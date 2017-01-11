Concord Robinson’s Lavar Batts remains top ranked N.C. recruit in class of 2017

Concord Robinson’s Lavar Batts remains the state’s No. 1 ranked senior high school basketball in the Phenom Hoop Report latest rankings. Phenom Hoop Report is a regional scouting service that follows the state closely.
It released rankings this week for freshman (class of 2020), sophomores (2019) and juniors (2018).
Batts, a VCU recruit, is averaging 26.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He’s helped lead Robinson to a 9-5 record and a win over rival Concord Wednesday.
Batts is joined in the top 25 by several Observer-area players: No. 6 Justyn Hamilton of Independence; No. 7 Ryan Schwieger of Weddington; No. 13 Naquan Williams-Day of Charlotte’s Liberty Heights School; and No. 23 Jaylan McGill of Olympic.
Phenom Hoop Report Class of 2017 rankings
Rank
First
Last
Height
City
School
Committed
1
Lavar
Batts
6’4
Concord
JM Robinson
VCU
2
Blake
Harris
6'3
Raleigh
Word of God
Washington
3
Brandon
Huffman
6'9
Raleigh
Word of God
UNC
4
JP
Moorman
6’7
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
Temple
5
Carter
Collins
6'1
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
Davidson
6
Justyn
Hamilton
6’10
Charlotte
Independence
Temple
7
Ryan
Schwieger
6'6
Indian Trail
Weddington
Princeton
8
Tyler
Maye
6’1
Wilson
Farmville Central
9
JJ
Moore
6'6
Conway
Newhampton
10
Jalen
Seegers
6'5
Greensboro
High Point Christian
UNC-Asheville
11
Michael
Hueitt
6’3
Fayetteville
High Point Christian
Old Dominion
12
Moses
Wright
6'8
Raleigh
Enloe
13
Naquan
Williams Day
6'5
Charlotte
Liberty Heights
14
Connor
Crabtree
6’5
Hillsborough
Orange
UNC-Asheville
15
John
Meeks
6'6
Burlington
The Burlington School
Bucknell
16
David
Caraher
6'6
High Point
Wesleyan
Houston Baptist
17
Kameron
Langley
6’1
High Point
SW Guilford
NC A&T
18
Josh
Hopkins
6'4
Greensboro
Dudley
New Hampshire
19
Jordan
Ratliffe
5'11
Fayetteville
Village Christian
VMI
20
Jordan
Perkins
5’11
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
NC Central
21
Austin
Gilyard
6'4"
Winston Salem
Mt Tabor
22
Cooper
LaRue
6’4
Lewisville
West Forsyth
23
Jaylan
McGill
6'1
Charlotte
Olympic
24
Milos
Supica
6'8
Fayetteville
Freedom Christian
Quinnipiac
25
Kaleb
Hunter
6'5
Raleigh
Neuse Christian
UNC Greensboro
26
Ian
DuBose
6’3
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
Houston Baptist
27
Zane
Rankin
6'4
Charlotte
Butler
Lander
28
Alex
Reed
6’3
Raleigh
Garner
29
Kamil
Chapman
6'1
Charlotte
Comenius School
Longwood
30
Telligence
Johnson
6’3
Fayetteville
Terry Sanford
31
Aaron
Simmons
6’4
Durham
Word of God
32
Donte
Tatum
6’2
Cary
Cary
33
Jordan
Beale
5'10
Durham
Voyager
Concord U
34
Cam
Hamilton
5'11
Charlotte
Vance
35
Jordan
Whitfield
6’0
Raleigh
Millbrook
Campbell
36
Bryant
Thomas
6'8
Charlotte
South Meck
37
Zaire
Williams
6’7
Wilson
Winston Salem Prep
38
Troy
Cracknell
6'5
Charlotte
Lake Norman Charter
39
Jordan
Diggs
6'4
Charlotte
Combine Academy
40
Tyrell
Kirk
6'4
Whiteville
Whiteville
41
Todd
Smith
6’3
Fayetteville
Mt Zion
42
Terrell
Sherman
6'7
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
43
Tremain
Lawrence
