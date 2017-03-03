Midwest 1A all-star boys roster released for West vs. Midwest 1A All-Star game

Here is the Midwest boys rosters for the third West vs Midwest 1A All-Star basketball games March 18 at Avery County.
The games match small school stars from the Southern Piedmont 1A conference and two 1A schools in the Western Highlands 1A/2A conference along with the Smoky Mountain 1A conference.
Midwest 2016 Boys All-Stars
Shaddai Boots Mountain Island Charter
Bryce Wilson Lincoln Charter
Jeffrey Puckett Avery County
Trel McLean Bessemer City
GeJuan Williams Piedmont Community Charter
Joey Knox Community School of Davidson
Justin Greene Mitchell
Trevor Harrill Cherryville
JoJo Castronovo Pine Lake Preparatory
Canton Silvias Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Andy Dominquez Avery County
Jaharie Guthrie Bessemer City
Jeremy Colonia Lincoln Charter
Taveon Hardin. Taveon Hardin
Alex McKinney Mitchell
Head Coach Bradley Gabriel, Lincoln Charter
Asst Coach Scott Harrill, Cherryville
Asst Coach Scott Grubbs, Avery County
