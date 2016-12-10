Prep Insider Blog

December 10, 2016 11:08 PM

North Piedmont 3A/4A all-conference football team

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

North Piedmont Conference

Football Standings and All Conference

2016

Standings

Lake Norman 7-0

Mooresville 6-1

South Iredell 5-2

Statesville 4-3

Alexander Central 3-4

North Lincoln 2-5

West Iredell 1-6

North Iredell 0-7

All Conference:

Cole Jackson Lake Norman Zechariah Arnette Statesville

Cole Ladowski Lake Norman Zack Nicholson Statesville

Hunter Smith Lake Norman Bryson Godfrey Alexander Central

Austin Robinson Lake Norman Gunnar Anderson Alexander Central

Jay Josephthal Lake Norman Devon Weiss Alexander Central

Max Thornhill Lake Norman Dawson Johnson Alexander Central

Cole Dowless Lake Norman Isaac Chapman Alexander Central

Ryan Taylor Lake Norman Steven Jackson North Lincoln

Dakota Messer Lake Norman Jake Kovalchuk North Lincoln

Justin Pearo Lake Norman Diangelo Brown North Lincoln

Tay Davis Mooresville Jordon Ulibarri North Lincoln

Laz Hayes Mooresville Anthony Summers West Iredell

Chris Ingram Mooresville Damian Gregroy West Iredell

Dakota Ramsey Mooresville John Payne West Iredell

Alex Teeter Mooresville Justice Millsaps North Iredell

Matt Martinez Mooresville Drake Liles North Iredell

Doug Love Mooresville

Jacob Benjamin Mooresville

Brady Pope South Iredell

Dydrion Leach South Iredell

Lundon White South Iredell

Trey Page South Iredell

Randy Hall South Iredell

Cameron Miller South Iredell

Sam Williams South Iredell

Brock Hoffman Statesville

Jabril Williams Statesville

John Mott Statesville

Truman Knox Statesville

Tacori Clark Statesville

Offensive Player of the Year

Donshel Jetton

Cole Jackson

Defensive Player of the Year

Max Thornhill

Special Teams Player of the Year

Ryan Taylor

Punter of the Year

Jacob Benjamin

Kicker of the Year

Jacob Nicholson

Coach of the Year

Rob McNeely

Related content

Prep Insider Blog

Comments

Videos

Hornets' Kemba Walker on injury

View more video

Sports Videos