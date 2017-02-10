Prep Insider Blog

February 10, 2017 5:03 PM

Updated list of Charlotte Observer-area schools

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

CHARLOTTE OBSERVER AREA SCHOOLS LIST

ALEXANDER COUNTY (1)

Alexander Central

ANSON COUNTY (1)

Anson County

ASHE COUNTY (1)

Ashe County

AVERY COUNTY (1)

Avery County

BURKE COUNTY (4)

Draughn

East Burke

Freedom

Patton

CABARRUS COUNTY (14)

Cabarrus Charter

Cannon School

Carolina International

Central Cabarrus

Concord

Concord First Assembly

Covenant Classical

Cox Mill

Faith Christian

Franklin Heights

Hickory Ridge

Mt Pleasant

Northwest Cabarrus

Robinson

CALDWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS (3)

Hibriten

South Caldwell

West Caldwell

CATAWBA COUNTY SCHOOLS (6)

Bandys

Bunker Hill

Challenger

Fred T Foard

Maiden

St. Stephens

CLEVELAND COUNTY SCHOOLS (4)

Burns

Crest

Kings Mountain

Shelby

GASTON COUNTY SCHOOLS (13)

Ashbrook

Bessemer City

Cherryville

East Gaston

Forestview

Gaston Day

Highland Tech

Hunter Huss

Mountain Island Charter

North Gaston

Piedmont Community Charter

South Point

Stuart Cramer

IREDELL COUNTY (9)

Lake Norman

Mooresville

North Iredell

Pine Lake Prep

South Iredell

Statesville

Statesville Christian

West Iredell

Woodlawn School

KANNAPOLIS CITY SCHOOLS (1)

AL Brown

LINCOLN COUNTY (5)

East Lincoln

Lincoln Charter

Lincolnton

North Lincoln

West Lincoln

MECKLENBURG (51)

Arborbrook Christian

Ardrey Kell

Berry

Bible Baptist

Butler

Carmel Christian

Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Learning Academy

Charlotte United Christian

Christ The King

Community Charter

Community School of Davidson

Countryside Montessori

Covenant Day

Davidson Day

East Mecklenburg

Evelyn Mack

Fletcher School

Garinger

Grace Academy

Harding

Hickory Grove

Hopewell

Hough

Independence

Lake Norman Charter

Lake Norman Christian

Mallard Creek

Myers Park

North Mecklenburg

Northside Christian

Olympic

Philips Academy

Providence

Providence Day

Queens Grant

Rocky River

South Mecklenburg

SouthLake Christian

Stewart Creek

Sugar Creek Charter

United Faith

Vance

Victory Christian

West Charlotte

West Mecklenburg

RICHMOND COUNTY (1)

Richmond Senior

ROWAN COUNTY (6)

Carson

East Rowan

North Rowan

Salisbury

South Rowan

West Rowan

RUTHERFORD COUNTY (3)

Chase

East Rutherford

RS Central

STANLY COUNTY (5)

ALBEMARLE

GRAY STONE DAY

NORTH STANLY

SOUTH STANLY

WEST STANLY

UNION COUNTY (11)

Central Academy

Cuthbertson

Forest Hills

Marvin Ridge

Metrolina Christian

Monroe

Parkwood

Piedmont

Porter Ridge

Sun Valley

Union Academy

Weddington

WATAUGA COUNTY (1)

Watauga

SOUTH CAROLINA

CHESTER COUNTY (2)

Chester

Lewisville

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY (4)

Central Pageland

Chesterfield

Cheraw

McBee

LANCASTER COUNTY (4)

Andrew Jackson

Buford

Indian Land

Lancaster

YORK COUNTY (9)

Clover

Fort Mill

Nation Ford

Northwestern

Rock Hill

South Pointe

Westminster Catawba

York

York Prep　　　　　

　

Related content

Prep Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos