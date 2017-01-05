Prep Insider Blog

January 5, 2017 11:27 PM

Thursday’s girls roundup: Covenant Day’s Sarah Billiard honored for milestone

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Elevator

Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: honored between the varsity girls and boys games with Lake Norman Charter for reaching 1,500 points and 1,300 rebounds in her varsity career.

Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers

Carrie Barnett, Chloe Williams, Carmel Christian: 17 points, eight rebounds for Barnett and 13 points and nine rebounds for Williams, including eight offensive, in a 67-10 win over Woodlawn School.

Hannah Bonisa, Gaston Christian: 31 points, five steals and three rebounds in a 47-17 win over Cabarrus Christian.

Maya Caldwell, Davidson Day: 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 68-54 win over Charlotte Latin. Parker Tompkins had 15 for Davidson Day (11-3).

Kennedie Gaither, Parkwood: 26 points in a 63-46 win over West Stanly. Baylee Morton had 17.

Rinnah Green, Butler: 34 points for the Bulldogs, No. 15 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, in a 79-31 win at Porter Ridge.

Thursday’s Roundup

Christ the King 61, GCAA Stallions 45: Marie Strickland had 25 points and Anne Mundy had 16 points in the win. Grace Harold had 17 for GCAA.

Related content

Prep Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

49ers discuss OT win over Western Kentucky

View more video

Sports Videos