountain Island Charter girls’ basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 32-1
2015-16 Record: 12-13 (6-8 in the South Piedmont 1A conference).
Returning Starters: Allana Stewart, Sr., G (5-7); Asia Washington, Sr., G (5-5); Kynda Bichara, Jr., G (5-5); Sydney Webster, Jr., F (5-5); Khalia Byers, Jr., C/F (5-10). Key Newcomers: Aniya Finger, Fr., G (5-9); Savanna Doyle, Fr., G (5-4).
Outlook: Coach Shauntay Tidwell brings a winning track record to Mountain Island Charter team on the rise with five starters back in the lineup. The Raptors have the experience and talent, led by senior guards, Allana Stewart (19 ppg) and Asia Washington (16 ppg) to be a serious player in the SPC 1A race and into the playoffs.
MYERS PARK
Head Coach: Barbara Nelson (5th year as Myers Park girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 547-185 (as high school coach); 101-51 (as college head coach).
2015-16 Record: 22-5 (12-0 in the Southwestern 4A conference)
Returning Starters: McKenna Haire, Sr., SG (5-10); Kianna Funderburk, Sr., PG (5-10); Caroline Owens, Sr., F (5-11). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: When a 22-win season, including another SW4A conference title, is a bit of a disappointing season, you know just how good your program has been. Myers Park, who has won 120 games (and a 4A state title) in the last four years under Coach Barbara Nelson, won’t change their standards. While the Mustangs aren’t as loaded as usual, they have plenty of talent, starting with the dynamic backcourt of McKenna Haire (Princeton commit) and Kianna Funderburk (University of Vermont commit) to help them contend for another SW4A title. Just how far they can go in the playoffs will depend on who can emerge in a younger Mustang frontcourt. But, no one will surprised if Nelson and company are again a factor deep into the postseason.
NATION FORD
Head Coach: Kate Edwards (1st year as Nation Ford girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 58-18
2015-16 Record: 7-15 (5-7 in Region III, 4A)
Returning Starters: Courtney Wells, Sr., C (6-1); Ellona Mills, So., PG (5-6); Sammy Tuipulotu, Jr., F (5-9). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Coach Kate Edwards comes over from Parkwood, where she proved she could get the most of out of her team each season (58 wins in three seasons). Now, Edwards’ challenge will be to help the Falcons move up in the new Region IV (5A) and has some talent to build around with three starters back.
NORTH IREDELL
Head Coach: Roger Bumgarner (4th year as North Iredell girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 22-6 (11-3 in the North Piedmont conference (NPC)).
Returning Starters: Regan Allen, Sr., G/F (5-8); Mackie Allen, So., F (5-11); Ashley Hawkins, Jr., G/F (5-9); Liz Howard, Sr., SG (5-8); London Liles, Jr., F (5-11).
Other Key Returnees: Rachel LaLonde, So., F (6-1); Addie Pennell, So., G (5-2); Shanesse Graham, Jr., G (5-2).
Outlook: The Raiders made a huge jump from 10-wins in the 2014-15 season to 22 wins last year. Now, with all five starters back, led by senior wing, Regan Allen (12.2 ppg, 7 rpg), North Iredell has their eyes on a NPC championship and a deep run into the postseason after losing in the third round last year.
NORTH LINCOLN
Head Coach: Neill Tapp (3rd year as North Lincoln girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 4-45
2015-16 Record: 4-21 (1-13 in the North Piedmont conference (NPC))
Returning Starters: Rachel Nuhfer, Sr., F; Avery Sigmon, Jr., G/F; Addie McGinnis, Jr., G/F, Katie Klein, Jr., G; Brianna Avery, Jr., C/F. Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: After going winless in both the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, the Knights made strides last year winning four games. This year, with nearly their entire roster back, including all five starters, led by all-conference senior, Rachel Nuhfer (8 ppg, 8 rpg), North Lincoln believes they be much more competitive and make a move up the NPC standings this season.
