Butler still atop N.C. 4A prep basketball statewide media poll

It’s still Butler’s World.
The Bulldogs (23-0), enjoying the best start in school history, are No. 1 in the N.C. Preps Media poll and the Observer’s Sweet 16.
The Observer votes weekly in the N.C. Preps poll, along with other statewide media. North Meck is No. 6, Independence No. 7 in the same poll.
One other area boys’ team is ranked No. 1: Lincoln Charter in 1A.
In the girls polls, Mallard Creek is No. 1 in 4A and Hickory Ridge No. 1 in 3A. Both teams are unbeaten.
NC Preps High School Basketball Media Poll
1A BOYS
1. Lincoln Charter (5) - 21-2 – 76
2. Winston Salem Prep (1) - 18-3 – 72
3. Kestrel Heights (2) - 22-0 – 68
4. Avery County – 19-4 – 56
5. Swain County – 21-2 – 47
6. Mount Airy – 17-5 – 36
7. Voyager – 20-6 – 28
8. Rocky Mount Prep – 18-3 – 21
9. Riverside-Martin – 16-3 – 18
10. Alleghany – 19-2 – 10
HONORABLE MENTION:
Southeast Halifax (16-3) – 5; Spring Creek (16-5) -3; Community School of Davidson (16-6) – 1;
2A BOYS
1. East Rutherford (5) – 21-0 - 75
2. Northside Jax (2) - 20-0 – 72
3. Greene Central (1) – 20-0 – 68
4. Lincolnton – 18-1 – 57
5. Forest Hills – 19-3
6. Clinton – 19-3 – 48
7. Shelby – 17-4 – 28
8. North Surry – 18-4 – 17
9. Thomasville – 18-3 – 13
10. Kinston – 15-6 – 8
HONORABLE MENTION: Franklinton (17-3) – 6; Northeastern (15-3) – 4; North Wilkes (15-7) – 4; CD Owen (18-4) – 2; South Granville (18-4) – 1; Roanoke Rapids (18-4) – 1; Hunter Huss (15-6) – 1; North Rowan (12-8) – 1;
3A BOYS
1. Northern Nash (5) – 20-2 – 75
2. Freedom – 19-2 - 74
3. JM Robinson (3) – 15-6 – 63
4. Cox Mill – 16-6 – 56
5. North Henderson – 20-3 – 41
6. Hickory – 17-5 – 37
7. Hickory Ridge – 16-5 - 29
8. Eastern Alamance – 18-3 – 24
9. Eastern Guilford – 19-3 - 19
10. Orange – 18-5 – 11
HONORABLE MENTION: West Rowan (16-6) – 5; Hibriten (14-7) – 3; West Brunswick (15-6) – 2; Southern Lee (14-7) – 1;
4A BOYS
1. Butler (7) - 23-0 – 79
2. Heritage (1) - 22-0 – 73
3. Southwest Guilford – 19-2 - 58
4. Garner – 19-2 – 57
5. South Central – 20-1 – 46
6. North Meck – 18-3 – 37
7. Independence – 18-4 – 26
8. McDowell – 21-2 – 21
9. Pinecrest –20-2 – 16
10. West Forsyth – 20-2 – 13
HONORABLE MENTION: Vance (18-4) – 12; Northwest Guilford (17-4) – 1; Seventy-First (19-3) – 1;
1A GIRLS
1. Cherokee (10) – 21-1 – 80
2. Mount Airy – 21-1 – 70
3. Riverside-Martin – 18-1 - 64
4. South Davidson - 18-2 – 52
5. Plymouth – 16-1 – 50
6. East Columbus – 15-3 – 33
7. Pamlico – 20-2 - 27
8. Pine Lake Prep - 19-1 – 23
9. Murphy – 21-2 – 15
10. Roxboro Community – 20-3 – 8
HONORABLE MENTION: Gray Stone Day (18-2) – 6; Northampton (16-2) – 6; Avery County (18-6) – 4; Mountain Island Charter (16-2) – 1; Weldon (12-2) – 1;
2A GIRLS
1. Clinton (7) – 19-2 – 79
2. Smoky Mountain – 21-1 – 70
3. Salisbury (1) – 17-1 – 67
4. Bertie – 20-1 – 56
5. North Brunswick – 18-2 – 48
6. Mountain Heritage – 18-2 – 35
7. North Wilkes – 19-4 – 25
8. SW Edgecombe – 15-3 – 21
9. South Lenoir – 17-4 – 16
10. Northside-Jax – 18-4 – 8
HONORABLE MENTION: RS Central (19-3) – 7; East Burke (18-3) – 5; North Surry (17-5) – 2; North Pitt (18-3) – 1;
3A GIRLS
1. Hickory Ridge (6) – 21-0 – 76
2. Northern Guilford – 20-1 – 72
3. Freedom (2) – 20-1 – 68
4. North Iredell – 21-0 – 56
5. Ledford – 20-1 – 43
6. Havelock – 20-1 – 41
7. Jacksonville – 20-1 - 29
8. Orange – 21-1 – 22
9. Rockingham – 20-2 – 15
10. Ashbrook – 19-2 – 9
HONORABLE MENTION: Central Cabarrus (19-3) – 3; Hickory (17-4) – 2; Union Pines (20-2) – 2; Northwood (18-5) – 1; Erwin (16-5) – 1;
4A GIRLS
1. Mallard Creek (10) - 22-0 – 80
2. SE Raleigh - 22-0 – 72;
3. Millbrook – 20-2 – 63
4. Lumberton – 20-1 – 55
5. NW Guilford – 20-2 – 49
6. Hillside – 19-3 - 37
7. Heritage – 18-3 – 26
8. New Hanover – 21-2 - 24
9. West Forsyth – 19-3 – 18
10. RJ Reynolds – 17-3 – 6
10. Green Hope – 19-3 - 6
HONORABLE MENTION: Reagan (18-4) – 3; Hoggard (19-4) – 1; Ardrey Kell (16-6) – 1;
