NCHSAA state wrestling consolation finals

1A Championship Semifinal Round Results
1A 106 – Consolation Semifinals
Jackson Beatty (Lejeune, 43-7) won by major decision over Nathan Brock (Swain County, 26-14) (MD 13-5)
Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 37-16) won by fall over Dakota Tehandon (Mitchell, 23-12) (Fall 4:42)
1A 113 – Consolation Semifinals
Raquavius Hopkins (Tarboro, 16-7) won by fall over Wesley Joyner (Queens Grant, 33-7) (Fall 0:27)
Coltin Marlowe (Mitchell, 30-4) won by fall over Braden Millsaps (Robbinsville, 25-7) (Fall 2:41)
1A 120 – Consolation Semifinals
Jake Blevins (Alleghany, 37-14) won by fall over Arlus Orr (Robbinsville, 23-6) (Fall 2:37)
Timothy Decatur (Rosewood, 58-2) won by major decision over Joel Santa Lucia (South Davidson, 31-9) (MD 10-1)
1A 126 – Consolation Semifinals
Isaiah Bryant (Voyager Academy, 31-10) won by decision over Logan Merrill (South Davidson, 28-13) (Dec 5-3)
Chris Brannon (Chatham Charter, 38-7) won in tie breaker - 1 over Reid Amodeo (Rosewood, 49-13) (TB-1 9-8)
1A 132 – Consolation Semifinals
Joan Ramirez (Mt. Airy, 42-9) won by decision over Joshua Pardue (Starmount, 22-12) (Dec 6-4)
Kyle Coward (Voyager Academy, 25-9) won by fall over Brian Morrill (West Montgomery, 16-8) (Fall 0:57)
1A 138 – Consolation Semifinals
Louis Tortual (Rosewood, 48-14) won by major decision over Justin Russell (Bishop McGuinness, 24-13) (MD 10-1)
Alexander Gonzalez (Neuse Charter, 45-16) won in sudden victory - 1 over Dakota Hughes (Walkertown, 19-9) (SV-1 5-3)
1A 145 – Consolation Semifinals
Ryan Baker (Chatham Central, 32-13) won by decision over Jayden Thomas (Rosewood, 45-9) (Dec 5-4)
Drake Cable (Robbinsville, 28-6) won by fall over Christopher Butera (Mt. Airy, 41-11) (Fall 3:32)
1A 152 – Consolation Semifinals
Chris Miller (Swain County, 34-5) won by decision over Anthony Davis (Pamlico, 40-7) (Dec 7-4)
Blake Frye (Elkin, 33-5) won by decision over Branson Lambert (Uwharrie Charter, 37-10) (Dec 8-4)
1A 160 – Consolation Semifinals
Lucas Andrews (Avery, 41-12) won by decision over Cody Cantrell (Murphy, 19-10) (Dec 7-1)
Irving Montgomery (Voyager Academy, 21-15) won by decision over Mikel Smith (Pamlico, 30-5) (Dec 5-1)
1A 170 – Consolation Semifinals
Juan Anuario (Elkin, 30-6) won by decision over Ethan Gray (Cape Hatteras, 23-6) (Dec 3-0)
Mason Coble (West Montgomery, 19-5) won by fall over Sean Kostiuk (Cherryville, 33-21) (Fall 1:51)
1A 182 – Consolation Semifinals
Mitchell Edwards (East Surry, 25-5) won by decision over Silas Holbrook (Starmount, 27-7) (Dec 3-1)
Isaiah Martin (Uwharrie Charter, 19-3) won by fall over Joseph Chung (Heide Trask, 39-13) (Fall 3:43)
1A 195 – Consolation Semifinals
Fredy Romero (Robbinsville, 32-16) won by decision over William Paul (Swain County, 18-7) (Dec 6-2)
Nate Shaw (Pamlico, 31-11) won by decision over Matthew Mabe (East Montgomery, 22-10) (Dec 8-4)
1A 220 – Consolation Semifinals
Vincent Vielandi (Alleghany, 34-17) won by decision over John Duty (South Davidson, 22-19) (Dec 13-8)
Paden Lungrin (North Stokes, 31-5) won by decision over Michael Day (Pamlico, 32-9) (Dec 2-1)
1A 285 – Consolation Semifinals
Austin Hicks (Avery, 41-7) won by fall over Morgan East (East Surry, 25-6) (Fall 0:52)
Corbin Wildcatt (Swain County, 33-4) won by fall over Javon Armstrong (Pamlico, 19-14) (Fall 0:30)
2A Consolation Finals
2A 106 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - William Walker (West Wilkes, 46-4) won by decision over Hunter Dover (Chase, 53-11) (Dec 13-6)
5th Place Match - Hayden Caldwell (Wheatmore, 36-10) won by forfeit over Spenser Harris (Newton-Conover, 49-10) (For.)
