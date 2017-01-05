Eight Observer-area players named to the AP all-state high school football team

Eight Observer-area players were named to the N.C. Associated Press all-state high school football team, which was released Thursday.
A panel of 23 media members from statewide news outlets voted, including the Observer.
On offense, Lincolnton wide receiver Sage Surratt, Davidson Day receiver Nolan Groulx, Vance tight end Jeremiah Hall made the team along with Mallard Creek linemen TJ Moore and Eric Douglas. Marvin Ridge lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel also made the offensive team.
On defense, Concord defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen and Mountain Island Charter defensive back Aapri Washington were named all-state.
Surratt, the record-setting receiver from Lincoln County, received 21 of a possible 23 votes, tied for the most with Shelby receiver Jayden Borders and Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge.
▪ The AP coach and player of the year will be named later this week
N.C. All-State Football Team
OFFENSE
QB–Holton Ahlers, Greenville Conley (10)
QB–Hendon Hooker, Greensboro Dudley (10)
RB–Zamir White, Scotland County (11)
RB–E.J. Harris, Greenville Rose (9)
WR–Jayden Borders, Shelby (21)
WR–Sage Surratt, Lincolnton (21)
WR–Nolan Groulx, Davidson Day (6)
WR–Jacob Scott, Clayton Cleveland (6)
TE–Jeremiah Hall, Charlotte Vance (19)
OL–Bryson Speas, Greensboro Dudley (19)
OL–Eric Douglas, Charlotte Mallard Creek (17)
OL–D’mitri Emmanuel, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (11)
OL–T.J. Moore, Charlotte Mallard Creek (10)
OL–Dacquari Wilson, Greensboro Dudley (9)
ATH–Caleb Farley, Maiden (8)
DEFENSE
DL–Matthew Butler, Garner (15)
DL–Xach Gill, Wake Forest (11)
DL–Traveon Freshwater, Elizabeth City Northeastern (8)
DL–Awstyn Williams, Greensboro Dudley (8)
LB–Darius Hodge, Wake Forest (21)
LB–Justin Foster, Shelby Crest (9)
LB–Dax Hollifield, Shelby (8)
DB–Hamsah Nasirildeen, Concord (17)
DB–Daniel Jackson, Apex Middle Creek (15)
DB–Madison Cone, East Forsyth (14)
DB–Aapri Washington, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter (13)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K–Chris Dunn, North Davidson (12)
P–Dawson Harris, Tarboro (9)
KR–Austyn Chestnut, Reidsville (15)
