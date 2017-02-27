Prep Insider Blog

Monday’s Mecklenburg County high school spring sports schedule 02.27.17

Here is today’s spring sports schedule for Mecklenburg County teams

Baseball

Monday, February 27

Charlotte Christian at Metrolina Christian

Cuthbertson at South Mecklenburg

East Mecklenburg at Berry

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Rocky River at Central Cabarrus

Vance at West Mecklenburg

West Stanley at Myers Park

Boys Lacrosse

Monday, February 27

Charlotte Catholic at Independence

Community School of Davidson at Mooresville

Providence at Marvin Ridge

Girls Lacrosse

Monday, February 27

Butler at Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Catholic at Independence

Weddington at Charlotte Latin

Girls Soccer

Monday, February 27

Butler at Olympic

Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter

Cox Mill at South Mecklenburg

East Mecklenburg at Berry

Garinger at West Charlotte

Marvin Ridge at Mallard Creek

Vance at West Mecklenburg

Golf

Monday, February 27

Ardrey Kell at Myers Park (at Myers Park Country Club)

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Softball

Monday, February 27

East Mecklenburg at Berry

Garinger at Hopewell

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek

Olympic at Butler

SouthLake Christian at Pine Lake Prep

South Mecklenburg at Weddington

Vance at West Mecklenburg

Tennis

Monday, February 27

East Mecklenburg at Berry

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Providence at Hough

West Mecklenburg at Vance

