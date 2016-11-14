Providence Day freshman Porter Rooks invited to national All-American game

Providence Day freshman wide receiver Porter Rooks has been invited to the U.S. Army freshman All-American game.
The game will be held in early January in San Antonio, TX, the same week the U.S. Army All-American game for high school seniors is held. The seniors’ game is televised nationally.
Rooks, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, caught 35 passes for 531 yards and five touchdowns this season. He ran 43 times for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
Against Bishop Sullivan (VA), a national power with 20 Division I recruits, Rooks, 15, had 50 yards receiving and rushed 12 times for 150 yards. Providence Day coach Adam Hastings said that game is just a sign of things to come for Rooks, who got an offer from Louisville during the eighth grade and is being recruited by schools such as Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, North Carolina and Southern California.
National recruiting site rivals.com, which ranks Rooks No. 2 in his class in North Carolina, had a videographer at the game.
"He said Porter Rooks was the third-best player on the field, which is saying something considering he’s only a freshman," Adam Friedman, Rivals.com’s Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst, told the Observer. "He’s a phenomenal college prospect right now and he’s only going to get better."
