Christ The King girls, Gaston Day’s Nathaniel Hartley win big at NCISAA 1A/2A swimming

Christ The King’s girls swim team and Gaston Day boys star Nathaniel Hartley were among big winners at the N.C. Independent Schools 1A/2A state championship meet Monday.
Christ The King, from Huntersville, dominated the girls meet, rolling up 305 points, easily outdistancing Carolina Day (250) and O’Neal School (193). Raleigh’s Grace Christian School won the boys event. Christ The King was second and Gaston Day finished eighth, among Observer-area teams.
Individually, Hartley, a Duke recruit, won two state individual championships, raising his career total to nine. He set new state records in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.
Other Observer-area winners included:
▪ Christ The King 200 girls medley relay (Annie Donahue, Amanda Hoffman, Jane Donahue, Jordan Lamoreux) and 400 freestyle relay (Amanda Hoffman, Annie Donahue, Jordan Lamoreux, Jane Donahue)
▪ Christ The King boys 200 medley relay (Alex Adams, Alex Koenigsberger, Ben Duckworth, Keenan Burgess) and 400 freestyle relay (Alex Adams, Keenan Burgess, Ben Duckworth, Alex Koenigsberger)
▪ Jane Donahue, Christ The King (200 IM, 100 breaststroke)
▪ Amanda Hoffman, Christ The King (100 butterfly)
▪ Alex Adams, Christ The King (100 butterfly)
▪ Ben Duckworth, Christ The King (100 breastroke)