6’4
Raleigh
Liberty heights
44
Ervin
Bennett
6'2
Wadesboro
Anson
45
Matt
Halvorsen
6'
Arden
Christ School
Western Carolina
46
Rob
Peterson
6'4
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
47
TJ
Jeffers
6'4
Burlington
Burlington School
48
Franklin
Ugochuckwo
6’9
Erwin
Northwood Temple
UMBC
49
Ben
Topp
6'7
Cornelius
Hough
50
Deng
Kongdok
6’6
Greensboro
Forest Trail Academy
51
Daymaun
Harvey
6'4
Charlotte
Queens Grant
52
Austin
Nelson
6’5
Hendersonville
North Henderson
53
Cameron
Robinson
6'5
Winston Salem
Mt Tabor
54
Melvin
Huntley
6'7
Charlotte
West Charlotte
55
Wes
Morgan
6’5
Charlotte
Ardrey Kell
North Florida
56
Jacob
Brown
6’8
Winston Salem
Forest Trail Academy
57
Isayah
Johnson
6'7
Charlotte
West Charlotte
58
Jalen
Spicer
5'10
Greensboro
Northwest Guilford
59
Hendon
Hooker
6’4
Greensboro
Dudley
Va Tech football
60
Alex
Hunter
5’10
Raleigh
Leesville Rd
Furman
61
Brandon
Sturdivant
6'7
Locust
West Stanly
62
LJ
McCoy
6'2
High Point
Westchester Day
63
Sage
Surratt
6’3
Lincolnton
Lincolnton
Harvard Football
64
Josh
Helton
6’8
Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain
Army
65
Douglas
Elks
6’4
Raleigh
Ravenscroft
66
Jeffrey
Puckett
6’4
Newland
Avery County
67
Jorden
Davis
6'
Durham
Durham Academy
Roanoke College
68
Jonahan
Mebane
6’4
Raleigh
Leesville Road
69
Jeremiah
Morris
5'8
Fayetteville
Northwood Temple
70
Jalen
Knight
5’10
Charlotte
United Faith
Hartford
71
Andrew
Ziegler
6'2
Charlotte
Evelyn Mack Academy
72
Philip
McKinzie
6'5
Concord
Cannon School
Houston Baptist
73
John
Kerr
6'11
Winston Salem
High Point Christian
74
Bates
Jones
6'7
Charlotte
Charlotte Latin
Davidson
75
Eric
Fox
6'7
Apex
Apex
76
Solomon
Smith
6'5
Greensboro
Greensboro Day
77
Patrick
Dorsey
6’5
Raleigh
Millbrook
78
Jahlil
Carter
6'5
Matthews
Butler
79
Reggie
Davis
6’5
High Point
Northwest Guiford
80
Jeremiah
Pope
6'4
Clinton
Clinton
81
Kayle
Mason
6'5
Charlotte
Charlotte Christian
82
Najhee
Thomas
6'9
Fayetteville
Seventy-First
83
Lazar
Popovic
6'8
Concord
Concord 1st Assembly
84
Joshua
Woodard
6'6
Supply
West Brunswick
85
Ethan
Herring
6'7
Raleigh
Trinity Christian
86
Mason
Hawks
6'1
Mt Airy
North Surry
Lenoir Rhyne
87
Carter
Phillips
6'4
Mt Airy
North Surry
88
Jack
Garrison
6'
East Carteret
89
Daquan
Lockamy
6'7
Garner
Wake Christian
Fayetteville State
90
Rashad
Dixon
6’5
Durham
Southern Durham
91
Clay
Watkins
6'10
Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill
92
Chea
Johnson
5'10
Charlotte
Independence
93
Josiah
Rawlings
5'10
Huntersville
Hopewell
94
Hughston
Finklea
6'4
Monroe
Sun Valley
95
Lawrence
Williams
6'6
Wilmington
Freedom Christian
96
Nassyr
Daniels
6’7
Fayetteville
Village Christian
97
Kevin
Miller
6'2
Rabun Gap (Ga)
Rabun Gap
98
Martaye
Sembley
6'2
Goldsboro
Wayne Christian
99
Malik
Frazier
6’4
Durham
Faith Assembly
100
Ian
Hinkley
6’5
Wake Forest
Heritage
101
Darius
Spragley
6'2
Rocky Mount
Northern Nash
102
Logan
Vosburg
6'7
Hillsborough
Orange
Roanoke College
103
Jonathan
Gauer
6'3
Raleigh
Fayetteville Christian
104
Morgan
McKay
6’8
Arden
Christ School
105
Doreion
Suggs
6'6
Wilson
Greenfield
106
Tyrese
Barbour
5'9
Marshville
Forest Hills
107
Terron
Dixon
6'3
Charlotte
Queens Grant
108
Dante
Hanner
6’5
Siloam
Forest Trail Academy
109
