Prep Insider Blog

January 11, 2017 9:31 PM

Concord Robinson’s Lavar Batts remains top ranked N.C. recruit in class of 2017

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Concord Robinson’s Lavar Batts remains the state’s No. 1 ranked senior high school basketball in the Phenom Hoop Report latest rankings. Phenom Hoop Report is a regional scouting service that follows the state closely.

It released rankings this week for freshman (class of 2020), sophomores (2019) and juniors (2018).

Batts, a VCU recruit, is averaging 26.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He’s helped lead Robinson to a 9-5 record and a win over rival Concord Wednesday.

Batts is joined in the top 25 by several Observer-area players: No. 6 Justyn Hamilton of Independence; No. 7 Ryan Schwieger of Weddington; No. 13 Naquan Williams-Day of Charlotte’s Liberty Heights School; and No. 23 Jaylan McGill of Olympic.

Phenom Hoop Report Class of 2017 rankings

Rank

First

Last

Height

City

School

Committed

1

Lavar

Batts

6’4

Concord

JM Robinson

VCU

2

Blake

Harris

6'3

Raleigh

Word of God

Washington

3

Brandon

Huffman

6'9

Raleigh

Word of God

UNC

4

JP

Moorman

6’7

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

Temple

5

Carter

Collins

6'1

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

Davidson

6

Justyn

Hamilton

6’10

Charlotte

Independence

Temple

7

Ryan

Schwieger

6'6

Indian Trail

Weddington

Princeton

8

Tyler

Maye

6’1

Wilson

Farmville Central

9

JJ

Moore

6'6

Conway

Newhampton

10

Jalen

Seegers

6'5

Greensboro

High Point Christian

UNC-Asheville

11

Michael

Hueitt

6’3

Fayetteville

High Point Christian

Old Dominion

12

Moses

Wright

6'8

Raleigh

Enloe

13

Naquan

Williams Day

6'5

Charlotte

Liberty Heights

14

Connor

Crabtree

6’5

Hillsborough

Orange

UNC-Asheville

15

John

Meeks

6'6

Burlington

The Burlington School

Bucknell

16

David

Caraher

6'6

High Point

Wesleyan

Houston Baptist

17

Kameron

Langley

6’1

High Point

SW Guilford

NC A&T

18

Josh

Hopkins

6'4

Greensboro

Dudley

New Hampshire

19

Jordan

Ratliffe

5'11

Fayetteville

Village Christian

VMI

20

Jordan

Perkins

5’11

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

NC Central

21

Austin

Gilyard

6'4"

Winston Salem

Mt Tabor

22

Cooper

LaRue

6’4

Lewisville

West Forsyth

23

Jaylan

McGill

6'1

Charlotte

Olympic

24

Milos

Supica

6'8

Fayetteville

Freedom Christian

Quinnipiac

25

Kaleb

Hunter

6'5

Raleigh

Neuse Christian

UNC Greensboro

26

Ian

DuBose

6’3

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

Houston Baptist

27

Zane

Rankin

6'4

Charlotte

Butler

Lander

28

Alex

Reed

6’3

Raleigh

Garner

29

Kamil

Chapman

6'1

Charlotte

Comenius School

Longwood

30

Telligence

Johnson

6’3

Fayetteville

Terry Sanford

31

Aaron

Simmons

6’4

Durham

Word of God

32

Donte

Tatum

6’2

Cary

Cary

33

Jordan

Beale

5'10

Durham

Voyager

Concord U

34

Cam

Hamilton

5'11

Charlotte

Vance

35

Jordan

Whitfield

6’0

Raleigh

Millbrook

Campbell

36

Bryant

Thomas

6'8

Charlotte

South Meck

37

Zaire

Williams

6’7

Wilson

Winston Salem Prep

38

Troy

Cracknell

6'5

Charlotte

Lake Norman Charter

39

Jordan

Diggs

6'4

Charlotte

Combine Academy

40

Tyrell

Kirk

6'4

Whiteville

Whiteville

41

Todd

Smith

6’3

Fayetteville

Mt Zion

42

Terrell

Sherman

6'7

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

43

Tremain

Lawrence

6’4

Raleigh

Liberty heights

44

Ervin

Bennett

6'2

Wadesboro

Anson

45

Matt

Halvorsen

6'

