December 10, 2016 11:58 PM

SoMeck 8 fall sports all-conference teams

By Langston Wertz Jr.

SoMeck 8 all-conference cross-country

Girls:

1 Lindsey Lanier 12 Providence 20:11.00

2 Shelby Foreman 12 Ardrey Kell 20:21.00 2

3 Emma Georges 11 Charlotte Catholic 20:26.00 3

4 Meghan Noon 11 Providence 20:38.00 4

5 Jordan Cabrol 10 South Mecklenburg 20:41.00 5

6 Jan Hu 11 Providence 20:41.00 6

7 Morgan Shires 12 Providence 20:50.00 7

8 Megan Dest 10 Charlotte Catholic 20:57.00 8

9 Sarah Parrish 11 Providence 21:01.00 9

10 Lexie David 11 Ardrey Kell 21:03.00 10

11 Carmen Jarrell 10 Charlotte Catholic 21:06.00 11

12 Amanda Watson 10 Providence

Boys:

1 Hayden Blalock 12 Providence 16:40.00 1

2 Andrew Santos 11 Charlotte Catholic 16:53.00 2

3 Ryan Kendall 12 Ardrey Kell 16:54.00 3

4 Haywood Ferguson 11 South Mecklenburg 17:02.00 4

5 Russell Engle 11 Providence 17:03.00 5

6 Elliott Schultz 11 Providence 17:08.00 6

7 Chad Stirling 12 Charlotte Catholic 17:09.00 7

8 Pace Clark 10 Providence 17:10.00 8

9 Dante McCree 11 Charlotte Catholic 17:18.00 9

10 Kyle Overton 10 Providence 17:23.00 10

11 Patrick Barley 12 Providence 17:24.00 11

12 Jake Aschenbrenner 12 Providence 17:25.00

SoMeck 8 Soccer

2016 SoMeck All-Conf team

1st team

POC - Reed Honeycutt - South

2. Ethan DeSilva - South

3. Matt Speidel - CC

4. Tom Reuteler - Prov

5. Luis Romrero - Prov

5. Alec Hartman - South

5. Jeremy Luetege - AK

8. Jackson Principi - CC

9. Luke Sistar - Prov

10. Colyn Carpenter - South

11. Patrick Saffer - Prov GK　

2nd team

1. Khalil Senbel - AK

2. Rhagney Cassie - Oly

3. Jensen Graham - Prov

4. Cole Schmidt - CC

4. Tanner Jordi - South

6. Andrew Brown - South

7. Devon Farris - Oly

8. Sam Wlodyka - Prov

9. Navy Y - Harding

9. Austin Schwartz - CC GK

11. Alex Cantu - Harding

Co - COY - Nathan Williams (Prov) & Matt Merrill (Olympic)

SoMeck 8 volleyball

Player of the Year

Emily Konchan

Coach of the Year

Brain Rosen

Providence

Emily Konchan

Ashley Cruise

Carley Peck

Macy Henry

Ardrey Kell

Maddie Sweeney

Sylvia Duggan

Ella Duggan

Charlotte Catholic

Hattie Rodriguez

Emma Ellis

Olympic

Casey Snyder

Berry Academy

Carlena Neely

South Mecklenburg

Sarah Shipp

Harding University

Briana Edwards

SoMeck 8 Tennis

Final Conference Standings:

  • Champions Charlotte Catholic
  • Dual Team Playoff Seeding:
    • Charlotte Catholic (13-0, 18-0 overall)
    • Ardrey Kell (12-2, 12-4 overall)
    • South Meck (10-4, 11-6 overall)
    • Providence (8-6, 9-9 overall)
    • Olympic (5-8, 7-9 overall)
    • Berry (4-10, 4-10 overall)
    • West Meck (3-11, 4-11 overall)
    • Harding (0-14, 0-14 overall)
  • All-Conference Team Selections:
  • First Seed Players:
    • Jenna Thompson (South Meck)
    • Rachel Marthinsen (Charlotte Catholic)
    • Alba Eceiza (Ardrey Kell)
  • Second Seed Players:
    • Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic)
    • Ruta Petrikis (Ardrey Kell)
  • Third Seed Players:
    • Megan Leonard (Charlotte Catholic)
    • Hannah Gross (Ardrey Kell)
  • Wild Card Players:
    • Olivia Taraboi (Ardrey Kell)
    • Catie Nelson (Charlotte Catholic)
    • Myah Gabriel (Olympic)
    • Anna Mattapallil (Providence)
    • Dabney Asmer (South Meck)
  • Conference Player of the Year:
  • Jenna Thompson (South Meck)
  • Conference Coach of the Year:
  • Jo Cabana (Charlotte Catholic)

