March 3, 2017 11:37 AM

Midwest 1A all-star boys roster released for West vs. Midwest 1A All-Star game

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Here is the Midwest boys rosters for the third West vs Midwest 1A All-Star basketball games March 18 at Avery County.

The games match small school stars from the Southern Piedmont 1A conference and two 1A schools in the Western Highlands 1A/2A conference along with the Smoky Mountain 1A conference.

Midwest 2016 Boys All-Stars

Shaddai Boots Mountain Island Charter

Bryce Wilson Lincoln Charter

Jeffrey Puckett Avery County

Trel McLean Bessemer City

GeJuan Williams Piedmont Community Charter

Joey Knox Community School of Davidson

Justin Greene Mitchell

Trevor Harrill Cherryville

JoJo Castronovo Pine Lake Preparatory

Canton Silvias Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Andy Dominquez Avery County

Jaharie Guthrie Bessemer City

Jeremy Colonia Lincoln Charter

Taveon Hardin. Taveon Hardin

Alex McKinney Mitchell

Head Coach Bradley Gabriel, Lincoln Charter

Asst Coach Scott Harrill, Cherryville

Asst Coach Scott Grubbs, Avery County