Arden

Christ School

Western Carolina

46

Rob

Peterson

6'4

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

47

TJ

Jeffers

6'4

Burlington

Burlington School

48

Franklin

Ugochuckwo

6’9

Erwin

Northwood Temple

UMBC

49

Ben

Topp

6'7

Cornelius

Hough

50

Deng

Kongdok

6’6

Greensboro

Forest Trail Academy

51

Daymaun

Harvey

6'4

Charlotte

Queens Grant

52

Austin

Nelson

6’5

Hendersonville

North Henderson

53

Cameron

Robinson

6'5

Winston Salem

Mt Tabor

54

Melvin

Huntley

6'7

Charlotte

West Charlotte

55

Wes

Morgan

6’5

Charlotte

Ardrey Kell

North Florida

56

Jacob

Brown

6’8

Winston Salem

Forest Trail Academy

57

Isayah

Johnson

6'7

Charlotte

West Charlotte

58

Jalen

Spicer

5'10

Greensboro

Northwest Guilford

59

Hendon

Hooker

6’4

Greensboro

Dudley

Va Tech football

60

Alex

Hunter

5’10

Raleigh

Leesville Rd

Furman

61

Brandon

Sturdivant

6'7

Locust

West Stanly

62

LJ

McCoy

6'2

High Point

Westchester Day

63

Sage

Surratt

6’3

Lincolnton

Lincolnton

Harvard Football

64

Josh

Helton

6’8

Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain

Army

65

Douglas

Elks

6’4

Raleigh

Ravenscroft

66

Jeffrey

Puckett

6’4

Newland

Avery County

67

Jorden

Davis

6'

Durham

Durham Academy

Roanoke College

68

Jonahan

Mebane

6’4

Raleigh

Leesville Road

69

Jeremiah

Morris

5'8

Fayetteville

Northwood Temple

70

Jalen

Knight

5’10

Charlotte

United Faith

Hartford

71

Andrew

Ziegler

6'2

Charlotte

Evelyn Mack Academy

72

Philip

McKinzie

6'5

Concord

Cannon School

Houston Baptist

73

John

Kerr

6'11

Winston Salem

High Point Christian

74

Bates

Jones

6'7

Charlotte

Charlotte Latin

Davidson

75

Eric

Fox

6'7

Apex

Apex

76

Solomon

Smith

6'5

Greensboro

Greensboro Day

77

Patrick

Dorsey

6’5

Raleigh

Millbrook

78

Jahlil

Carter

6'5

Matthews

Butler

79

Reggie

Davis

6’5

High Point

Northwest Guiford

80

Jeremiah

Pope

6'4

Clinton

Clinton

81

Kayle

Mason

6'5

Charlotte

Charlotte Christian

82

Najhee

Thomas

6'9

Fayetteville

Seventy-First

83

Lazar

Popovic

6'8

Concord

Concord 1st Assembly

84

Joshua

Woodard

6'6

Supply

West Brunswick

85

Ethan

Herring

6'7

Raleigh

Trinity Christian

86

Mason

Hawks

6'1

Mt Airy

North Surry

Lenoir Rhyne

87

Carter

Phillips

6'4

Mt Airy

North Surry

88

Jack

Garrison

6'

East Carteret

89

Daquan

Lockamy

6'7

Garner

Wake Christian

Fayetteville State

90

Rashad

Dixon

6’5

Durham

Southern Durham

91

Clay

Watkins

6'10

Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill

92

Chea

Johnson

5'10

Charlotte

Independence

93

Josiah

Rawlings

5'10

Huntersville

Hopewell

94

Hughston

Finklea

6'4

Monroe

Sun Valley

95

Lawrence

Williams

6'6

Wilmington

Freedom Christian

96

Nassyr

Daniels

6’7

Fayetteville

Village Christian

97

Kevin

Miller

6'2

Rabun Gap (Ga)

