Rocky River’s Jaden Springer is No. 1 in Phenom Hoops’ Class of 2020 basketball rankings

Rocky River freshman Jaden Springer is the No. 1 ranked player in Phenom Hoop Report’s first ranking for the N.C. class of 2020.
Springer, a 6-foot-3 guard, leads the Ravens in scoring. He is generally considered one of the nation’s top recruits in his class.
Observer-area players are well-represented in the 35-player ranking. North Mecklenburg’s Tristan Maxwell is No. 4. Statesville Christian’s Christian Bailey is No. 8. Olympic’s Josh Banks is No. 10. Cannon’s Tyler Alexander is No. 12.
Also in the rankings are Concord’s Jackson Threadgill (No. 15), Providence Day’s Luke Stankavage (No. 16), Fort Mill Comenius Chandler Speight (No. 17), North Meck’s Demar Anderson (No. 19), Victory Christian’s Aameric Toussiant (No. 22), Charlotte Latin’s Bennett Smith (No. 26), Carmel Christian’s Ford Cooper (No. 27), North Meck’s Shammon Artis (No. 30) and Forest Hills’ Joshua Harris (No. 34).
Phenom Hoop Report NC Class of 2020 rankings
PHR Rank
First
Last
Height
City
High School
1
Jaden
Springer
6'3
Charlotte
Rock River
2
Carson
McCorkle
6'3
Raleigh
Broughton
3
Silas
Mason
6'6
Greensboro
Smith
4
Tristan
Maxwell
6'2
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
5
Jalen
Cone
5'11
Winston Salem
Walkertown
6
Evan
Johnson
6'1
Raleigh
Word of God
7
Justice
Adjogbor
6'9
Arden
Christ School
8
Christian
Bailey
6'5
Statesville
Statesville Christian
9
Day'Ron
Sharpe
6'6
Winterville
South Central
10
Josh
Banks
6'4
Charlotte
Olympic
11
Callin
Randolph
6'0
Burnsville
Mountain Heritage
12
Tyler
Alexander
6'6
Concord
Cannon
13
Cameron
Hayes
6'1
Greensboro
Smith
14
Miles
Evans
6'8
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
15
Jackson
Threadgill
6'5
Concord
Concord
16
Luke
Stankavage
6'2
Charlotte
Providence Day
17
Chandler
Speights
6'0
Charlotte
Comenius School
18
Dylan
Blake
5'11
Kill Devil Hills
First Flight
19
Demar
Anderson
6'2
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
20
JaDun
Michael
6'5
Burlington
The Burlington School
21
Justus
Shelton
6'8
Burnsville
Mountain Heritage
22
Aameric
Toussiant
6'8
Charlotte
Victory Christian
23
Jefferson
Boaz
6'7
Pilot Mountain
East Surry
24
Jake
Ledbetter
6'3
Thomasville
Leford
25
Demarcus
McLarn
6'5
Wilmington
Laney
26
Bennett
Smith
6'4
Charlotte
Charlotte Latin
27
Ford
Cooper
6'2
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
28
Nick
Farrar
6'5
Holly Springs
Holly Springs
29
Jajuan
Carr
6'0
Wilmington
Trask
30
Shammon
Artis
6'1
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
31
Joshua
Alston
6'1
Durham
Riverside
32
Djimon
Bailey
5'10
Wilson
Greenfield
33
Derek
Young
6'3
Monroe
Union Academy
34
Joshua
Harris
5'6
Marshville
Forest Hills
35
Lucas
Jenkins
6'3
Bakersville
35
Micah
Jones
6'0
Durham
Durham Northern
35
Taylor
Bell
5'9
Raleigh
35
Jayden
Beloti
5'9
Apex
