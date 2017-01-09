Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore sits atop revised Phenom Hoops NC rankings for class of 2019

Cox Mill High sophomore Wendell Moore remains No. 1 in the N.C. Class of 2019, according to the latest updated rankings from Phenom Hoop Report, a regional scouting service that closely follows the state.
Moore, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, is joined in the top 25 by several Observer-area players: No. 4 BJ Mack (6-8 forward, Charlotte Christian); No. 7 Patrick Williams (6-6 guard, West Charlotte); No. 19 JC Tharrington (guard, Charlotte Christian); and No. 24 Raquan Brown (guard, Rocky River).
Moore, ranked No. 1 in the August preseason rankings, was offered by North Carolina as a freshman, which is rare. He also holds offers from Charlotte, Florida, Syracuse, Tennessee and Wake Forest.
For the season, Moore is averaging 23.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. Cox Mill, No. 12 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, is 11-5 and is scheduled to play East Rowan at home Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Phenom Hoops Revised Class of 2019 Rankings
Rank
First
Last
Height
City
School
Committed
1
Wendell
Moore
6'6
Concord
Cox Mill
2
Josh
Nickelberry
6'5
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
3
Joey
Baker
6'7
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
4
BJ
Mack
6'8
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
Virginia Tech
5
Derricko
Williams
6'8
Kinston
Kinston
6
Imajae
Dodd
6'7
Snow Hill
Greene Central
7
Patrick
Williams
6'6
Charlotte
West Charlotte
8
Keyshaun
Langley
6'1
High Point
Soutwest Guilford
Virginia Tech
9
Greg
Gannt
6'8
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
10
Kobe
Langley
6'1
High Point
Soutwest Guilford
Virginia Tech
11
Jalyn
Withers
6'7
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
12
Auriese
Toney
6'6
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
13
Deaundre
Wilkins
6'10
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
14
Caleb
Mills
6'3
Asheville
Asheville Christian
15
Michael
Fowler
6'8
Raleigh
Greensboro Day
16
Jamal
King
6'5
Wilson
Wayne Country Day
17
John Michael
Wright
6'1
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
18
Justin
McKoy
6'7
Cary
Panther Creek
19
JC
Tharrington
6'1
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
20
Damian
Dunn
6'5
Kinston
Kinston
21
Shawn
Walker Jr
6'5
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
22
Max
Farthing
6'7
Raleigh
Word of God
23
Nick
Brown
6'2
High Point
Westchester Day
24
Raquan
Brown
6'3
Mint Hill
Rocky River
25
Nick
Evtimov
6'8
Winston Salem
Mt Tabor
26
Donovan
Gregory
6'4
Charlotte
Northside Christian
27
Jalen
Benjamin
5'8
Raleigh
Leesville Road
28
Kadin
Shedrick
6'8
Holly Springs
Holly Springs
29
Davier
Dixon
6'0
Charlotte
Liberty Heights
30
Chaz
Gwyn
6'2
Winston-Salem
Winston Salem Prep
31
Sherod
Sidbury
6'3
Wilmington
Laney
32
Nas
Tyson
6'2
Monroe
Forest Hills
33
William
Onyeobi
6'6
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
34
Talton
Jones
6'3
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
35
Lavonte
Knox
6'0
Denver
Lincoln Charter
36
Jace
McKeinney
6'6
Southport
South Brunswick
37
Emmanuel
Izunbar
6'9
Fayetteville
Fayetteville Academy
38
Myles
Pierre
6'2
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
39
Isaiah
Wilder
6'3
Goldsboro
Goldsboro
40
Cliff
Harris
6'3
Winston-Salem
Calvary Baptist
41
Jackson
Gabriel
6'2
Denver
Lincoln Charter
42
Bryce
Williams
6'6
Cornelius
Hopewell
43
Jackson
Gammons
6'1
High Point
Calvary Baptist
44
Shyquan
Jones
6'3
Greenville
John Paul II
45
Raishaun
Brown
6'
Asheville
Carolina Day
46
Shyheed
Williams
6'4
Charlotte
Garinger
47
Peter
Olatunji
6'8
Erwin
Cape Fear Christian
48
RJ
Wilson
6'7
Raleigh
Leesville Road
49
Zeke
Littlejohn
6'2
Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain
50
Quest
Alredge
6'2
Winston-Salem
Mt Tabor
51
Caleb
Stone-Carrowell
6'4
Concord
Cox Mill
52
DJ
Robertson
5'10
Raleigh
Athens Drive
53
Zach
Shumate
6'7
Wilkesboro
Wilkes Central
54
Donovan
Greene
Mt Airy
Mt Airy
55
KJ
Marshall
5'11
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
56
Matthew
Smith
6'5
Charlotte
Independence
57
Donte
Johnson
6'5
Snow Hill
Greene Central
58
Deangelo
Elliott
6'4
Candler
Carolina Day
59
Jamarhi
Harvey
6'4
Fayetteville
Freedom Christian
60
Michael
Okoye
6'9
Erwin
Cape Fear Christian
61
Deangelo
Epps
6'4
Charlotte
Charlotte Country Day
62
Demilade
Adelekun
6'8
Gastonia
Gaston Day
63
AJ
Thompson
6'1
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill
64
Tristan
Perry
6'0
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
65
Luke
Davis
6'7
Winterville
South Central
66
Brad
Halvorsen
5'11
Arden
Christ School
67
Ja'Ny
Alston
6'7
Carrboro
Carrboro
68
Cameron
Caroway
6'4
Winston-Salem
Calvary Baptist
69
Michael
Walton
6'4
Advance
Davie County
70
Marcotis
Hall
6'6
Durham
Kestrel Heights
71
Drew
Greene
6'2
High Point
Wesleyan Christian
72
Myles
Hunter
6'5
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
73
Rylan
McLaurin
5'10
Charlotte
Charlotte Country Day
74
Perez
Bowser
6'0
Charlotte
United Christian
75
Dashon
Horne
6'2
Wilson
Fike
76
Sam
Wolfe
6'7
Charlotte
United Faith Christian
77
DJ
Horne
6'1
Raleigh
Leesville Road
78
Owen
McCormack
6'8
Advance
Davie County
79
Malik
Vesley
6'7
Charlotte
Myers Park
80
Joel
Pettiford
6'4
Jamestown
SW Guilford
81
Hayden
Greene
6'7
Locust
West Stanly
82
Andra
McKee
6'0
Charlotte
Independence
83
Jalen
Anderson
6'1
Wilmington
New Hanover
84
Jibril
McCormick
6'4
Cornelius
Hough
85
Cartier
Jernigan
6'1
Charlotte
Hickory Grove
86
Landon
Henley
6'6
Clyde
Tuscola
87
Jalen
Crawley
6'1
Winston Salem
W-S Prep
88
Malcolm
Morgan
5'8
Charlotte
Cox Mill
89
Emery
Simmons
6'2
Fayetteville
Village Christian
90
Chris
Herbert
6'1
Fayetteville
Trinity Christian
90
Austin
Inge
6'2
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
90
Landon
Sutton
5'11
Oak Ridge
NW Guilford
90
Jalen
Anderson
6'1
Wilmington
New Hanover
