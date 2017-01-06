Prep Insider Blog

January 6, 2017 10:55 PM

Rocky River’s Jaden Springer is No. 1 in Phenom Hoops’ Class of 2020 basketball rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Rocky River freshman Jaden Springer is the No. 1 ranked player in Phenom Hoop Report’s first ranking for the N.C. class of 2020.

Springer, a 6-foot-3 guard, leads the Ravens in scoring. He is generally considered one of the nation’s top recruits in his class.

Observer-area players are well-represented in the 35-player ranking. North Mecklenburg’s Tristan Maxwell is No. 4. Statesville Christian’s Christian Bailey is No. 8. Olympic’s Josh Banks is No. 10. Cannon’s Tyler Alexander is No. 12.

Also in the rankings are Concord’s Jackson Threadgill (No. 15), Providence Day’s Luke Stankavage (No. 16), Fort Mill Comenius Chandler Speight (No. 17), North Meck’s Demar Anderson (No. 19), Victory Christian’s Aameric Toussiant (No. 22), Charlotte Latin’s Bennett Smith (No. 26), Carmel Christian’s Ford Cooper (No. 27), North Meck’s Shammon Artis (No. 30) and Forest Hills’ Joshua Harris (No. 34).

Phenom Hoop Report NC Class of 2020 rankings

PHR Rank

First

Last

Height

City

High School

1

Jaden

Springer

6'3

Charlotte

Rock River

2

Carson

McCorkle

6'3

Raleigh

Broughton

3

Silas

Mason

6'6

Greensboro

Smith

4

Tristan

Maxwell

6'2

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

5

Jalen

Cone

5'11

Winston Salem

Walkertown

6

Evan

Johnson

6'1

Raleigh

Word of God

7

Justice

Adjogbor

6'9

Arden

Christ School

8

Christian

Bailey

6'5

Statesville

Statesville Christian

9

Day'Ron

Sharpe

6'6

Winterville

South Central

10

Josh

Banks

6'4

Charlotte

Olympic

11

Callin

Randolph

6'0

Burnsville

Mountain Heritage

12

Tyler

Alexander

6'6

Concord

Cannon

13

Cameron

Hayes

6'1

Greensboro

Smith

14

Miles

Evans

6'8

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

15

Jackson

Threadgill

6'5

Concord

Concord

16

Luke

Stankavage

6'2

Charlotte

Providence Day

17

Chandler

Speights

6'0

Charlotte

Comenius School

18

Dylan

Blake

5'11

Kill Devil Hills

First Flight

19

Demar

Anderson

6'2

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

20

JaDun

Michael

6'5

Burlington

The Burlington School

21

Justus

Shelton

6'8

Burnsville

Mountain Heritage

22

Aameric

Toussiant

6'8

Charlotte

Victory Christian

23

Jefferson

Boaz

6'7

Pilot Mountain

East Surry

24

Jake

Ledbetter

6'3

Thomasville

Leford

25

Demarcus

McLarn

6'5

Wilmington

Laney

26

Bennett

Smith

6'4

Charlotte

Charlotte Latin

27

Ford

Cooper

6'2

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

28

Nick

Farrar

6'5

Holly Springs

Holly Springs

29

Jajuan

Carr

6'0

Wilmington

Trask

30

Shammon

Artis

6'1

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

31

Joshua

Alston

6'1

Durham

Riverside

32

Djimon

Bailey

5'10

Wilson

Greenfield

33

Derek

Young

6'3

Monroe

Union Academy

34

Joshua

Harris

5'6

Marshville

Forest Hills

35

Lucas

Jenkins

6'3

Bakersville

35

Micah

Jones

6'0

Durham

Durham Northern

35

Taylor

Bell

5'9

Raleigh

35

Jayden

Beloti

5'9

Apex

