Charlotte-area high school basketball games to watch (week of Jan. 9)

No. 4 Berry girls at No. 10 Ardrey Kell, Wednesday, 6: Ardrey Kell (10-4, 4-0 SoMeck) has a one-game lead on Berry (9-2, 3-1) for first place. Berry is tied for second with South Meck and Charlotte Catholic.
No. 16 Myers Park girls at No. 1 Mallard Creek, Wednesday, 6: The Mustangs have won four of their past five and are getting used to a new offensive scheme coach Barbara Nelson has installed. Myers Park has won two of the past three N.C. 4A state championships. Unbeaten Mallard Creek is a favorite to win its first title this year.
No. 4 Independence at No. 1 Butler, Thursday, 7:30: Butler (17-0, 5-0 Southwester 4A) will try to tie a school-record with an 18th straight win on regional television against its arch rival. Independence (12-3, 3-0 Southwestern 4A) has won three in a row and will look to pull off an upset.
No. 3 Providence Day at No. 1 Charlotte Christian, Fri, 7:30: The Knights (15-2, 1-0 CISAA) moved to No. 1 in the Sweet 16 and the N.C. Preps private schools statewide poll after upsetting nationally ranked Greensboro Day. Providence Day (13-5, 1-0) has won 31 straight CISAA games. The Chargers’ last league loss was to Charlotte Latin in Feb. 2013. That streak is in jeopardy Friday.
Comments