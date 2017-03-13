Duke signee named N.C. Gatorade player of the year

The 2017 N.C. girls high school basketball Gatorade player of the year is Clinton’s Mikaya Boykin.
Boykins ends a run for Mecklenburg County-area girls, including: Butler’s Cierra Burdick (2010, 2011), Providence Day’s Tiffany Mitchell (2012), Providence Day’s Jatarie White (2013, 2014), Weddington’s Stephanie Watts (2015) and Providence Day’s Erin Whalen (2016).
A 5-foot-9 senior guard signed with Duke, Boykin led the Dark Horses to a 30-2 record this season. She had 31 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s N.C. 2A state championship win over North Surry where she set a single-season scoring record for seniors. Her 1,159 points breaks a 22-year-old girls mark set by former Fayetteville Sanford star Shea Ralph.
For the season, Boykin averaged 38.1 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 5.8 steals. A First Team All-State honoree as a freshman—and having missed her sophomore and junior seasons due to injury—she is the Four County Conference Player of the Year and was named Most Outstanding Player at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. Boykin is ranked as the nation’s No. 18 recruit in the Class of 2017 by Blue Star Basketball.
Boykin has volunteered locally on behalf of youth basketball programs and a toy collection drive for needy children.
“Boykin is a great player, the best high school player I’ve seen in 21 years of coaching,” said William Jeffers, head coach at Wallace-Rose Hill High. “She can handle the ball with either hand, she can go inside or shoot the deep ball, and she’s very cool under pressure. She can play on any level for any school in this state.”
Boykin has maintained a weighted 3.97 GPA in the classroom.