2A 113 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Keshon McLean (Hunter Huss, 40-5) won by decision over Caleb Price (Forbush) 47-9 (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match - Luis Dela Riva (West Caldwell, 51-9) won by decision over Matt Garrett (Farmville Central, 47-9) (Dec 7-1)
2A 120 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Edwin Alvarenga (Forbush, 50-3) won by tech fall over Dylan Thrift (Chase, 53-6) (TF-1.5 1:39 (20-4))
5th Place Match - Will Berkowitz (Shelby, 43-7) won by decision over Carson Asby (Washington, 46-10) (Dec 5-4)
2A 126 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Manuel Mendez (Monroe, 45-6) won by decision over Otto Wolin (Carrboro, 31-10) (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match - Cole Galloway (Brevard, 30-6) won by decision over Simeon Pope (Washington, 45-9) (Dec 10-4)
2A 132 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Keaton Norman (West Lincoln, 49-6) won by major decision over Jared Niemitalo (Wheatmore, 40-9) (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match - Jibri Cowan (Salisbury, 44-10) won by fall over Jacob Smith (Washington, 49-11) (Fall 1:58)
2A 138 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Chase McKinney (Wheatmore, 40-5) won by forfeit over Taylor Day (Carrboro, 20-5) (For.)
5th Place Match - Jonathon Collins (Stuart Cramer, 47-8) won by fall over Jake Morin (Central Academy, 45-9) (Fall 1:48)
2A 145 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Adams Johns (Mt. Pleasant, 50-5) won by decision over Trequan Alston (Southern Vance, 28-6) (Dec 7-6)
5th Place Match - Sincere King (North Pitt, 55-13) won by major decision over Stone Love (East Davidson, 25-11) (MD 14-6)
2A 152 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Grant Hall (Croatan, 37-7) won by decision over Grant McDonald (Mt. Pleasant, 46-8) (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match - Steven Fatz (South Stokes, 35-12) won by fall over Daniel McJunkin (Brevard, 25-11) (Fall 2:36)
2A 160 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Josh Soliz (Southwest Onslow, 40-6) won by decision over Charles Corbell (Croatan, 39-9) (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match - Darnel Brooks (North Brunswick, 32-10) won by decision over John Reavis (Ashe County, 40-11) (Dec 7-3)
2A 170 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Ryan Perry (Croatan, 42-10) won by major decision over Nick Cook (Stuart Cramer, 47-12) (MD 16-8)
5th Place Match - Nelson Torres (Thomasville, 36-4) won by decision over Danny Ryan (Central Academy, 45-11) (Dec 5-4)
2A 182 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Austin Ford (East Lincoln, 36-4) won by fall over Andrew Ferguson (Washington, 40-7) (Fall 1:53)
5th Place Match - Jake Balmas (West Stanly, 48-4) won by forfeit over Tyler Boles (Wilkes Central, 30-7) (For.)
2A 195 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Mark Chaid (Carrboro, 20-2) won by fall over Devohn Cruz (Monroe, 39-7) (Fall 3:26)
5th Place Match - Timothy Abee (Draughn, 40-7) won by decision over Nate Isenhour (Mt. Pleasant, 41-14) (Dec 4-1)
2A 220 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Cody Hyatt (Trinity, 30-4) won by decision over Javon Robinson (Monroe, 32-8) (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match - Albert Harris (Currituck, 28-10) won by forfeit over Jacobie Lewis (Carrboro, 19-7) (For.)