NORTH MECKLENBURG
Head Coach: Jennifer Baker (8th year as North Mecklenburg girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 143-117
2015-16 Record: 18-9 (7-5 in the MECKA 4A conference)
Returning Starters: Dynasty Heyward, Sr., G (5-7); Monell Dunlap, Sr., F (6-0); Nazhiyah Hayes, Jr., G/F (5-10); Ayanna Taylor, Jr., C (6-2). Key Newcomers: Jahzmyn Frink, So., G (5-7) (Fort Mill transfer).
Outlook: The Vikings return four starters, who have possess the size and athleticism, to make North Meck a serious, MECKA 4A contender. Coach Jennifer Baker will look to all-conference performers, Dynasty Heyward (13 ppg) and Monell Dunlap (10 ppg, 10 rpg), to take on lead roles on a veteran team that could also be a factor in postseason play.
NORTHWESTERN
Head Coach: Lisa Rivers (2nd year as Northwestern girls’ basketball coach, 8th overall)
Coaching Career Record: 113-60
2015-16 Record: 4-14 (3-9 in the Region III (4A))
Returning Starters: Jabaree McMullen, Jr., F (5-10). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Trojans look to climb back up the region standings in the new (Region) IV (5A), but it won’t be an easy task with one starter back from a team that finished in last place. But, the Northwestern girls’ have a tradition of success, and Coach Rivers and company are eager to get back to their winning ways.
NORTHWEST CABARRUS
Head Coach: Jarmaine Spruill (2nd year as Northwest Cabarrus girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 1-22
2015-16 Record: 1-22 (0-18 in the South Piedmont conference (SPC))
Returning Starters: Haley Bost, Sr., F (5-9); Tricia Robinson, Jr., PG (5-3); Madison Barnhardt, Jr., C (5-11). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Trojans struggled mightily in year one of Jarmaine Spruill’s tenure, winning just one game, including an 0-18 mark in SPC play. But with an improved backcourt and more experience led by senior, Haley Bost, and juniors, Madison Barnhardt and Tricia Robinson, Coach Spruill expects his Northwest Cabarrus to be much improved, which should result in a significant move up the SPC standings.
OLYMPIC
Head Coach: Michael Stutt (1st year as Olympic girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 3-17 (1-13 in the SoMeck8 conference)
Returning Starters: Ariana Smith, Sr., G (5-4); Cat Powell, Sr., G (5-3); Jaden McGill, So., F (5-8); Juleisa Badio, So., C/F (5-9); Jayla Leflore, Jr., G (5-6). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Olympic girls’ team has struggled in recent years, winning just 20 games in the last five years combined, including a 3-17 mark last year. But Trojans’ boys’ assistant coach, Michael Stutt, is confident that this team will be much improved this season with all five starters back, led by seniors, Ariana Smith and Cat Powell.
PARKWOOD
Head Coach: Brian Morris (1st year as Parkwood head coach)
2015-16 Record: 23-5 (9-1 to win co-Rocky River conference champions with Monroe)
Returning Starters: Baylee Morton, Sr., F (5-10); Molly Setliff, Jr., G (5-8). Key Newcomers: Katelyn Goff, Jr., F (5-8); Cayla Cherry, Jr., G (5-6); Kennedie Gaither, Fr., G (5-8).
Outlook: First-year coach, Brian Morris, looks to keep Parkwood atop the Rocky River conference standings and has the pieces to do so with senior forward, Baylee Morton (13 ppg, 10 rpg) and junior guard, Molly Setliff (8.8 ppg), back to lead the way. But the Rebels must also replace 50 of their scoring and rebounding from a team that won 23 games and advanced to the third round of the 2A playoffs a year ago, which won’t be easy to repeat.
PIEDMONT
Head Coach: Philip Apple (13th year).
Coaching Career Record: 214-107
2015-16 Record: 22-6 (8-2 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC)).
