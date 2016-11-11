Prep Insider Blog

November 11, 2016 11:24 PM

High School Football Roundup: Statesville Christian advances to NCISAA Div. III championship

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Statesville Christian running back Canaan Cox ran for five touchdowns to lead his team to a 47-8 win over Fayetteville Trinity Christian in the N.C. Independent Schools Division III semifinals.

Cox ran 25 times for 240 yards Friday night. QB Brennan Settle complete 6-of-11 passes for 108 yards and ran 10 times for 132 yards. For the game, Statesville Christian had 547 yards total offense.

Statesville Christian (11-2) will host Village Christian (6-5) in next week’s state championship game.

Friday, the Lions defense was also strong. Cole Cameli had double-digit tackles and sack.

High Point Christian 25, Cannon 0: High Point Christian shut out Cannon in the Division II semifinals to advance to next week’s state final at home against Arden’s Christ School.

NCISAA Playoff Update

Division I final: Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27

Division II semifinals: High Point Christian 25, Cannon 0; Christ School 34, Ravenscroft 16

Division II final, Nov. 18: Christ School at High Point Christian

Division III semifinals: Statesville Christian 47, Trinity Christian 8; Village Christian 33, Wake Christian 26

Division III final, Nov. 18: Village Christian at Statesville Christian

