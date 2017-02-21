Prep Insider Blog

February 21, 2017 10:21 AM

Region IV 5A All-Conference boys basketball team

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Region IV 5A - All Region Team 2016 - 2017

# Player’s Name Grade School

5 Zeb Graham 10th Nation Ford

22 Ryan DeLuca 12th Fort Mill

5 Aaron Milner 12th Clover

20 Myliek Durham 12th Northwestern

2 Quise Robbins 12th Clover

1 Lance Crayton 12th Rock Hill

40 Malik Bryant 10th Nation Ford

3 Khydarius Smith 10th Nation Ford

12 Keaton Griffin 12th Fort Mill

23 Zay Martin 10th Northwestern

23 Dre Starr 12th Clover

*Player of the Year: Zeb Graham - Nation Ford

*Newcomber of the Year: Malik Bryant - Nation Ford

*Coach of the Year: Dwayne Hartsoe - Fort Mill

Related content

Prep Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lake Norman Little League

View more video

Sports Videos