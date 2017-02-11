Prep Insider Blog

February 11, 2017 10:48 PM

Mooresville wins NCHSAA 4A Western Regional wrestling

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Mooresville won the N.C. 4A Western Regional wrestling tournament at Hough High Saturday.

Mooresville had 205.5 points, well ahead of Hough (132) and Lake Norman (115).

Full individual results are below:

Click here to get results from other regionals

N.C. 4A Western Regional Wrestling Results

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Will Edmiston of Lake Norman

2nd Place - Kyle Sanders of South Mecklenburg

3rd Place - Kaleb Queen of South Caldwell

4th Place - Kylan Gilliand of TC Roberson

1st Place Match

Will Edmiston (Lake Norman) 51-1, So. over Kyle Sanders (South Mecklenburg) 38-2, Fr. (Fall 2:28).

3rd Place Match

Kaleb Queen (South Caldwell) 46-3, Jr. over Kylan Gilliand (TC Roberson) 40-11, Jr. (MD 11-1).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Robbie Snyder of Providence

2nd Place - Isaac Shaw of Mooresville

3rd Place - Daniel Curvin of Lake Norman

4th Place - Sam Westmoreland of Hough

1st Place Match

Robbie Snyder (Providence) 23-7, Jr. over Isaac Shaw (Mooresville) 44-3, Fr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Daniel Curvin (Lake Norman) 34-9, Jr. over Sam Westmoreland (Hough) 32-14, So. (SV-1 2-0).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Esco Walker of Hopewell

2nd Place - Preston Scarborough of Porter Ridge

3rd Place - Nick Pepe of Hough

4th Place - Eli Freeze of Mooresville

1st Place Match

Esco Walker (Hopewell) 41-0, Sr. over Preston Scarborough (Porter Ridge) 36-8, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (15-0)).

3rd Place Match

Nick Pepe (Hough) 32-11, So. over Eli Freeze (Mooresville) 40-10, Jr. (Fall 0:30).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caleb Kreitter of Hough

2nd Place - Toney McGee of McDowell

3rd Place - Nolan Edens of Hopewell

4th Place - Milton Jackson of Mallard Creek

1st Place Match

Caleb Kreitter (Hough) 38-0, Sr. over Toney McGee (McDowell) 46-1, Jr. (Dec 6-2).

3rd Place Match

Nolan Edens (Hopewell) 41-5, Sr. over Milton Jackson (Mallard Creek) 42-11, Sr. (Fall 2:37).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Silas Shaw of Mooresville

2nd Place - Nick Perrelli of Lake Norman

3rd Place - Nukwan Fair of East Mecklenburg

4th Place - Carson Pervier of Hough

1st Place Match

Silas Shaw (Mooresville) 53-2, So. over Nick Perrelli (Lake Norman) 39-8, Sr. (Dec 9-2).

3rd Place Match

Nukwan Fair (East Mecklenburg) 19-5, So. over Carson Pervier (Hough) 36-16, Jr. (Dec 3-2).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Isaac Byers of Mooresville

2nd Place - Sam Russ of Hough

3rd Place - Daniel Cruz of AL Brown

4th Place - Josh Rhodebeck of Lake Norman

1st Place Match

Isaac Byers (Mooresville) 53-6, So. over Sam Russ (Hough) 30-15, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

3rd Place Match

Daniel Cruz (AL Brown) 26-13, Sr. over Josh Rhodebeck (Lake Norman) 28-19, So. (TF-1.5 4:11 (17-2)).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Noah Shaw of Mooresville

2nd Place - Jacob Phillips of McDowell

3rd Place - Joshua Crihfield of Vance

4th Place - Jerrell Harris of Olympic

1st Place Match

Noah Shaw (Mooresville) 60-4, Sr. over Jacob Phillips (McDowell) 43-12, Jr. (Fall 3:18).

3rd Place Match

Joshua Crihfield (Vance) 38-12, Sr. over Jerrell Harris (Olympic) 31-12, Sr. (Fall 0:24).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ethan Lewis of Alexander Central

2nd Place - Michael Goins of Mooresville

3rd Place - MItchell Newell of Hough

4th Place - Lucas Williams of Porter Ridge

1st Place Match

Ethan Lewis (Alexander Central) 43-2, Jr. over Michael Goins (Mooresville) 47-7, So. (Dec 3-0).

3rd Place Match

MItchell Newell (Hough) 35-9, Sr. over Lucas Williams (Porter Ridge) 39-9, Sr. (Dec 1-0).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Isaiah Johnson of AL Brown

2nd Place - Jake Reid of Providence

3rd Place - Jack Nealy of Butler

4th Place - Caleaf Jones of Berry Academy

1st Place Match

Isaiah Johnson (AL Brown) 36-1, Sr. over Jake Reid (Providence) 45-7, Sr. (Dec 9-3).

3rd Place Match

Jack Nealy (Butler) 21-4, Jr. over Caleaf Jones (Berry Academy) 23-5, Sr. (MD 13-0).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nathan Dugan of Lake Norman

2nd Place - Josh Gilliam of Mallard Creek

3rd Place - Calen Lombardy of Alexander Central

4th Place - Josh McKoy of Porter Ridge

1st Place Match

Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman) 31-4, So. over Josh Gilliam (Mallard Creek) 40-9, Jr. (MD 14-5).

3rd Place Match

Calen Lombardy (Alexander Central) 40-7, Sr. over Josh McKoy (Porter Ridge) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 7-6).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Daniel Duffy of Myers Park

2nd Place - Grant Kroeschell of Providence

3rd Place - Trevor Rocklein of Mooresville

4th Place - Marvin Rich of Mallard Creek

1st Place Match

Daniel Duffy (Myers Park) 14-0, Jr. over Grant Kroeschell (Providence) 39-10, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).

3rd Place Match

Trevor Rocklein (Mooresville) 37-10, Sr. over Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek) 28-18, So. (Fall 1:45).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eric Hudson Jr. of North Mecklenburg

2nd Place - Tripp Foscue of Hough

3rd Place - Tevin Clark of Alexander Central

4th Place - Dakota Ramsay of Mooresville

1st Place Match

Eric Hudson Jr. (North Mecklenburg) 28-2, So. over Tripp Foscue (Hough) 21-5, Jr. (Fall 1:35).

3rd Place Match

Tevin Clark (Alexander Central) 16-5, So. over Dakota Ramsay (Mooresville) 29-16, Sr. (Fall 3:33).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Xavier Lenear of Independence

2nd Place - Luis Herrera of McDowell

3rd Place - Alex Teeter of Mooresville

4th Place - Darrius Smith of Mallard Creek

1st Place Match

Xavier Lenear (Independence) 43-0, Sr. over Luis Herrera (McDowell) 49-4, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Alex Teeter (Mooresville) 48-5, Sr. over Darrius Smith (Mallard Creek) 34-8, Jr. (Dec 1-0).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - JoVaughn Gwyn of Harding

2nd Place - Branden Nguyen of Porter Ridge

3rd Place - Isaac Chapman of Alexander Central

4th Place - Tyree Westmoreland of Mooresville

1st Place Match

JoVaughn Gwyn (Harding) 11-1, Jr. over Branden Nguyen (Porter Ridge) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 5:10).

3rd Place Match

Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central) 33-10, So. over Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville) 38-14, So. (Dec 3-2).

Related content

Prep Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Steve Clifford breaks down Hornets' loss to Clippers

View more video

Sports Videos