Returning Starters: Ti’Onna Foster, Sr., G (5-5); Caroline Tripp, Jr., G (5-8); Sara Griffin, Jr., C (5-9); Kelli Fagala, Jr., G (5-5); Destinee Little, So., F (5-11). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Piedmont took a major step forward, winning 22 games, finished second in the SCC, advancing to the second round of the 3A state playoffs. This season, with all five starters back in the lineup from a balanced squad, led by senior Ti’Onna Foster (10 ppg) and junior Caroline Tripp (7 ppg), the Panthers can be even better as a serious league contender and a team that could also make a deep playoff run.
PINE LAKE PREP
Head Coach: Kimberly Gordon (3rd year as Pine Lake Prep girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 23-24
2015-16 Record: 11-14 (8-6 in the South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A)).
Returning Starters: Caroline Coleman, Jr., G (5-6); Savannah Reitz, Sr., F (5-6). Key Newcomers: Hannah Mutch, Sr., G (5-6).
Outlook: Pine Lake Prep has continued to improve each season as a program, and has a chance to have another strong season with reigning SPC 1A player of the year, junior Caroline Coleman (22 ppg), back to lead the team. The Pride will need some other players around Coleman to step up if they are going to be a factor in the conference title hunt, and get back to the postseason.
PROVIDENCE
Head Coach: Jennifer Bean (1st Year as Providence head coach)
2015-16 Record: 2-22 (1-13 in SoMeck8 conference)
Returning Starters: Jillian Hall, Sr., G (5-6); Paulina Armendariz, Jr., G (5-5); Jaylynn Askew, So., F (5-9). Key Newcomers: Sarah Knafelz, Fr., F (6-1); Mya Ellis, Sr., PG (5-4).
Outlook: First-year coach, Jennifer Bean (former Jay M. Robinson middle school coach), looks to breathe new life into a Panther program that has struggled in recent years. Providence has a nice blend of experience, with three starters back and some promising newcomers like 6-foot-1, freshman forward, Sarah Knafelz, who is a standout, AAU player.
PROVIDENCE DAY
Head Coach: Josh Springer (10th year as Providence Day girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 239-35
2015-16 Record: 27-2 (10-0 to win the CISAA conference title)
Returning Starters: Janelle Bailey, Sr., C/F (6-3); Kennedy Boyd, Jr., PG (5-6).
Other Key Returnees: Jacquelyn Ives, So. G (5-7); Emilie Smith, Sr., F (5-10). Key Newcomers: Laila Barnes, So., F (6-0); Kailey Smith, Fr., G (5-6); MiLeia Owens, Fr., G (5-4); Andi Levitz, Fr., PG (5-4); Grace Godwin, Fr., G (5-6).
Outlook: The seven-time, defending NCISAA state champions (won 11 of the last 12 state titles) are loaded with talent once again led by all-state forward, Janelle Bailey (17 ppg, 9 rpg/University of North Carolina commit) and junior point guard, Kennedy Boyd (8 ppg/Div. 1 recruit). With Bailey and Boyd’s experience and leadership, the Chargers will once again be the favorite to defend their CISAA conference title (won 95 straight games) and win their 8th straight state title.
QUEENS GRANT
Head Coach: Allison Rinehart (2nd year as Queens Grant girls’ basketball coach).
2015-16 Record: 0-15 (0-10 in the Uwharrie Athletic Conference).
Returning Starters: Trinity Sutton, So., F (5-3); Jewell Williams, So., C (6-2); Tiffany Lindsay, Sr., PG (5-0). Key Newcomers: Faoz Francis, So. G (5-4); Ashleigh Aberly, Fr., C/F (6-2).
Outlook: Queens Grant went winless last year after having to cut their season short because of several team issues. This year, they have a full squad of 10 girls, who are eager to get this team on the right track, which they hope will translate into victories.
ROCK HILL
Head Coach: Kennan Orr (6th year as Rock Hill girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 76-51
2015-16 Record: 26-3 (12-0 to win Region III (4A))
Returning Starters: RiKoya Anderson, Jr., F (5-9); Jasona "Tee" Ballard, Jr., F (5-10); Whitney Malone, Sr., G (5-6). Key Newcomers: MaKenna Thompson, Jr., G (5-6) (Northwestern transfer); Breya Busby, 8th-grader, G (5-6) (Westminster Catawba transfer); Jalen Armstrong, So., G (5-6).
