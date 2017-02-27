Monday’s Mecklenburg County high school spring sports schedule 02.27.17

Here is today’s spring sports schedule for Mecklenburg County teams
Baseball
Monday, February 27
Charlotte Christian at Metrolina Christian
Cuthbertson at South Mecklenburg
East Mecklenburg at Berry
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Rocky River at Central Cabarrus
Vance at West Mecklenburg
West Stanley at Myers Park
Boys Lacrosse
Monday, February 27
Charlotte Catholic at Independence
Community School of Davidson at Mooresville
Providence at Marvin Ridge
Girls Lacrosse
Monday, February 27
Butler at Ardrey Kell
Charlotte Catholic at Independence
Weddington at Charlotte Latin
Girls Soccer
Monday, February 27
Butler at Olympic
Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter
Cox Mill at South Mecklenburg
East Mecklenburg at Berry
Garinger at West Charlotte
Marvin Ridge at Mallard Creek
Vance at West Mecklenburg
Golf
Monday, February 27
Ardrey Kell at Myers Park (at Myers Park Country Club)
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Softball
Monday, February 27
East Mecklenburg at Berry
Garinger at Hopewell
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek
Olympic at Butler
SouthLake Christian at Pine Lake Prep
South Mecklenburg at Weddington
Vance at West Mecklenburg
Tennis
Monday, February 27
East Mecklenburg at Berry
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Providence at Hough
West Mecklenburg at Vance
Comments