2A 285 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Jaqwuez Norman (Farmville Central, 57-1) won by injury default over David Pena (Surry Central, 29-4) (Inj. 7:18)
5th Place Match - Chris Moore (Salisbury, 37-5) won by fall over Stevie Sharpe (Croatan, 18-6) (Fall 4:16)
3A Consolation Finals
3A 106 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Jalen White (Southern Guilford, 25-4) won in sudden victory - 1 over Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford, 38-5) (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match - Tyler Bird (West Craven, 44-8) won by major decision over Collin Shulman (Hickory Ridge, 50-13) (MD 9-0)
3A 113 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match - Tanner Gleaton (Central Cabarrus, 43-2) won by major decision over Colby Funderburk (Piedmont, 40-10) (MD 9-1)
5th Place Match - Ethan King (Northern Guilford, 26-7) won by decision over Josh Vega (Jesse Carson, 27-11) (Dec 11-7)
3A 120 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Logan Lambert (South Rowan, 33-7) won by decision over Cade Davis (Cox Mill, 54-7) (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match- Trevor Wicker (Western Harnett, 43-6) won by decision over Isaiah Hendricks (Jay M. Robinson, 29-11) (Dec 8-6)
3A 126 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Blake Baker (St. Stephens, 54-4) won by decision over Angelo Gilvary (Piedmont, 40-15) (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match- Brennan Kelsey (West Carteret, 45-12) won by decision over Zavier Shipp (Jay M. Robinson, 34-8) (Dec 2-1)
3A 132 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Nathan Buchanan (Central Cabarrus, 44-3) won by decision over Michael Flitz (Piedmont, 50-11) (Dec 8-6)
5th Place Match- Andrew Esterly (Gray`s Creek, 45-15) won by decision over Daniel Adams (West Craven, 38-6) (Dec 8-7)
3A 138 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Phil Daub (Enka, 59-3) won by decision over Morgan King (North Henderson, 55-10) (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match- Mike Reynolds (Swansboro, 52-12) won by decision over Ethan Workman (Central Cabarrus, 27-14) (Dec 4-3)
3A 145 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Tony Menozi (Union Pines, 42-6) won by decision over Will Baldwin (North Henderson, 53-6) (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match- Aaron Bancroft (Fike, 44-6) won by decision over Jordan Ulibarri (North Lincoln, 40-8) (Dec 3-2)
3A 152 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Paul Searcy (North Henderson, 55-2) won by fall over Talon Flowers (Southwestern Randolph, 40-8) (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match- Brycen Walker (Fred T. Foard, 41-9) won by decision over Matthew Minnick (Chapel Hill, 39-10) (Dec 4-0)
3A 160 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Damian Bertino (Northwest Cabarrus, 33-5) won by decision over Garrett Ward (Freedom, 51-9) (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match- Anthony Johnson (Erwin, 39-8) won by fall over Jaquaious Miller (Ashbrook, 35-6) (Fall 2:15)
3A 170 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Austin Mosely (Kings Mountain, 58-4) won by decision over Jacary Bethal (West Brunswick, 37-3) (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match- Allen Pyatte (Fred T. Foard, 42-11) won by decision over Max Wall (East Rowan, 29-6) (Dec 10-7)
3A 182 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Tanner Revis (Enka, 54-10) won by decision over Joshua Wallace (CB Aycock, 53-6) (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match- Braden Homsey (Orange, 38-14) won by decision over James Clark (Western Harnett, 41-8) (Dec 11-10)
3A 195 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Marvin Wigfall (Swansboro, 46-11) won by decision over Devin Beck (Central Davidson, 37-2) (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match- Matthew Darby (Southern Durham, 35-6) won by fall over Elijah Last (Sun Valley, 31-6) (Fall 0:48)
3A 220 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Ravon Kirkland (Anson, 26-3) won by decision over Jayson McDonald (West Craven, 30-6) (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match- Joseph Cannon (Chapel Hill, 12-4) won by fall over Josiah Bellamy (Western Alamance, 18-7) (Fall 3:34)
3A 285 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- George Blackstock (Morehead, 49-4) won by fall over Terran Brown (Pisgah, 43-10) (Fall 2:26)
5th Place Match- Cameron Miller (South Iredell, 29-2) won by fall over Daylen Alston (Orange, 39-11) (Fall 2:26)
4A Consolation Finals
4A 106 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 55-2) won by decision over Michael Barrera (West Forsyth, 53-7) (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match- Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 45-10) won by fall over Chance Kilcrease (Southern Alamance, 36-9) (Fall 0:46)
4A 113 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Andrew Chu (Southwest Guilford, 39-3) won in sudden victory - 1 over Hunter Smith (Davie County, 48-7) (SV-1 8-6)
5th Place Match- Joey Hannum (Wake Forest, 35-8) won by forfeit over Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 47-6) (For.)
