Rocky River’s Ariana Nance is District 9 girls player of the year

Rocky River girls basketball star Ariana Nance was named District 9 player of the year. The award was voted on by district coaches.
Nance, a senior guard, averaged 22 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals. She led the Ravens to a 21-8 record and a third round appearance in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.
The District 9 coach of the year is Hickory Ridge’s Tolonda Rose-Simmons, who has led her team to a 31-0 record and a berth in Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A state championship game.
District 9 - WOMEN
**Player of Year
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
Ariana
Nance**
12
Rocky River
Dazia
Lawerence
10
Mallard Creek
Mahaley
Holit
12
Central Cabarrus
Ahlana
Smith
11
Mallard Creek
Rinnah
Green
11
Butler
Gabby
Smith
11
Hickory Ridge
Jasmine
Sanders
12
Garinger
Dynasty
Heyward
12
North Meck
Shareka
McNeil
12
Harding
Nia
Daniels
11
Hickory Ridge
Deniyah
Lutz
11
Ardrey Kell
Amanda
Cherry
11
Sun Valley
A'lea
Gilbert
11
South Meck
Shameka
McNeil
12
Harding
McKenna
Haire
12
Myers Park
