Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore named District 9 boys player of the year

Cox Mill sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. is the District 9 boys high school basketball player of the year. The award is voted on by coaches in the district.
Moore, a 6-6 sophomore wing, averages 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He’s led Cox Mill to Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A state championship game.
The District 9 coach of the year is Butler’s Myron Lowery, who led his team to a 30-1 record and a berth in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game.
LINK: Complete statewide all-district boys basketball teams
District 9 - MEN
**Player of Year
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Wendell
Moore, Jr
10
Cox Mill
1st Team
Lavar
Batts, Jr.
12
Robinson
1st Team
Ryan
Schwieger
12
Weddington
1st Team
Hunter
Tyson
11
Piedmont
1st Team
Zane
Rankin
12
Butler
2nd Team
Justyn
Hamilton
12
Independence
2nd Team
Cameron
Hamilton
12
Vance
2nd Team
DJ
Little
11
Butler
2nd Team
Gerrale
Gates
11
Butler
2nd Team
Bryant
Thomas
12
South Meck
3rd Team
Nas
Tyson
10
Forest Hills
3rd Team
Jae'lyn
Withers
10
North Meck
3rd Team
David
Kasanganay
11
Ardrey Kell
3rd Team
Vaud
Worthy
11
North Meck
3rd Team
Eric
Reed
12
Mallard Creek
Coach of Yr
Myron
Lowery
Butler
