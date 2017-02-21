Charlotte Latin wins fifth straight NCISAA 3A state championship

Charlotte Latin’s boys won the N.C. Independent Schools’ 3A state swimming championship Monday. It was the Hawks’ fifth straight championship.
Latin had 359 points, to top Cary Academy (328) and Asheville School (262.5). Providence Day was sixth, Charlotte Christian was eighth and Cannon School was 10th. Cary Academy won the 3A girls championship with 260.5 points, just ahead of Raleigh Ravenscroft (246.5). Charlotte Latin was fourth, Charlotte Country Day sixth, Covenant Day seventh, Cannon School eighth, Providence Day ninth and Charlotte Christian finished 10th.
Charlotte Latin’s Ikenna Eruchalu won two individual events: the 100 yard butterfly and 100 yard backstroke. The Hawks’ 200 medley relay team of Tyler D'Allaird, Will Egan, Ikenna Eruchalu, and San Mohoney won and broke the NCISAA meet record (previously set by Latin).
Charlotte Country Day’s Sophie Francis won two events -- the 50 free and 100 freestyle. Teammate Stephanie Nelson, a Princeton recruit, set a new state record in the 100-yard backstroke.
Here are area state champions:
▪ Amy Dragelin, Charlotte Latin (200 free)
▪ Charlotte Latin boys 200 medley relay (Tyler D’Allaird, Ikenna Eruchalu, Will Egan, Sam Mahoney); Latin 400 free relay (Tyler D’Allaird, Sam Mahoney, Jackson Davis, Ikenna Eruchalu)
▪ Sophie Francis, Charlotte Country Day (50 free, 100 freestyle)
▪ Cole Von Cannon, Charlotte Christian (50 free)
▪ Ikenna Erucahlu (100 butterfly, 100 back)
▪ Charlotte Latin girls 200 free relay (Amy Dragelin, Jessica Flynn, Matigan Simpson, Elizabeth Lancaster)
▪ Cannon 200 free relay (Will Newman, Ben Humphries, Josh Pullen, Ari Kaufman)
▪ Stephanie Nelson, Charlotte Country Day (100 back,
▪ Sophie Linder, Covenant Day (100 butterfly)
