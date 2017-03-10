Prep Insider Blog

March 10, 2017 9:41 PM

Rocky River’s Ariana Nance is District 9 girls player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Rocky River girls basketball star Ariana Nance was named District 9 player of the year. The award was voted on by district coaches.

Nance, a senior guard, averaged 22 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals. She led the Ravens to a 21-8 record and a third round appearance in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

The District 9 coach of the year is Hickory Ridge’s Tolonda Rose-Simmons, who has led her team to a 31-0 record and a berth in Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A state championship game.

District 9 - WOMEN

**Player of Year

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

Ariana

Nance**

12

Rocky River

Dazia

Lawerence

10

Mallard Creek

Mahaley

Holit

12

Central Cabarrus

Ahlana

Smith

11

Mallard Creek

Rinnah

Green

11

Butler

Gabby

Smith

11

Hickory Ridge

Jasmine

Sanders

12

Garinger

Dynasty

Heyward

12

North Meck

Shareka

McNeil

12

Harding

Nia

Daniels

11

Hickory Ridge

Deniyah

Lutz

11

Ardrey Kell

Amanda

Cherry

11

Sun Valley

A'lea

Gilbert

11

South Meck

Shameka

McNeil

12

Harding

McKenna

Haire

12

Myers Park

