HS Girls Basketball Roundup: Berry upsets No. 16 North Meck

Friday’s Big 5 Performances
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day: 24 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks in a 52-37 win over Raleigh Ravenscroft.
Jordan McLaughlin, Berry: Cardinals outscored Sweet 16 No. 16 North Meck 18-11 in fourth quarter of a 59-48 win. North fell to 6-1. Berry, which got 18 from McLaughlin, improved to 4-1.
Imani Payne, Vance: 23 points, eight steals, six assists, one block in a 60-20 win over Independence.
Shamani Stafford, Concord First Assembly: 26 points, three steals, 12-of-15 shooting in a 75-36 win over Freedom Christian.
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly: 21 points, five assists, four steals in Freedom Christian win.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 61, Garinger 4: Garinger didn’t score in the first three quarters. Mallard Creek led 55-0. Ahlana Smith (16 points) and E’mya Price (10) and Dazia Lawrence (10) led the Mavericks.
No. 4 Ashbrook 47, West Mecklenburg 42: The Green Wave got 16 points from Evonna McGill and avoided an upset in their season opener. West Meck (3-4) got 20 from Ty’she Washington and 12 from Alize’ Brooks.
No. 5 Davidson Day 64, Greensboro Day 44: Maya Caldwell had 27 points and Parker Tompkis 18 in an easy wiin. Davidson Day led 38-24 at halftime and 58-29 at the start of the fourth quarter.
No. 8 Hopewell 58, Lake Norman Charter 37: Lenzi Brown had 13 points for the Titans in an easy win. Hopewell led 25-7 after the first quarter.
No. 9 Weddington 59, No. 3 South Mecklenburg 52: Weddington’s Erin Addison had 17 points, four rebounds and four steals to help push her team to an upset. Remi Roberts added seven points, nine rebounds, six steals and four blocks, and Maggie Snyder had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. South Meck got 18 from Shariah Gaddy and 17 from Naomi Gilbert.
Hickory Grove 73, Gaston Christian 27: Makayla Smith had 22 points to lead Hickory Grove to an easy win. Niyah Porter added 18. Hannah Bonisa led Gaston Christian with 12.
Saturday’s Schedule
Asheville School at Carmel Christian
Bull City Prep at Comenius (Boys) Christ the King at SouthLake Christian
Community School of Davidson at Alleghany
Durham Academy at Providence Day
Forest Hills at Anson County
Hunter Huss at Burns
Indian Land at Lewisville
Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian
Myers Park at Berry
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin
Comments