Carolinas’ McDonald’s All-America game nominees

Concord Robinson’s Lavar Batts is the only boys McDonald’s All-America game nominee from the Observer-area.
Batts, a 6-foot-3 point guard, has signed with Virginia Commonwealth. He is averaging 26.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 blocks.
Other N.C. nominees are Northwood Temple’s Michael Hueitt Jr. and Jeremiah Morris, Greensboro Day’s J.P. Moorman, North Henderson’s Austin Nelson and High Point Christian’s Jalen Seegars.
▪ South Carolina nominees are Michael Cooper of Manning, Jordan Davis of Dutch Fork, Jalek Felton of Gray Collegiate, Christian Jones of Cardinal Newman, Khalid Lackings of Manning and Jalen White of Manning.
▪ On the girls side, Providence Day’s Janelle bailey, Davidson Day’s Maya Caldwell, Myers Park’s McKenna Haire, Northside Christian’s Eleah Parker and Concord First Assembly’s Zaria Wright were nominated.
Other N.C. nominees were Clinton’s MiKayla Boykin, Raleigh Millbrook’s Kai Crutchfield, Durham Hillside’s Elisia Grissett, Durham Riverside’s Kayla Jones, Fayetteville Christian’s Jasmyne May, Lumberton’s Jasmine McBride, and Raleigh Millbrook’s Dazia Powell.
▪ Three S.C. girls were nominated: Kamryn Lemon and Jaelynn Murray of Dreher and Lower Richland’s Kameron Roach.
