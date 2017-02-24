Providence High baseball star Ray Torres, coming off fabulous freshman season, is hungry for more

The summer before Ray Torres got to Providence High School, he played in the U15 USA Baseball team trials, an invitation given to only 40 players across the country in his age group.
Torres didn’t waste any time getting started at Providence, as he became only the fifth freshman in Panthers’ coach Danny Hignight’s 14-year tenure to earn a spot in the starting lineup, joining former standouts, Richie Shaffer (now playing on Tampa Bay Rays), Brett Austin (Chicago White Sox, high-A ball), Jackson Campana (played at Clemson) and University of North Carolina freshman Jake Holtzapple.
Torres was also the first freshman ever to start at catcher for Hignight. He quickly showed why USA Baseball had invited him to work out with the nation’s best.
Last season, Torres, 15, hit .411 and scored 32 runs. He had 23 RBIs and eight stolen bases, playing in a lineup with several All-American and all-state players, like Holtzapple and Logan Davidson, who is now at Clemson.
Torres made his own mark on a Providence team that went 30-4 last year, advancing to the 4A West Regional final, earning all-SoMeck8 conference, All-Observer and all-state honors. He was named an All-American by MaxPreps.
Torres, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, also committed to Louisiana State University (LSU), which he admits has been "his dream school" since he was eight years old.
"It was a great honor to accomplish all those things as a freshman, and to commit to LSU, but I don’t think has hit me yet, because I just go out and play how I play," said Torres, who also plays club baseball for the Central Florida Gators, the No. 1 (2018) team in the country. "All the great players around me at Providence, and coach Hignight, have helped make me a better player. But, I know I still have a long way to go."
Hignight believes Torres will work as hard as he needs to reach his potential.
"Keep in mind, when Ray came here he was 15-year old kid coming into a nationally ranked team," said Hignight, who has coached 39, Division I players at Providence. "Within a week, I noticed Ray had a great field presence, and in practices and scrimmages was taking command. You don’t see that (leadership) from a freshman very often. All year, he did what we asked him to do, made some adjustments, and is working his tail off every day to get better."
While Torres, 16, looks to step up his game, he has plenty of help on a Providence team that has senior shortstop Satchel Jerzembeck (North Carolina signee), junior all-state pitcher Timmy Townsend and senior Cameron Bare (Gardner-Webb signee). The Panthers are 87-14 the past three years and won the 2015 N.C. 4A state championship.
"Our concentration is always on what we can do today to get better," Hignight said. "Our whole team knows, if we are great as a team, then all the other stuff (championships, individual awards) will take of itself."
Torres is also focused on the process.
"It’s great to be able to play with some of the best players in the state every day just within this (Providence) team, we really push each other to get better," Torres said. “I would love to be the best player to come out of Providence and to make it as far as I can in baseball. But to accomplish any of that, you have to trust the process and love the grind of working hard every day. That’s my focus."
Comments