November 12, 2016 11:13 AM

Charlotte Observer-area boys high school basketball conference predictions

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Here are predictions for Observer area boys basketball conferences. These were compiled by correspondent Jay Edwards using coaches’ votes from preseason information forms

Big South Conference

1. Lake Norman Charter; 2. Ashbrook; 3. Hunter Huss; 4. North

Gaston; 5. Stuart Cramer; 6. Forestview; 7. East Gaston; 8. South

Point.

Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association (CISAA)

1. Cannon School; 2. Providence Day; 3. Charlotte Christian; 4.

Charlotte Latin; 5. Charlotte Country Day; 6. Covenant Day.

MECKA 4A Conference

1. North Mecklenburg; 2. Vance; 3. Hough; 4. West Charlotte; 5.

Hopewell; 6. Mallard Creek; 7. A.L. Brown.

Metrolina Athletic Conference

1. Gaston Day; 2. Concord First Assembly; 3. SouthLake Christian;

4. Northside Christian; 5. Metrolina Christian; 6. Hickory Grove; 7.

Gaston Christian; 8. Westminster Catawa.

North Piedmont Conference

1. Mooresville; 2. Alexander Central; 3. Lake Norman; 4. South

Iredell; 5. Statesville; 6. North Iredell; 7. North Lincoln; 8. West

Iredell.

Rocky River Conference

1. Forest Hills; 2. Monroe; 3. West Stanly; 4. Parkwood; 5. Mount

Pleasant; 6. Central Academy.

Southern Carolinas Conference

1. Weddington; 2. Sun Valley; 3. Piedmont; 4. Marvin Ridge; 5.

Cuthbertson; 6. Anson County.

Southern District 7 Conference

1. Lincolnton; 2. East Lincoln; 3. West Caldwell; 4. Maiden; 5.

Newton-Conover; 6. Bandys; 7. Bunker Hill; 8. West Lincoln.

SoMeck8 Conference

1. Ardrey Kell; 2. Charlotte Catholic; 3. Olympic; 4. South

Mecklenburg; 5. West Mecklenburg; 6. Berry; 7. Harding; 8. Providence.

South Piedmont Conference

1. Jay M. Robinson; 2. Cox Mill; 3. West Rowan; 4. Hickory Ridge;

5. Concord; 6. Carson; 7. Northwest Cabarrus; 8. Central Cabarrus; 9.

East Rowan; 10. South Rowan.

Southern Piedmont 1A Conference

1. Lincoln Charter; 2. Community School of Davidson; 3. Pine Lake

Prep; 4. Bessemer City; 5. Mountain Island Charter; 6. Cherryville; 7.

Thomas Jefferson Academy; 8. Piedmont Charter; 9. Highland Tech.

Southern Piedmont Athletic Association (SPAA)

1. Carmel Christian; 2. United Faith; 3. Victory Christian; 4.

Statesville Christian; 5. Christ the King; 6. Hickory Christian; 7.

North Hills Christian; 8. Woodlawn School; 9. University Christian.

Southwestern 4A

1. Butler; 2. Independence; 3. East Mecklenburg; 4. Rocky River;

5. Myers Park; 6. Garinger; 7. Porter Ridge.

Uwharrie Athletic Conference

1. Queens Grant; 2. North Stanly; 3. Union Academy; 4. Albemarle;

5. Gray Stone Day; 6. South Stanly.

South Carolina　

Region IV, 5A

1. Clover; 2. Nation Ford; 3. Northwestern; 4. Fort Mill; 5. Rock Hill.

Region III, 4A

1. South Pointe; 2. Westwood; 3. Lancaster; 4. Ridge View; 5.

York; 6. Richland Northeast.

Region IV, 3A

1. Fairfield Central; 2. Chester; 3. Indian Land; 4. Columbia; 5. Camden.

