This week’s high school basketball schedule

Here is the schedule for the final week of regular-season play for most teams
Monday, February 6
Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical
Christ the King at Carmel Christian Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Davidson Day (Boys), 5:30
Mountain Island Charter at Charlotte Learning Center
Sugar Creek Charter at Charlotte United Christian
Tuesday, February 7
Albemarle at Queens Grant
A.L. Brown at West Charlotte
Ashbrook at Lake Norman Charter
Bandys at West Lincoln
Central Cabarrus at East Rowan
Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Christ the King at Statesville Christian
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Cox Mill at West Rowan
Dorman at Nation Ford
East Gaston at Stuart Cramer
Forest Hills at Central Academy
Hickory Ridge at Carson
Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep
Hopewell at Vance
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Independence at Rocky River
Indian Land at Fairfield Central
Lincolnton at West Caldwell Maiden at East Lincoln
Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson Mooresville at Lake Norman
Mountain Island Charter at Bessemer City
Myers Park at Garinger
North Carolina School for the Deaf at Carolina International
North Lincoln at West Iredell
North Mecklenburg at Hough
Northwestern at Fort Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord
Olympic at Harding
Parkwood at Mount Pleasant
Piedmont at Anson County
Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson
Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg
Providence Day at Cannon School
Rock Hill at Clover
South Iredell at North Iredell
South Mecklenburg at Providence
South Point at North Gaston
South Pointe (SC) at Westwood South Rowan at Jay M. Robinson
Statesville at Alexander Central
Sugar Creek Charter at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Girls)
Union Academy at Gray Stone Day
Weddington at Sun Valley
West Mecklenburg at Berry
West Stanly at Monroe
Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys)
York at Ridge View
Wednesday, February 8
Carolina International at Sugar Creek Charter
Monroe at Anson County
Pine Lake Prep at Davidson Day
York Prep at Cardinal Newman
Thursday, February 9
Alexander Central at West Iredell
Cabarrus Christian Outreach at Sugar Creek Charter
Charlotte United Christian at Charlotte Learning Center Comenius at Forest Trail Academy (Boys)
East Lincoln at West Lincoln
Grace Academy at Charlotte Secondary (Boys)
Lake Norman at North Lincoln
North Iredell at Mooresville
Piedmont Charter at Central Academy
Statesville at South Iredell
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
Wesleyan Christian at Davidson Day (Girls), 4:30
Friday, February 10
A.L. Brown at Hopewell
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Ashbrook at Hunter Huss
Berry at Olympic
Boiling Springs at Clover Butler at Independence
Carson at Cox Mill
Central Academy at Parkwood Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Charlotte Latin at Cannon School
Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter
East Mecklenburg at Myers Park
Forest Hills at Monroe Forestview at East Gaston
Fort Mill at Nation Ford
Harding at West Mecklenburg Highland Tech at Cherryville
Hough at Vance
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston
Lancaster at South Pointe (SC)
Lincoln Charter at Bessemer City
Lincolnton at Maiden
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg Marvin Ridge at Anson County
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
Mount Zion Academy at Comenius
Northwestern at Rock Hill
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Piedmont Charter at York Prep
Providence at Charlotte Catholic
Queens Grant at Union Academy
Rocky River at Porter Ridge
Stuart Cramer at South Point
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep
West Rowan at Hickory Ridge
York at Richland Northeast
Saturday, February 11
Comenius at Word of God
--JAY EDWARDS
