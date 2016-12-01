Three Mecklenburg County baseball coaches going into N.C. hall of fame Friday

Three Mecklenburg County baseball coaches will be inducted into the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Friday.
Charlotte Christian coach Greg Simmons, Charlotte Latin coach Kim Cousar and retired Charlotte Country Day coach Ed Walton will be in the 2016 Hall of Fame class.
Walton coached at Country Day for 31 years, winning more than 500 games and nine state championships. He retired in 2004. In 2009, the Country Day field was named in his honor.
Simmons will begin his 26th season as head coach at Christian in the spring. Since he started in 1992, Christian has averaged 24 wins per year, won 17 conference championships and 13 state titles. Simmons’ teams have ranked in the national top 30 five times. Simmons has won 593 games.
Cousar was head baseball coach at Butler High in Matthews from 1997-2011. He has coached at Latin since. Cousar was named N.C. Baseball Coaches Association Region 6 4A coach of the year three times, was conference coach of the year seven times. At Butler, his teams won more than 400 games, nine conference championships and made 20 state playoff appearances.