Outlook: Rock Hill spent three weeks as the No. 1 team in the state last season, and was one win away from play for a state title, falling to Spring Valley in the AAAA Upper State championship game. This year, the Bearcats will look to be even better, as they return plenty of experience, led by Region III (4A) player of the RiKoya Anderson (14 ppg, 8 rpg) and Tee Ballard (8 ppg, 8 rpg). Add in transfers, MaKenna Thompson (Northwestern) and Breya Busby (Westminster Catawba) and Rock Hill has the all pieces to be a serious state championship contender.
ROCKY RIVER
Head Coach: Donnie Taylor (1st year as Rocky River girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 15-12 (9-3 in the Southwestern 4A conference (SW4A)).
Returning Starters: Ariana Nance, Sr., SG (5-9); Andresia Alexander, So., PG (5-2); Cianie Jallah, Sr., C (6-3). Key Newcomers: Delayzha Dixon, Fr., G/F (5-6); Myshia Scott, Fr., F (5-6).
Outlook: The Ravens believe they can compete for a SW4A conference championship, but know they will have to go through Myers Park to get there, which has proven to be no easy task for anyone in the league of late. With two-time all-conference guard, Ariana Nance (15 ppg), playing the lead role, Rocky River also wants to show they can be a factor deep into the postseason.
SOUTH IREDELL
Head Coach: Michael Fisher (7th year as South Iredell girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 88-80
2015-16 Record: 9-14 (7-7 in the North Piedmont conference (NPC))
Returning Starters: Abbey Goodrum, Jr., PG (5-5); Hailey Durham, Sr., SG (5-8); Sara Heiligenthaler, Sr., C (6-1). Key Newcomers: Julia Knapp, Jr., C (5-11); Sara Nelson, Fr., PG (5-4); Lydia Mercer, Fr., F (5-8); Lexi Morrell, So., PG (5-4).
Outlook: The Vikings return a veteran team that consists of eight seniors, and are coming off a great summer, according to Coach Michael Fisher. South Iredell looks to carry that momentum into a season where Fisher believes they can contend for a NPC title with go-to seniors like 6-foot-1 forward/center, Sara Heiligenthaler and guard, Hailey Durham (7 ppg), leading a team that could be a factor into the postseason.
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Terry Batts (9th year as SouthLake Christian girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 3-15 (2-6).
Returning Starters: Mia Handlogten, So. F (6-0); Megan Gordon, Jr., G (5-6).
Other Key Returnees: Haley Handlogten, Sr., C (6-1); Ariana Fucini, Sr., G (5-8). Key Newcomers: Bentley Higby, Jr., G (5-11).
Outlook: The Eagles struggled for much of last season, winning just three games. But with some experience and size in seniors, Haley Handlogten and Ariana Fucini, junior, Megan Gordon, and sophomore, Mia Handlogten, SouthLake Christian looks to move back up the MAC standings and fight for a playoff berth.
SOUTH MECKLENBURG
Head Coach: Cristie Mitchell (6th Year as South Mecklenburg girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 18-9 (10-4 in the SoMeck8 conference)
Returning Starters: A’Lea Gilbert, Jr., F (6-0); Katie Allison, Sr., G (5-5); Jordan Griffin, Sr., F (5-7). Key Newcomers: Naomi Gilbert, Jr., PG (5-7); Jadin Gladden, Jr., G (5-9); Serina McDuffie, Jr., G (5-5) (East Meck transfer); Shariah Gaddy, So., G/F (5-9) (Porter Ridge transfer).
Outlook: The Sabres are eager to see cousins, A’Lea (17 ppg, 10 rpg) and Naomi Gilbert (Terry Sanford High transfer) lead an experienced team that won 18 games a year ago. South Mecklenburg should also get help from transfers Shariah Gaddy (Porter Ridge) and Serina McDuffie (East Mecklenburg)/ After an early first round exit in the playoffs last season, Coach Cristie Mitchell and company have plenty of motivation to prove they can contend for a SoMeck8 conference title and make a deep playoff run.
