State Championship Roundup: Lincoln Charter captures 1A state titlte

Lincoln Charter’s boys became the first team from Lincoln County to win the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship in boys basketball Saturday.
The Eagles whipped Durham’s Kestrel Heights 97-75 to win the 1A title.
Junior point guard Kody Shubert was named championship game MVP after scoring 25 points to go with six rebounds and six assists. London England had 19 points, seven rebounds and Jackson Gabriel had 19 points, three steals and two assists. Kestrel Heights got 31 points, five rebounds from Javier Rogers.
Kestrel Heights ends the year with a reord of 31-2. Lincoln Charter is 30-4 and returns all of its starters next season.
4A Boys: Southwest Guilford 73, Raleigh Leesville Road 49
Southwest Guilford outscored Leesville Road 22-11 in both the second and third quarters to pull away from the Pride on their way to a 73-49 victory and the Cowboys second state championship in boys’ basketball.
Cowboy senior guard Kam Langley, dumped in 14 points with six rebounds on his way to being named the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player in the championship. Christian Martin added 14 along with six boards. Keyshaun Langley had a team high 15 points and four assists as the sophomore guard was named the Most Outstanding Player for the Cowboys.
Jalen Benjamin led all scorers as the Leesville sophomore guard scored 18 points and was a perfect seven for seven from the foul line. Benjamin was named the Pride’s Most Outstanding Player of the game.
Leesville Road finished the season 22-10 after finishing in a tie for second in the Cap 8 4A with Millbrook at 9-5. Southwest Guilford wrapped up the year 28-3, champions of the Piedmont Triad 4A where they were 9-1 on the season. The Cowboys won their second state championship in school history, the first coming in 1996 when they won the 2A State Championship with a 64-57 decision over Thomasville.
4A Girls: Northwest Guilford 36, Southeast Raleigh 34
RALEIGH, N.C. – Northwest Guilford got an offensive rebound and put back by Tamia Davis with 13 seconds remaining in the game to lift Northwest Guilford to a 36-34 victory over Southeast Raleigh. The win was the first state championship victory for the Vikings Women’s Basketball program.
Sophomore Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double with 15 points and ten rebounds helping her to be named the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player of the game. Her ten rebounds helped give Northwest a 35-30 advantage on the glass.
Cayla King was named Northwest Guilford’s Most Outstanding Player and was the only other Viking in double figures with 16 points. She was 11 of 12 from the free throw line and had seven rebounds to go with three assists and two steals.
Southeast Raleigh was led by Tamia Hicks who scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs while grabbing four rebounds and blocking three shots. Hicks was named the Bulldogs Most Outstanding Player. Jada McMillian was the only other Southeast Raleigh player in double digits with 12 points on the day.
The Bulldogs finished the year at 32-1 and were 14-0 in the Greater Neuse River 4A Conference where they were the champions for the ninth year in a row. They won the school’s fourth Eastern Regional Championship this year.
Northwest Guilford finished the season 30-2 on the year, winners of the Piedmont Triad 4A Conference where they were a perfect 10-0. The Vikings won the Western Regional final for the second straight year and grabbed their first state championship in girls basketball with the victory.
2A Girls: Clinton 59, North Surry 49
Clinton senior Mikayla Boykin entered the 2A State Championship game needing eight points to break the single season scoring record in NCHSAA play. She scored 31 on her way to Kay Yow Most Valuable Player honors and lifted her team to a 59-49 win over North Surry. Clinton won its third state title.
Boykin ended her season with 1,159 points, breaking the 22-year-old record set by Fayetteville Sanford’s Shea Ralph.
North Surry got a double-double from freshman Elle Sutphin who had 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also had a pair of assists and three steals on her way to being named North Surry’s Most Outstanding Player. She was the only Greyhounds player in double figures.
The Lady Greyhounds finished the season 26-6, champions of the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference where they were 10-0. North Surry won the Western Regional for the first time in school history and made their first appearance in an NCHSAA Women’s State Championship game.
The Lady Dark Horses finished the season 30-2 as champions of the Four County 1A/2A Conference where they were 14-0. The Lady Dark Horses won the school’s third title and their first since back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990.
1A Girls: Mount Airy 66, Pamlico 40
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Mount Airy started in the first quarter with a 27-6 lead after the first frame over Pamlico, and the Granite Bears never looked back on the way to a 66-40 victory and the school’s first girls’ basketball state championship.
The Lady Bears ripped off an 18-0 run in the first quarter, forcing 13 turnovers. Mount Airy defenders forced an incredible 28 turnovers for the game, winning the turnover battle by a margin of 10.
Mount Airy’s Jo Snow was stellar, ripping off 17 points on the day to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals. She was named the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player of the game for her efforts. Shaunae Sawyers also dropped 17 points and grabbed six rebounds. She also had a pair of assists and a steal on her way to being named Mount Airy’s Most Outstanding Player.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association contributed to this report