4A 120 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Esco Walker (Hopewell, 46-1) won by decision over Caleb Smith (Southwest Guilford, 46-6) (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match- Mckray Mundy (Southern Alamance, 40-9) won by decision over Ethan Hnasko (West Forsyth, 53-8) (Dec 1-0)
4A 126 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Miles Grier (Ben L. Smith, 54-5) won by decision over Alex Blake (Pinecrest, 40-6) (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match- Darrian Bell (Ragsdale, 48-9) won by forfeit over Faris Busisou (Athens Drive, 22-9) (For.)
4A 132 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Josh Scott (Ben L. Smith, 54-5) won by major decision over Dan Mills (Leesville Road, 56-4) (MD 23-12)
5th Place Match- Alex Contreras (Pinecrest, 41-9) won by decision over Yakemiean Johnson (Lumberton, 33-8) (Dec 7-5)
4A 138 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Jaden Jenkins (Lumberton, 51-2) won by decision over Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 57-8) (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match- Hunter Morton (Holly Springs, 40-6) won by decision over Jamal Brannon (Glenn, 35-11) (Dec 8-4)
4A 145 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Delante Robinson (Cary, 45-2) won by decision over Daniel Peede (Pine Forest, 38-4) (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match- Jevon Boozer (West Forsyth, 51-8) won by decision over Noah Shaw (Mooresville, 62-7) (Dec 5-4)
4A 152 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Nate Kinsey (Cary, 46-1) won by major decision over Sheriff Njie (Heritage, 46-8) (MD 17-4)
5th Place Match- Joey McMahon (Apex, 37-11) won by forfeit over Braxton May-Nicholson (Broughton, 31-6) (For.)
4A 160 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Dallas Mize (West Forsyth, 46-3) won by decision over Christian Hite (Broughton, 32-8) (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match- Hunter Yost (Holly Springs, 42-11) won by decision over Jake Reid (Providence, 48-10) (Dec 5-3)
4A 170 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Alejandro Illescas (Ragsdale, 47-4) won by fall over Joseph Grena (Cary, 22-6) (Fall 2:27)
5th Place Match- Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford, 46-8) won by decision over Kyle Mccune (Davie County, 47-13) (Dec 6-2)
4A 182 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Youssef Aitboulahri (Athens Drive, 35-5) won by injury default over Downey Richmond (Ben L. Smith, 42-9) (Inj. 2:36)
5th Place Match- Connor Castagnero (Apex, 31-7) won by fall over Daniel Duffy (Myers Park, 17-3) (Fall 2:07)
4A 195 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Jack Malone (Wake Forest, 24-5) won by fall over Darrius Jackson (Cape Fear, 25-6) (Fall 3:53)
5th Place Match- Jerell Belcher (South Central, 31-5) won by forfeit over Eric Hudson Jr. (North Mecklenburg, 30-5) (For.)
4A 220 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- Cade Smith (South View, 45-2) won by decision over Jesus Olmedo (Davie County, 40-5) (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match- Levi West (Southeast Guilford, 37-7) won by fall over Alex Teeter (Mooresville, 50-8) (Fall 1:00)
4A 285 – Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match- JoVaughn Gwyn (Harding, 16-2) won by fall over Anthony Olmedo (Davie County, 41-6) (Fall 0:52)
5th Place Match- Branden Nguyen (Porter Ridge, 39-9) won by fall over Harley Ellis (Hoke County, 44-11) (Fall 4:09)
