Region IV 5A All-Conference boys basketball team

Region IV 5A - All Region Team 2016 - 2017
# Player’s Name Grade School
5 Zeb Graham 10th Nation Ford
22 Ryan DeLuca 12th Fort Mill
5 Aaron Milner 12th Clover
20 Myliek Durham 12th Northwestern
2 Quise Robbins 12th Clover
1 Lance Crayton 12th Rock Hill
40 Malik Bryant 10th Nation Ford
3 Khydarius Smith 10th Nation Ford
12 Keaton Griffin 12th Fort Mill
23 Zay Martin 10th Northwestern
23 Dre Starr 12th Clover
*Player of the Year: Zeb Graham - Nation Ford
*Newcomber of the Year: Malik Bryant - Nation Ford
*Coach of the Year: Dwayne Hartsoe - Fort Mill
