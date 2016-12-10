SoMeck 8 fall sports all-conference teams

SoMeck 8 all-conference cross-country
Girls:
1 Lindsey Lanier 12 Providence 20:11.00
2 Shelby Foreman 12 Ardrey Kell 20:21.00 2
3 Emma Georges 11 Charlotte Catholic 20:26.00 3
4 Meghan Noon 11 Providence 20:38.00 4
5 Jordan Cabrol 10 South Mecklenburg 20:41.00 5
6 Jan Hu 11 Providence 20:41.00 6
7 Morgan Shires 12 Providence 20:50.00 7
8 Megan Dest 10 Charlotte Catholic 20:57.00 8
9 Sarah Parrish 11 Providence 21:01.00 9
10 Lexie David 11 Ardrey Kell 21:03.00 10
11 Carmen Jarrell 10 Charlotte Catholic 21:06.00 11
12 Amanda Watson 10 Providence
Boys:
1 Hayden Blalock 12 Providence 16:40.00 1
2 Andrew Santos 11 Charlotte Catholic 16:53.00 2
3 Ryan Kendall 12 Ardrey Kell 16:54.00 3
4 Haywood Ferguson 11 South Mecklenburg 17:02.00 4
5 Russell Engle 11 Providence 17:03.00 5
6 Elliott Schultz 11 Providence 17:08.00 6
7 Chad Stirling 12 Charlotte Catholic 17:09.00 7
8 Pace Clark 10 Providence 17:10.00 8
9 Dante McCree 11 Charlotte Catholic 17:18.00 9
10 Kyle Overton 10 Providence 17:23.00 10
11 Patrick Barley 12 Providence 17:24.00 11
12 Jake Aschenbrenner 12 Providence 17:25.00
SoMeck 8 Soccer
2016 SoMeck All-Conf team
1st team
POC - Reed Honeycutt - South
2. Ethan DeSilva - South
3. Matt Speidel - CC
4. Tom Reuteler - Prov
5. Luis Romrero - Prov
5. Alec Hartman - South
5. Jeremy Luetege - AK
8. Jackson Principi - CC
9. Luke Sistar - Prov
10. Colyn Carpenter - South
11. Patrick Saffer - Prov GK
2nd team
1. Khalil Senbel - AK
2. Rhagney Cassie - Oly
3. Jensen Graham - Prov
4. Cole Schmidt - CC
4. Tanner Jordi - South
6. Andrew Brown - South
7. Devon Farris - Oly
8. Sam Wlodyka - Prov
9. Navy Y - Harding
9. Austin Schwartz - CC GK
11. Alex Cantu - Harding
Co - COY - Nathan Williams (Prov) & Matt Merrill (Olympic)
SoMeck 8 volleyball
Player of the Year
Emily Konchan
Coach of the Year
Brain Rosen
Providence
Emily Konchan
Ashley Cruise
Carley Peck
Macy Henry
Ardrey Kell
Maddie Sweeney
Sylvia Duggan
Ella Duggan
Charlotte Catholic
Hattie Rodriguez
Emma Ellis
Olympic
Casey Snyder
Berry Academy
Carlena Neely
South Mecklenburg
Sarah Shipp
Harding University
Briana Edwards
SoMeck 8 Tennis
Final Conference Standings:
- Champions Charlotte Catholic
- Dual Team Playoff Seeding:
- Charlotte Catholic (13-0, 18-0 overall)
- Ardrey Kell (12-2, 12-4 overall)
- South Meck (10-4, 11-6 overall)
- Providence (8-6, 9-9 overall)
- Olympic (5-8, 7-9 overall)
- Berry (4-10, 4-10 overall)
- West Meck (3-11, 4-11 overall)
- Harding (0-14, 0-14 overall)
- All-Conference Team Selections:
- First Seed Players:
- Jenna Thompson (South Meck)
- Rachel Marthinsen (Charlotte Catholic)
- Alba Eceiza (Ardrey Kell)
- Second Seed Players:
- Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic)
- Ruta Petrikis (Ardrey Kell)
- Third Seed Players:
- Megan Leonard (Charlotte Catholic)
- Hannah Gross (Ardrey Kell)
- Wild Card Players:
- Olivia Taraboi (Ardrey Kell)
- Catie Nelson (Charlotte Catholic)
- Myah Gabriel (Olympic)
- Anna Mattapallil (Providence)
- Dabney Asmer (South Meck)
- Conference Player of the Year:
- Jenna Thompson (South Meck)
- Conference Coach of the Year:
- Jo Cabana (Charlotte Catholic)
