February 4, 2017 11:53 PM

This week’s high school basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Here is the schedule for the final week of regular-season play for most teams

Monday, February 6

Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical

Christ the King at Carmel Christian Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Davidson Day (Boys), 5:30

Mountain Island Charter at Charlotte Learning Center

Sugar Creek Charter at Charlotte United Christian

Tuesday, February 7

Albemarle at Queens Grant

A.L. Brown at West Charlotte

Ashbrook at Lake Norman Charter

Bandys at West Lincoln

Central Cabarrus at East Rowan

Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Christ the King at Statesville Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Cox Mill at West Rowan

Dorman at Nation Ford

East Gaston at Stuart Cramer

Forest Hills at Central Academy

Hickory Ridge at Carson

Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep

Hopewell at Vance

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Independence at Rocky River

Indian Land at Fairfield Central

Lincolnton at West Caldwell Maiden at East Lincoln

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson Mooresville at Lake Norman

Mountain Island Charter at Bessemer City

Myers Park at Garinger

North Carolina School for the Deaf at Carolina International

North Lincoln at West Iredell

North Mecklenburg at Hough

Northwestern at Fort Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

Olympic at Harding

Parkwood at Mount Pleasant

Piedmont at Anson County

Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Providence Day at Cannon School

Rock Hill at Clover

South Iredell at North Iredell

South Mecklenburg at Providence

South Point at North Gaston

South Pointe (SC) at Westwood South Rowan at Jay M. Robinson

Statesville at Alexander Central

Sugar Creek Charter at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Girls)

Union Academy at Gray Stone Day

Weddington at Sun Valley

West Mecklenburg at Berry

West Stanly at Monroe

Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys)

York at Ridge View

Wednesday, February 8

Carolina International at Sugar Creek Charter

Monroe at Anson County

Pine Lake Prep at Davidson Day

York Prep at Cardinal Newman

Thursday, February 9

Alexander Central at West Iredell

Cabarrus Christian Outreach at Sugar Creek Charter

Charlotte United Christian at Charlotte Learning Center Comenius at Forest Trail Academy (Boys)

East Lincoln at West Lincoln

Grace Academy at Charlotte Secondary (Boys)

Lake Norman at North Lincoln

North Iredell at Mooresville

Piedmont Charter at Central Academy

Statesville at South Iredell

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

Wesleyan Christian at Davidson Day (Girls), 4:30

Friday, February 10

A.L. Brown at Hopewell

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Ashbrook at Hunter Huss

Berry at Olympic

Boiling Springs at Clover Butler at Independence

Carson at Cox Mill

Central Academy at Parkwood Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Forest Hills at Monroe Forestview at East Gaston

Fort Mill at Nation Ford

Harding at West Mecklenburg Highland Tech at Cherryville

Hough at Vance

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston

Lancaster at South Pointe (SC)

Lincoln Charter at Bessemer City

Lincolnton at Maiden

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg Marvin Ridge at Anson County

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Mount Zion Academy at Comenius

Northwestern at Rock Hill

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Piedmont Charter at York Prep

Providence at Charlotte Catholic

Queens Grant at Union Academy

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

Stuart Cramer at South Point

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep

West Rowan at Hickory Ridge

York at Richland Northeast

Saturday, February 11

Comenius at Word of God

--JAY EDWARDS

