Updated list of Charlotte Observer-area schools

CHARLOTTE OBSERVER AREA SCHOOLS LIST
ALEXANDER COUNTY (1)
Alexander Central
ANSON COUNTY (1)
Anson County
ASHE COUNTY (1)
Ashe County
AVERY COUNTY (1)
Avery County
BURKE COUNTY (4)
Draughn
East Burke
Freedom
Patton
CABARRUS COUNTY (14)
Cabarrus Charter
Cannon School
Carolina International
Central Cabarrus
Concord
Concord First Assembly
Covenant Classical
Cox Mill
Faith Christian
Franklin Heights
Hickory Ridge
Mt Pleasant
Northwest Cabarrus
Robinson
CALDWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS (3)
Hibriten
South Caldwell
West Caldwell
CATAWBA COUNTY SCHOOLS (6)
Bandys
Bunker Hill
Challenger
Fred T Foard
Maiden
St. Stephens
CLEVELAND COUNTY SCHOOLS (4)
Burns
Crest
Kings Mountain
Shelby
GASTON COUNTY SCHOOLS (13)
Ashbrook
Bessemer City
Cherryville
East Gaston
Forestview
Gaston Day
Highland Tech
Hunter Huss
Mountain Island Charter
North Gaston
Piedmont Community Charter
South Point
Stuart Cramer
IREDELL COUNTY (9)
Lake Norman
Mooresville
North Iredell
Pine Lake Prep
South Iredell
Statesville
Statesville Christian
West Iredell
Woodlawn School
KANNAPOLIS CITY SCHOOLS (1)
AL Brown
LINCOLN COUNTY (5)
East Lincoln
Lincoln Charter
Lincolnton
North Lincoln
West Lincoln
MECKLENBURG (51)
Arborbrook Christian
Ardrey Kell
Berry
Bible Baptist
Butler
Carmel Christian
Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Learning Academy
Charlotte United Christian
Christ The King
Community Charter
Community School of Davidson
Countryside Montessori
Covenant Day
Davidson Day
East Mecklenburg
Evelyn Mack
Fletcher School
Garinger
Grace Academy
Harding
Hickory Grove
Hopewell
Hough
Independence
Lake Norman Charter
Lake Norman Christian
Mallard Creek
Myers Park
North Mecklenburg
Northside Christian
Olympic
Philips Academy
Providence
Providence Day
Queens Grant
Rocky River
South Mecklenburg
SouthLake Christian
Stewart Creek
Sugar Creek Charter
United Faith
Vance
Victory Christian
West Charlotte
West Mecklenburg
RICHMOND COUNTY (1)
Richmond Senior
ROWAN COUNTY (6)
Carson
East Rowan
North Rowan
Salisbury
South Rowan
West Rowan
RUTHERFORD COUNTY (3)
Chase
East Rutherford
RS Central
STANLY COUNTY (5)
ALBEMARLE
GRAY STONE DAY
NORTH STANLY
SOUTH STANLY
WEST STANLY
UNION COUNTY (11)
Central Academy
Cuthbertson
Forest Hills
Marvin Ridge
Metrolina Christian
Monroe
Parkwood
Piedmont
Porter Ridge
Sun Valley
Union Academy
Weddington
WATAUGA COUNTY (1)
Watauga
SOUTH CAROLINA
CHESTER COUNTY (2)
Chester
Lewisville
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY (4)
Central Pageland
Chesterfield
Cheraw
McBee
LANCASTER COUNTY (4)
Andrew Jackson
Buford
Indian Land
Lancaster
YORK COUNTY (9)
Clover
Fort Mill
Nation Ford
Northwestern
Rock Hill
South Pointe
Westminster Catawba
York
York Prep