SOUTH POINT
Head Coach: Amanda Hodge (2nd year as South Point girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 4-16 (0-14 in the Big South conference)
Returning Starters: Jaelin Griffin, Sr. F; Haley Stockton, Sr., G; Kayleigh Shreffler, So., G; Kiara Falls, Jr., F. Key Newcomers: Tatelynn Stowe, So., G; Abbie Morgan, Fr., F; Abby Henry, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Red Raiders lost their last 15 games of the season, including a winless mark in Big South conference play. But with four starters back, led by senior forward, Jaelin Griffin (10 ppg, 10 rpg), South Point will have a good chance to get going back in the right direction and start their climb back up the league standings.
SOUTH POINTE (SC)
Head Coach: Stephanie Butler (4th year as South Pointe girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 187-60
2015-16 Record: 17-7 (9-1 in Region III (3A)).
Returning Starters: None. Key Newcomers: Jamia Blake, Fr., G (5-6).
Outlook: South Pointe must make the move up to Region III, class 4A without any starters returning, which won’t make their transition any easier. But Stallions’ coach Stephanie Butler has a potential star in freshman guard, Jamia Blake (a top rated player in the class of 2020) and a history of winning at South Pointe and Butler. No one would be shocked if South Pointe finds a way to be a factor in the region race.
STATESVILLE
Head Coach: Gregory Stewart (6th year as Statesville girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 3-20 (2-12 in the North Piedmont conference (NPC))
Returning Starters: Jania Ikard, Sr., PG (5-6); Danasia Gray, So., F (5-7); Lauren Privette, Jr., C (6-0); Maniya Shell, Jr., SG (5-8); Aleia Fields, So., G (5-6). Key Newcomers: J’Kyla Miller, Fr., PG (5-5); Hannah Hoffman, Fr., F (5-10); Tyaysha Sharpe, Fr., PG (5-5).
Outlook: Statesville has struggled to put wins together consistently in recent years, but has many reasons to believe that things will change this season. Coach Gregory Stewart not only returns all five starters, led by senior, Jania Ikard (17 ppg) and sophomore Danasia Gray (13 ppg, 8.5 rpg), but also has a promising freshmen class with J’Kyla Miller, Hannah Hoffman and Tyaysha Sharpe, all expected to have an immediate impact on team eager to move in the upper half of the NPC and into the postseason.
STUART CRAMER
Head Coach: Carey Pohlman (4th year at Stuart Cramer girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 32-40
2015-16 Record: 17-9 (8-6 in the Big South conference).
Returning Starters: Laura Trull, Sr., F (6-1); Lexi Trull, Sr., C (6-1); Haley Bourhill, Jr., PG (5-7); Maddie Short, Jr., F (5-11). Key Newcomers: Emma Brockman, Fr., F (5-8); Allie Cappellazo, Fr., G (5-8).
Outlook: Stuart Cramer made a big move last year with their first winning record in program history (year three), with 17 wins and a playoff appearance. This year with four starters back, led by seniors Laura (10 ppg 10 rpg, 3 bpg) and Lexi Trull (3 ppg, 8 rpg, 2 bpg), the Storm looks to challenge for a Big South conference title and get at least one playoff win.
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER
Head Coach: Lathan Black (1st year as Sugar Creek girls’ varsity basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 1st year as varsity girls’ basketball team (Independent).
Returning Players (J.V.): Shamicah Sturdivant, Jr., G (5-8); Naya Loussaint, Jr., G (5-3); Shanyia Verene, Jr., C (6-2); Makila Ballard, Jr., F (5-6); Rogerlyne Slawon, So., G (5-3); Jontae Baker, Jr., F (5-9). Key Newcomers: Rain Redfern, Fr., G (5-4); Nijah Cunningham, Fr., C (6-2).
Outlook: The Wildcats have the talent to do win games, but must show they accomplish that at the varsity level in their inaugural (varsity) season. But this group is used to having success on and off the court (team grade-point average of 3.2), so it won’t be surprising to see them win. However, the inevitable first-year growing pains will certainly be something they have to endure as they build their program.
SUN VALLEY
Head Coach: Jeremy Waldrup (3rd year as Sun Valley girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 26-28
2015-16 Record: 14-13 (6-4 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC))
Returning Starters: Amanda Cherry, Jr., G (5-9); Karli Mason, Sr., G (5-8); Isabella Limon, Sr., G (5-6); Ellie Johnson, Jr., G (5-6); Shelbi Williams, Sr., F (5-9). Key Newcomers: Bayley Dawson, So., G (5-6); Sierra Smith, So., F (5-8).
Outlook: The Spartans have steadily improved under in Coach Jeremy Waldrup’s tenure, and with all five starters back, led by reigning SCC player of the year, Amanda Cherry (19 ppg) and Karli Mason (10 ppg), Sun Valley should be even better. While life in their own conference won’t get any easier with Weddington and Piedmont in their way, the Spartans believe they can contend in SCC and be a factor in the 3A playoffs.
UNION ACADEMY
Head Coach: Crsytal Trull (1st year as Union Academy girls’ basketball coach).
Coaching Career Record: 13-30
2015-16 Record: 6-18 (3-7 in Uwharrie Athletic conference).
Returning Starters: Lauren Boyd, Jr., F (5-9); Ashlyn Hord, Jr., F (5-7); Brianna Pressley, Jr., PG (5-5). Key Newcomers: Frances Mijangos, Sr., G (5-3); Kelsey Havican, Fr., G (5-2); Emma Munday, So., F/C (5-9).
Outlook: Union Academy looks to make a significant move up the conference standings and into the playoff picture, and have the talent to do so with the junior trio of Lauren Boyd (12 ppg, 15 rpg), Ashlyn Hord (4 ppg, 10 rpg) and Brianna Pressley (15 ppg, 9 rpg). First-year coach, Crystal Trull says her young team is eager to turn progress into victories.
VANCE
Head Coach: Donnell Rhyne (1st year as Vance girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 13-13 (4-8 in the MECKA 4A conference)
Returning Starters: Imani Payne, Sr., G (5-6); Tori Reid, So., F (5-10). Key Newcomers: Anisa Ali; Tamyah Stout.
Outlook: The Cougars made a big jump last year, winning 13 games after just three victories the previous season. But all-MECKA 4A conference guards, Dazia Lawrence and Ahlana Smith (both averaged 20-plus points per game) transferred (both to Mallard Creek), leaving first-year, Vance coach, Donnell Rhyne, in tough spot with only two starters back in an unforgiving league. The Cougars would do well to be any better than their 6th-place league finish (out of seven) from a year ago.
WEDDINGTON
Head Coach: Ryun Cook (8th Year as Weddington girls’ head coach)
Coaching Career Record: 199-124
2015-16 Record: 26-3 (10-0 to win Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC))
Returning Starters: Remi Roberts, Sr., F (6-1); Erin Addison, Jr., PG (5-6). Key Newcomers: N/A
Outlook: The Warriors return two of the best players in the conference in Roberts and Addison and have the experience, led by Coach Ryun Cook, to win another SCC title (won 32 straight conference games) and make a deep run in the 3A state playoffs, where they have advanced to elite eight in each of the last three seasons. Cook has led his team to 90 wins in the last three seasons and there’s no reason to believe their winning ways will slow down this year.
WEST CHARLOTTE
Head Coach: Reginald Mobley (9th year as West Charlotte girls’ basketball coach)
Coaching Career Record: 121-113
2015-16 Record: 9-14 (5-7 in the MECKA 4A conference).
Returning Starters: Tatyana Thompson, Sr., PG (5-7); Tykema Nesbit, Jr., F (6-1). Key Newcomers: Kamiah Moore, Fr., F (5-9); Chavante Alexander, Jr., G/F (5-7); Tiyanna Moore, So., G (5-7).
