March 10, 2017 9:56 PM

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore named District 9 boys player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Cox Mill sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. is the District 9 boys high school basketball player of the year. The award is voted on by coaches in the district.

Moore, a 6-6 sophomore wing, averages 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He’s led Cox Mill to Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A state championship game.

The District 9 coach of the year is Butler’s Myron Lowery, who led his team to a 30-1 record and a berth in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game.

LINK: Complete statewide all-district boys basketball teams

District 9 - MEN

**Player of Year

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Wendell

Moore, Jr

10

Cox Mill

1st Team

Lavar

Batts, Jr.

12

Robinson

1st Team

Ryan

Schwieger

12

Weddington

1st Team

Hunter

Tyson

11

Piedmont

1st Team

Zane

Rankin

12

Butler

2nd Team

Justyn

Hamilton

12

Independence

2nd Team

Cameron

Hamilton

12

Vance

2nd Team

DJ

Little

11

Butler

2nd Team

Gerrale

Gates

11

Butler

2nd Team

Bryant

Thomas

12

South Meck

3rd Team

Nas

Tyson

10

Forest Hills

3rd Team

Jae'lyn

Withers

10

North Meck

3rd Team

David

Kasanganay

11

Ardrey Kell

3rd Team

Vaud

Worthy

11

North Meck

3rd Team

Eric

Reed

12

Mallard Creek

Coach of Yr

Myron

Lowery

Butler

