January 9, 2017 11:47 AM

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore sits atop revised Phenom Hoops NC rankings for class of 2019

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Cox Mill High sophomore Wendell Moore remains No. 1 in the N.C. Class of 2019, according to the latest updated rankings from Phenom Hoop Report, a regional scouting service that closely follows the state.

Moore, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, is joined in the top 25 by several Observer-area players: No. 4 BJ Mack (6-8 forward, Charlotte Christian); No. 7 Patrick Williams (6-6 guard, West Charlotte); No. 19 JC Tharrington (guard, Charlotte Christian); and No. 24 Raquan Brown (guard, Rocky River).

Moore, ranked No. 1 in the August preseason rankings, was offered by North Carolina as a freshman, which is rare. He also holds offers from Charlotte, Florida, Syracuse, Tennessee and Wake Forest.

For the season, Moore is averaging 23.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. Cox Mill, No. 12 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, is 11-5 and is scheduled to play East Rowan at home Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Phenom Hoops Revised Class of 2019 Rankings

Rank

First

Last

Height

City

School

Committed

1

Wendell

Moore

6'6

Concord

Cox Mill

2

Josh

Nickelberry

6'5

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

3

Joey

Baker

6'7

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

4

BJ

Mack

6'8

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

Virginia Tech

5

Derricko

Williams

6'8

Kinston

Kinston

6

Imajae

Dodd

6'7

Snow Hill

Greene Central

7

Patrick

Williams

6'6

Charlotte

West Charlotte

8

Keyshaun

Langley

6'1

High Point

Soutwest Guilford

Virginia Tech

9

Greg

Gannt

6'8

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

10

Kobe

Langley

6'1

High Point

Soutwest Guilford

Virginia Tech

11

Jalyn

Withers

6'7

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

12

Auriese

Toney

6'6

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

13

Deaundre

Wilkins

6'10

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

14

Caleb

Mills

6'3

Asheville

Asheville Christian

15

Michael

Fowler

6'8

Raleigh

Greensboro Day

16

Jamal

King

6'5

Wilson

Wayne Country Day

17

John Michael

Wright

6'1

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

18

Justin

McKoy

6'7

Cary

Panther Creek

19

JC

Tharrington

6'1

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

20

Damian

Dunn

6'5

Kinston

Kinston

21

Shawn

Walker Jr

6'5

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

22

Max

Farthing

6'7

Raleigh

Word of God

23

Nick

Brown

6'2

High Point

Westchester Day

24

Raquan

Brown

6'3

Mint Hill

Rocky River

25

Nick

Evtimov

6'8

Winston Salem

Mt Tabor

26

Donovan

Gregory

6'4

Charlotte

Northside Christian

27

Jalen

Benjamin

5'8

Raleigh

Leesville Road

28

Kadin

Shedrick

6'8

Holly Springs

Holly Springs

29

Davier

Dixon

6'0

Charlotte

Liberty Heights

30

Chaz

Gwyn

6'2

Winston-Salem

Winston Salem Prep

31

Sherod

Sidbury

6'3

Wilmington

Laney

32

Nas

Tyson

6'2

Monroe

Forest Hills

33

William

Onyeobi

6'6

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

34

Talton

Jones

6'3

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

35

Lavonte

Knox

6'0

Denver

Lincoln Charter

36

Jace

McKeinney

6'6

Southport

South Brunswick

37

Emmanuel

Izunbar

6'9

Fayetteville

Fayetteville Academy

38

Myles

Pierre

6'2

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

39

Isaiah

Wilder

6'3

Goldsboro

Goldsboro

40

Cliff

Harris

6'3

Winston-Salem

Calvary Baptist

41

Jackson

Gabriel

6'2

Denver

Lincoln Charter

42

Bryce

Williams

6'6

Cornelius

Hopewell

43

Jackson

Gammons

6'1

High Point

Calvary Baptist

44

Shyquan

Jones

6'3

Greenville

John Paul II

45

Raishaun

Brown

6'

Asheville

Carolina Day

46

Shyheed

Williams

6'4

Charlotte

Garinger

47

Peter

Olatunji

6'8

Erwin

Cape Fear Christian

48

RJ

Wilson

6'7

Raleigh

Leesville Road

49

Zeke

Littlejohn

6'2

Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain

50

Quest

Alredge

6'2

Winston-Salem

Mt Tabor

51

Caleb

Stone-Carrowell

6'4

Concord

Cox Mill

52

DJ

Robertson

5'10

Raleigh

Athens Drive

53

Zach

Shumate

6'7

Wilkesboro

Wilkes Central

54

Donovan

Greene

Mt Airy

Mt Airy

55

KJ

Marshall

5'11

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

56

Matthew

Smith

6'5

Charlotte

Independence

57

Donte

Johnson

6'5

Snow Hill

Greene Central

58

Deangelo

Elliott

6'4

Candler

Carolina Day

59

Jamarhi

Harvey

6'4

Fayetteville

Freedom Christian

60

Michael

Okoye

6'9

Erwin

Cape Fear Christian

61

Deangelo

Epps

6'4

Charlotte

Charlotte Country Day

62

Demilade

Adelekun

6'8

Gastonia

Gaston Day

63

AJ

Thompson

6'1

Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill

64

Tristan

Perry

6'0

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

65

Luke

Davis

6'7

Winterville

South Central

66

Brad

Halvorsen

5'11

Arden

Christ School

67

Ja'Ny

Alston

6'7

Carrboro

Carrboro

68

Cameron

Caroway

6'4

Winston-Salem

Calvary Baptist

69

Michael

Walton

6'4

Advance

Davie County

70

Marcotis

Hall

6'6

Durham

Kestrel Heights

71

Drew

Greene

6'2

High Point

Wesleyan Christian

72

Myles

Hunter

6'5

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

73

Rylan

McLaurin

5'10

Charlotte

Charlotte Country Day

74

Perez

Bowser

6'0

Charlotte

United Christian

75

Dashon

Horne

6'2

Wilson

Fike

76

Sam

Wolfe

6'7

Charlotte

United Faith Christian

77

DJ

Horne

6'1

Raleigh

Leesville Road

78

Owen

McCormack

6'8

Advance

Davie County

79

Malik

Vesley

6'7

Charlotte

Myers Park

80

Joel

Pettiford

6'4

Jamestown

SW Guilford

81

Hayden

Greene

6'7

Locust

West Stanly

82

Andra

McKee

6'0

Charlotte

Independence

83

Jalen

Anderson

6'1

Wilmington

New Hanover

84

Jibril

McCormick

6'4

Cornelius

Hough

85

Cartier

Jernigan

6'1

Charlotte

Hickory Grove

86

Landon

Henley

6'6

Clyde

Tuscola

87

Jalen

Crawley

6'1

Winston Salem

W-S Prep

88

Malcolm

Morgan

5'8

Charlotte

Cox Mill

89

Emery

Simmons

6'2

Fayetteville

Village Christian

90

Chris

Herbert

6'1

Fayetteville

Trinity Christian

90

Austin

Inge

6'2

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

90

Landon

Sutton

5'11

Oak Ridge

NW Guilford

90

Jalen

Anderson

6'1

Wilmington

New Hanover

