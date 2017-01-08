Son of former Carolina Panthers’ DB to transfer to Charlotte Christian

Ardrey Kell High sophomore Jeremiah Gray, the son of former Carolina Panther Derwin Gray, will transfer to Charlotte Christian this month, the Observer has learned.
Gray, a 6-1, 190-pound defensive back, missed three games with a broken arm last season but had more than 50 tackles, a fumble recovery and two interceptions for the Knights. Ardrey Kell finished 6-6 and lost to N.C. 4AA Western Regional finalist Vance in the first round of the playoffs.
Players transferring from public to private schools -- and vice-versa -- is commonplace, but mid-season transfers, like the one Gray is making, are rare.
Gray will strengthen a Knights team that lost in the state championship to Charlotte Latin in November, but will return the bulk of its key players next season. Gray has scholarship offers from Brigham Young, Wake Forest and Penn State. He’s getting interest from Arizona, Clemson, Maryland, North Carolina, N.C. State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Southern California and Virginia, according to published reports.
Derwin Gray, now pastor at Transformation Church in Indian Land, played collegiately at Brigham Young. A fourth round NFL draft pick, Derwin Gray played defensive back for the Indianapolis Colts from 1993-97 and for the Panthers in 1998.