Rabun Gap

98

Martaye

Sembley

6'2

Goldsboro

Wayne Christian

99

Malik

Frazier

6’4

Durham

Faith Assembly

100

Ian

Hinkley

6’5

Wake Forest

Heritage

101

Darius

Spragley

6'2

Rocky Mount

Northern Nash

102

Logan

Vosburg

6'7

Hillsborough

Orange

Roanoke College

103

Jonathan

Gauer

6'3

Raleigh

Fayetteville Christian

104

Morgan

McKay

6’8

Arden

Christ School

105

Doreion

Suggs

6'6

Wilson

Greenfield

106

Tyrese

Barbour

5'9

Marshville

Forest Hills

107

Terron

Dixon

6'3

Charlotte

Queens Grant

108

Dante

Hanner

6’5

Siloam

Forest Trail Academy

109

William

Boyd

6’8

Mt Holly

Crossroads Charter

110

Jalen

Lowry

6'1

Huntersville

North Mecklenburg

111

Isiah

Reddish

6'5

Durham

Riverside

112

Tyler

High

6'4

Kill Devil Hills

First Flight

113

John

Bryan

6'8

Charlotte

Carmel Christian

114

Jordan

Riley

6’6

Durham

Riverside

Tennessee football

115

Quay

Kimble

5'11

Shelby

Shelby

116

Omari

Wilson

6'4

Fayetteville

Village Christian

117

Hamsah

Nasrildeen

6'5

Concord

Concord

South Carolina Football

118

David

Funderburg

6'8

Greensboro

Northwest Guilford

119

Shawn

Austin

6'5

Asheville

Carolina Day

120

Justin

Rhode

5’10

Arden

Christ School

121

Reece

Bogan

6'3

High Point

High Point Christian

122

Brandon

Mayhan

6'4

High Point

Forsyth Country Day

123

Brandon

Reeves

6'5

Gastonia

Gaston Day

124

Brandon

Lamberth

6'5

Greensboro

Southwest Guilford

125

AJ

Baldwin

6’

Fayetteville

Cape Fear

126

Dcoda

Cummings

6'

Raeford

Hoke County

127

Tarique

Stowe

6'

Charlotte

Butler

128

Francis

Sio

6'

Concord

Cox Mill

129

Henderson

Lentz

6'5

Salisbury

North Rowan

130

Rovel

Ray

6'4

Raeford

Hoke County

131

Dorian

Lewis

6’8

Durham

Prominence

132

Sen

Keannelly

6’6

Morehead City

Episcopal

133

Shammond

Hicks

5’9

Apex

Middle Creek

134

Madison

Cone

5’8

Winston Salem

East Forsyth

Wisconsin football

135

Andrew

Freeman

6'4

Durham

Southern Durham

136

Tim

Livingston

6'6

Matthews

Weddington

137

Tyrek

Haywood

6’6

Charlotte

Rocky River

138

Alec

Hildreth

6’8

Greensboro

Northern Guilford

139

Jarvez

Ellis

6'4

Hope Mills

Village Christian

140

Justin

McCluney

5’9

Winston-Salem

Reagan

141

Michael

Grigg

6'3

Charlotte

Christ the King

142

Trey

Johnsen

6'3

Greensboro

Northern Guilford

143

Daniel

Jackson

6’3

Raleigh

Middle Creek

144

Nilous

Hodge

6'3

Charlotte

Western Christian

145

Jordan

Nelson

6'5

Burlington

The Burlington School

146

Malachai

Lewis

6'8

Raleigh

Word of God

147

Taiquan

Bell

6'5

Durham

Jordan

148

Anderson

Keller

6'4

Lenoir

Hibriten

Lees McRae

149

Colton

Reed

6'2

Wake Forest

Heritage

Roanoke College

150

Demetrius

Butler

5'11

High Point

Western Guilford

151

Shawn

Johnson

6'5

East Carteret

152

Alex

Hagler

5'11

Caldwell County

153

Crishawn

Lindsey

6'3

Kernersville

Glenn

154

Josh

Haymer

6'1

Fayetteville

Village Christian

155

Jacob

Davis

6'6

Greensboro

Northwest Guilford

156

Ebon

Jay

6'5

Durham

Northern Durham

157

Weston

Edwards

6'

Concord

Concord 1st Assembly

158

Malon

Herron-Cuthbertson

5'10

Salisbury

North Rowan

159

Seth

Bradbury

6'5

Charlotte

East Meck

160

Zach

Hobbs

6'

Jacksonville

Northside

161

Logan

Bunch

6'10

Raleigh

Athens Drive

162

Jacob

Whitley

6'

Locust

West Stanly

163

Nick

Ruggiero

5'10

Harrisburg

Hickory Ridge

164

John

Bowen

6'7

Bladenboro

West Bladen

165

Devin

Williams

6'3

Raleigh

Cardinal Gibbons

166

Dondre

Johnson

6’3

Morrisville

Panther Creek

167

Luke

Carthwright

6’7

Mt Airy

North Surry

168

Brandon

Daye

6'3

Durham

Homeschool

169

Erik

Hodge

6’4

Sanford

Lee County

170

Noah

Taylor

6'3

Indian Trail

Porter Ridge

171

Omar

Mohtady

6’4

Mooresville

Lake Norman

172

Bryon

Thorpe

6'

Wake Forest

Heritage

173

Connor

Matthews

6’4

Fayetteville

Jack Britt

174

Peyton

Truesdale

6'2

Asheville

Carolina Day

175

Don

Pigford

6'5

Snow Hill

Greene Central

175

Javier

Rogers

5'7

Durham

Kestrel Academy

175

Noah

Thompson

6'4

Garner

Southeast Raleigh

175

Landon

Lee

6'

Raleigh

Millbrook

　

Related content

Prep Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Carl Edwards steps away from racing

View more video

Sports Videos