Thursday’s girls roundup: Covenant Day’s Sarah Billiard honored for milestone

Elevator
↑Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: honored between the varsity girls and boys games with Lake Norman Charter for reaching 1,500 points and 1,300 rebounds in her varsity career.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Carrie Barnett, Chloe Williams, Carmel Christian: 17 points, eight rebounds for Barnett and 13 points and nine rebounds for Williams, including eight offensive, in a 67-10 win over Woodlawn School.
Hannah Bonisa, Gaston Christian: 31 points, five steals and three rebounds in a 47-17 win over Cabarrus Christian.
Maya Caldwell, Davidson Day: 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 68-54 win over Charlotte Latin. Parker Tompkins had 15 for Davidson Day (11-3).
Kennedie Gaither, Parkwood: 26 points in a 63-46 win over West Stanly. Baylee Morton had 17.
Rinnah Green, Butler: 34 points for the Bulldogs, No. 15 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, in a 79-31 win at Porter Ridge.
Thursday’s Roundup
Christ the King 61, GCAA Stallions 45: Marie Strickland had 25 points and Anne Mundy had 16 points in the win. Grace Harold had 17 for GCAA.