William
Boyd
6’8
Mt Holly
Crossroads Charter
110
Jalen
Lowry
6'1
Huntersville
North Mecklenburg
111
Isiah
Reddish
6'5
Durham
Riverside
112
Tyler
High
6'4
Kill Devil Hills
First Flight
113
John
Bryan
6'8
Charlotte
Carmel Christian
114
Jordan
Riley
6’6
Durham
Riverside
Tennessee football
115
Quay
Kimble
5'11
Shelby
Shelby
116
Omari
Wilson
6'4
Fayetteville
Village Christian
117
Hamsah
Nasrildeen
6'5
Concord
Concord
South Carolina Football
118
David
Funderburg
6'8
Greensboro
Northwest Guilford
119
Shawn
Austin
6'5
Asheville
Carolina Day
120
Justin
Rhode
5’10
Arden
Christ School
121
Reece
Bogan
6'3
High Point
High Point Christian
122
Brandon
Mayhan
6'4
High Point
Forsyth Country Day
123
Brandon
Reeves
6'5
Gastonia
Gaston Day
124
Brandon
Lamberth
6'5
Greensboro
Southwest Guilford
125
AJ
Baldwin
6’
Fayetteville
Cape Fear
126
Dcoda
Cummings
6'
Raeford
Hoke County
127
Tarique
Stowe
6'
Charlotte
Butler
128
Francis
Sio
6'
Concord
Cox Mill
129
Henderson
Lentz
6'5
Salisbury
North Rowan
130
Rovel
Ray
6'4
Raeford
Hoke County
131
Dorian
Lewis
6’8
Durham
Prominence
132
Sen
Keannelly
6’6
Morehead City
Episcopal
133
Shammond
Hicks
5’9
Apex
Middle Creek
134
Madison
Cone
5’8
Winston Salem
East Forsyth
Wisconsin football
135
Andrew
Freeman
6'4
Durham
Southern Durham
136
Tim
Livingston
6'6
Matthews
Weddington
137
Tyrek
Haywood
6’6
Charlotte
Rocky River
138
Alec
Hildreth
6’8
Greensboro
Northern Guilford
139
Jarvez
Ellis
6'4
Hope Mills
Village Christian
140
Justin
McCluney
5’9
Winston-Salem
Reagan
141
Michael
Grigg
6'3
Charlotte
Christ the King
142
Trey
Johnsen
6'3
Greensboro
Northern Guilford
143
Daniel
Jackson
6’3
Raleigh
Middle Creek
144
Nilous
Hodge
6'3
Charlotte
Western Christian
145
Jordan
Nelson
6'5
Burlington
The Burlington School
146
Malachai
Lewis
6'8
Raleigh
Word of God
147
Taiquan
Bell
6'5
Durham
Jordan
148
Anderson
Keller
6'4
Lenoir
Hibriten
Lees McRae
149
Colton
Reed
6'2
Wake Forest
Heritage
Roanoke College
150
Demetrius
Butler
5'11
High Point
Western Guilford
151
Shawn
Johnson
6'5
East Carteret
152
Alex
Hagler
5'11
Caldwell County
153
Crishawn
Lindsey
6'3
Kernersville
Glenn
154
Josh
Haymer
6'1
Fayetteville
Village Christian
155
Jacob
Davis
6'6
Greensboro
Northwest Guilford
156
Ebon
Jay
6'5
Durham
Northern Durham
157
Weston
Edwards
6'
Concord
Concord 1st Assembly
158
Malon
Herron-Cuthbertson
5'10
Salisbury
North Rowan
159
Seth
Bradbury
6'5
Charlotte
East Meck
160
Zach
Hobbs
6'
Jacksonville
Northside
161
Logan
Bunch
6'10
Raleigh
Athens Drive
162
Jacob
Whitley
6'
Locust
West Stanly
163
Nick
Ruggiero
5'10
Harrisburg
Hickory Ridge
164
John
Bowen
6'7
Bladenboro
West Bladen
165
Devin
Williams
6'3
Raleigh
Cardinal Gibbons
166
Dondre
Johnson
6’3
Morrisville
Panther Creek
167
Luke
Carthwright
6’7
Mt Airy
North Surry
168
Brandon
Daye
6'3
Durham
Homeschool
169
Erik
Hodge
6’4
Sanford
Lee County
170
Noah
Taylor
6'3
Indian Trail
Porter Ridge
171
Omar
Mohtady
6’4
Mooresville
Lake Norman
172
Bryon
Thorpe
6'
Wake Forest
Heritage
173
Connor
Matthews
6’4
Fayetteville
Jack Britt
174
Peyton
Truesdale
6'2
Asheville
Carolina Day
175
Don
Pigford
6'5
Snow Hill
Greene Central
175
Javier
Rogers
5'7
Durham
Kestrel Academy
175
Noah
Thompson
6'4
Garner
Southeast Raleigh
175
Landon
Lee
6'
Raleigh
Millbrook
