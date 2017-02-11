Mooresville wins NCHSAA 4A Western Regional wrestling

Mooresville won the N.C. 4A Western Regional wrestling tournament at Hough High Saturday.
Mooresville had 205.5 points, well ahead of Hough (132) and Lake Norman (115).
Full individual results are below:
N.C. 4A Western Regional Wrestling Results
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Will Edmiston of Lake Norman
2nd Place - Kyle Sanders of South Mecklenburg
3rd Place - Kaleb Queen of South Caldwell
4th Place - Kylan Gilliand of TC Roberson
1st Place Match
Will Edmiston (Lake Norman) 51-1, So. over Kyle Sanders (South Mecklenburg) 38-2, Fr. (Fall 2:28).
3rd Place Match
Kaleb Queen (South Caldwell) 46-3, Jr. over Kylan Gilliand (TC Roberson) 40-11, Jr. (MD 11-1).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Robbie Snyder of Providence
2nd Place - Isaac Shaw of Mooresville
3rd Place - Daniel Curvin of Lake Norman
4th Place - Sam Westmoreland of Hough
1st Place Match
Robbie Snyder (Providence) 23-7, Jr. over Isaac Shaw (Mooresville) 44-3, Fr. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Daniel Curvin (Lake Norman) 34-9, Jr. over Sam Westmoreland (Hough) 32-14, So. (SV-1 2-0).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Esco Walker of Hopewell
2nd Place - Preston Scarborough of Porter Ridge
3rd Place - Nick Pepe of Hough
4th Place - Eli Freeze of Mooresville
1st Place Match
Esco Walker (Hopewell) 41-0, Sr. over Preston Scarborough (Porter Ridge) 36-8, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (15-0)).
3rd Place Match
Nick Pepe (Hough) 32-11, So. over Eli Freeze (Mooresville) 40-10, Jr. (Fall 0:30).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Caleb Kreitter of Hough
2nd Place - Toney McGee of McDowell
3rd Place - Nolan Edens of Hopewell
4th Place - Milton Jackson of Mallard Creek
1st Place Match
Caleb Kreitter (Hough) 38-0, Sr. over Toney McGee (McDowell) 46-1, Jr. (Dec 6-2).
3rd Place Match
Nolan Edens (Hopewell) 41-5, Sr. over Milton Jackson (Mallard Creek) 42-11, Sr. (Fall 2:37).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Silas Shaw of Mooresville
2nd Place - Nick Perrelli of Lake Norman
3rd Place - Nukwan Fair of East Mecklenburg
4th Place - Carson Pervier of Hough
1st Place Match
Silas Shaw (Mooresville) 53-2, So. over Nick Perrelli (Lake Norman) 39-8, Sr. (Dec 9-2).
3rd Place Match
Nukwan Fair (East Mecklenburg) 19-5, So. over Carson Pervier (Hough) 36-16, Jr. (Dec 3-2).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Isaac Byers of Mooresville
2nd Place - Sam Russ of Hough
3rd Place - Daniel Cruz of AL Brown
4th Place - Josh Rhodebeck of Lake Norman
1st Place Match
Isaac Byers (Mooresville) 53-6, So. over Sam Russ (Hough) 30-15, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match
Daniel Cruz (AL Brown) 26-13, Sr. over Josh Rhodebeck (Lake Norman) 28-19, So. (TF-1.5 4:11 (17-2)).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Noah Shaw of Mooresville
2nd Place - Jacob Phillips of McDowell
3rd Place - Joshua Crihfield of Vance
4th Place - Jerrell Harris of Olympic
1st Place Match
Noah Shaw (Mooresville) 60-4, Sr. over Jacob Phillips (McDowell) 43-12, Jr. (Fall 3:18).
3rd Place Match
Joshua Crihfield (Vance) 38-12, Sr. over Jerrell Harris (Olympic) 31-12, Sr. (Fall 0:24).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ethan Lewis of Alexander Central
2nd Place - Michael Goins of Mooresville
3rd Place - MItchell Newell of Hough
4th Place - Lucas Williams of Porter Ridge
1st Place Match
Ethan Lewis (Alexander Central) 43-2, Jr. over Michael Goins (Mooresville) 47-7, So. (Dec 3-0).
3rd Place Match
MItchell Newell (Hough) 35-9, Sr. over Lucas Williams (Porter Ridge) 39-9, Sr. (Dec 1-0).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Isaiah Johnson of AL Brown
2nd Place - Jake Reid of Providence
3rd Place - Jack Nealy of Butler
4th Place - Caleaf Jones of Berry Academy
1st Place Match
Isaiah Johnson (AL Brown) 36-1, Sr. over Jake Reid (Providence) 45-7, Sr. (Dec 9-3).
3rd Place Match
Jack Nealy (Butler) 21-4, Jr. over Caleaf Jones (Berry Academy) 23-5, Sr. (MD 13-0).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nathan Dugan of Lake Norman
2nd Place - Josh Gilliam of Mallard Creek
3rd Place - Calen Lombardy of Alexander Central
4th Place - Josh McKoy of Porter Ridge
1st Place Match
Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman) 31-4, So. over Josh Gilliam (Mallard Creek) 40-9, Jr. (MD 14-5).
3rd Place Match
Calen Lombardy (Alexander Central) 40-7, Sr. over Josh McKoy (Porter Ridge) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 7-6).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Daniel Duffy of Myers Park
2nd Place - Grant Kroeschell of Providence
3rd Place - Trevor Rocklein of Mooresville
4th Place - Marvin Rich of Mallard Creek
1st Place Match
Daniel Duffy (Myers Park) 14-0, Jr. over Grant Kroeschell (Providence) 39-10, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).
3rd Place Match
Trevor Rocklein (Mooresville) 37-10, Sr. over Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek) 28-18, So. (Fall 1:45).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eric Hudson Jr. of North Mecklenburg
2nd Place - Tripp Foscue of Hough
3rd Place - Tevin Clark of Alexander Central
4th Place - Dakota Ramsay of Mooresville
1st Place Match
Eric Hudson Jr. (North Mecklenburg) 28-2, So. over Tripp Foscue (Hough) 21-5, Jr. (Fall 1:35).
3rd Place Match
Tevin Clark (Alexander Central) 16-5, So. over Dakota Ramsay (Mooresville) 29-16, Sr. (Fall 3:33).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Xavier Lenear of Independence
2nd Place - Luis Herrera of McDowell
3rd Place - Alex Teeter of Mooresville
4th Place - Darrius Smith of Mallard Creek
1st Place Match
Xavier Lenear (Independence) 43-0, Sr. over Luis Herrera (McDowell) 49-4, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Alex Teeter (Mooresville) 48-5, Sr. over Darrius Smith (Mallard Creek) 34-8, Jr. (Dec 1-0).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - JoVaughn Gwyn of Harding
2nd Place - Branden Nguyen of Porter Ridge
3rd Place - Isaac Chapman of Alexander Central
4th Place - Tyree Westmoreland of Mooresville
1st Place Match
JoVaughn Gwyn (Harding) 11-1, Jr. over Branden Nguyen (Porter Ridge) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 5:10).
3rd Place Match
Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central) 33-10, So. over Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville) 38-14, So. (Dec 3-2).
