North Piedmont 3A/4A all-conference football team

North Piedmont Conference
Football Standings and All Conference
2016
Standings
Lake Norman 7-0
Mooresville 6-1
South Iredell 5-2
Statesville 4-3
Alexander Central 3-4
North Lincoln 2-5
West Iredell 1-6
North Iredell 0-7
All Conference:
Cole Jackson Lake Norman Zechariah Arnette Statesville
Cole Ladowski Lake Norman Zack Nicholson Statesville
Hunter Smith Lake Norman Bryson Godfrey Alexander Central
Austin Robinson Lake Norman Gunnar Anderson Alexander Central
Jay Josephthal Lake Norman Devon Weiss Alexander Central
Max Thornhill Lake Norman Dawson Johnson Alexander Central
Cole Dowless Lake Norman Isaac Chapman Alexander Central
Ryan Taylor Lake Norman Steven Jackson North Lincoln
Dakota Messer Lake Norman Jake Kovalchuk North Lincoln
Justin Pearo Lake Norman Diangelo Brown North Lincoln
Tay Davis Mooresville Jordon Ulibarri North Lincoln
Laz Hayes Mooresville Anthony Summers West Iredell
Chris Ingram Mooresville Damian Gregroy West Iredell
Dakota Ramsey Mooresville John Payne West Iredell
Alex Teeter Mooresville Justice Millsaps North Iredell
Matt Martinez Mooresville Drake Liles North Iredell
Doug Love Mooresville
Jacob Benjamin Mooresville
Brady Pope South Iredell
Dydrion Leach South Iredell
Lundon White South Iredell
Trey Page South Iredell
Randy Hall South Iredell
Cameron Miller South Iredell
Sam Williams South Iredell
Brock Hoffman Statesville
Jabril Williams Statesville
John Mott Statesville
Truman Knox Statesville
Tacori Clark Statesville
Offensive Player of the Year
Donshel Jetton
Cole Jackson
Defensive Player of the Year
Max Thornhill
Special Teams Player of the Year
Ryan Taylor
Punter of the Year
Jacob Benjamin
Kicker of the Year
Jacob Nicholson
Coach of the Year
Rob McNeely
Comments