Outlook: West Charlotte has a strong, lead duo back with senior point guard, Tatyana Thompson (12 ppg, 3spg) and junior forward, Tykema Nesbit (10 ppg, 7 rpg), back to lead the team. But just how strong the Lions can be in the MECKA 4A conference, will be determined on how newcomers like junior, Chavante Alexander, sophomore, Tiyanna Moore and freshman, Kamiah Moore, can step in and step up in an unforgiving league.
WEST LINCOLN
Head Coach: Lance Watson (1st year as West Lincoln girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 2-23 (0-14 in the Southern District 7 conference (SD7))
Returning Starters: Hannah Goins, Jr., G/F (5-8); Kaylee Grant, Jr., F (5-9); Chloe Saine, Jr., G (5-3).
Other Key Returnees: Kinsley Gilmore, So., G (5-6); Mattie Wyant, So., F (5-8); Savannah Goins, So., G/F (5-8); Kendra Odum, So., F (5-11). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: First-year coach, Lance Watson, looks to breathe new life into a Rebels’ program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2008-09, and won only two games last year, going winless in SD7 play. But the Rebels have a nice core of juniors and sophomores that are growing together and should be able to make a move up the league standings and possibly compete for a postseason berth.
WEST MECKLENBURG
Head Coach: Erika Stokes (1st year as West Mecklenburg basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 8-16 (4-10 in the SoMeck8 conference).
Returning Starters: Ty’She Washington, Sr., PG; Alyssa Thompson, Sr., F. Key Newcomers: Alize Brooks, So., G.
Outlook: The Hawks are planning to push the pace on both sides of the floor under new coach, Erika Stokes. West Meck has some piece in seniors, Ty’She Washington and Alyssa Thompson, to climb the SoMeck8 standings and get into playoff position, but it won’t come easy in a loaded, SoMeck8 conference.
WOODLAWN SCHOOL
Head Coach: Douglas Reed (1st year as Woodlawn School girls’ basketball coach)
2015-16 Record: 0-16
Returning Starters: Claire Lazes, Sr., C (5-8); Rachel Neal, Sr., F (5-8); Megan Daily, So., F (5-9); Ally Fleming, So., G (5-6). Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Woodlawn School girls’ didn’t win a game last year, but gained valuable experience. With four starters back, led by seniors, Claire Lazes and Rachel Neal, the Trailblazers look to continue to take steps in the right direction. Coach Douglas Reed believes their future is bright noting he also has four, 8th-graders who will have an immediate impact on the team this season, which should translate into some wins.
YORK
Head Coach: Marilyn Milton (2nd year as York girls’ basketball coach).
2015-16 Record: 11-12 (4-8 in Region III (4A)).
Returning Starters: Makala Love, Sr., G/F (5-7); Akeisha McClure, Sr., G (5-6); Natalee Graham, Jr., G/F (5-8); Sara Morris, Jr. Key Newcomers: Jaleah Long, So.; Jamya Brice, So.; Amaya Starnes, Jr.
Outlook: After going winless in the 2013-14 season, the Cougars have made big strides since, winning 11 games a year ago. This season with four starters back in seniors, Makala Love and Akeisha McClure and juniors, Natalee Graham and Sara Morris, the Cougars believe they can make the next jump to a winning record and be in contention for a playoff berth.
YORK PREP
Head Coach: Jordan Kyles (1st year as York Prep girls’ head coach)
2015-16 Record: 19-9
Returning Starters: None
Key Newcomers: Jermany Mapp, Fr., G/F (5-10); Shylin Hemphill, So., G/F (5-8); Kathryn Ann Williams, Fr., G (5-3).
Outlook: It won’t be easy for the Patriots to improve on 19 wins from a year ago. But first-year coach, Jordan Kyles, is confident in his new team that he says has multiple scoring/shooting options, but does lack a true post player.
--JAY EDWARDS
