Spring Sports Roundup: Marvin Ridge pitcher tosses 1-hitter against Charlotte Country Day

Elevator
↑Drew Little, North Stanly football: declared overall camp champion at the Rubio Long Snapping Camp at Hogh High Sunday. Little, a junior, competed with more than 90 campers from multiple states.
↑Jason Cornatzer, Marvin Ridge baseball: Threw one-hitter in 10-0 win over Charlotte Country Day Thursday.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Andy Duran, Queens Grant baseball: 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and three RBIs in a 10-5 win over Mountain Island Charter.
Mia Holmes, Gaston Christian softball: four hits, 10 RBIs, three home runs in a 22-4 win over SouthLake Christian.
Mariah Howlett, Lake Norman Charger girls track: ran a 3,200-meter time of 10 minutes, 37 seconds seconds in a meet in the cold Thursday at Cannon.
Alina McCue, Covenant Day girls soccer: 3-goal hat trick in an 8-0 win over Carmel Christian.
Zach Pacious, Charlotte Catholic baseball: 3-for-4 with six RBIs in a 9-4 win over Olympic. He had a seventh inning grand slam.
BASEBALL
Alexander Central 3, North Lincoln 1
Alexander Central 003 000 0 -- 3 4 0
North Lincoln 000 100 0 -- 1 2 3
WP: Zach Bryzycky (2-1). L: Trevor Whitley
AC Leading Hitters: Kyler Fairchid 2-4, 1 run; Grayson Chapman 1-4, 2 RBIs
Charlotte Catholic 9, Olympic 4
Charlotte Catholic 010 101 6 -- 9 8
Olympic 001 001 2 -- 4 9
CC leading hitters: Zach Pacious 3-4, 6 RBIs; Jack Pavlish 2-4, 1 RBI
Marvin Ridge 10, Charlotte Country Day 0
Country Day 000 000 X -- 0 1 2
Marvin Ridge 005 302 X -- 10 13 0
WP: Cornatzer (2-0). LP: Hamil
Leading Hitters MR: Par 2-2; Cerreta 2-3; Helms 2-3; Kuchmaner 2-3; Reaves 2-3
Leading Hitters CCD: Greene 1-2
Queen's Grant 10, Mountain Island Charter 5
MIC - 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 - 5 7 2
QG - 0 2 0 3 5 0 - - 10 12 3
WP: N. Richter (2-2) LP: England (0-1) Leading Hitters: QG - A. Duran (3-3, 3B, 2-2B, 3 RBI), S. Smith (2-4), N. Richter (2-3), K. Corley (2-3, RBI) MIC - England (2-3)
BOYS TENNIS
Carmel Christian 7, Covenant Day 2
SINGLES:
Dylan Gooch(CC) d Davis Swann(CDS) 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Gooch(CC) d Landon Rehg(CDS) 6-1, 6-1; Rob Gruber(CC) d Emerson Rogers(CDS) 6-1, 6-2
Jackson Stippe(CC) d Rochester Sun(CDS) 5-7, 6-2,10-5; Henry Halvorson(CC) d Ben Johnson(CDS) 6-2, 6-4;
William Kepper(CDS) d Drew Braucher 6-1, 6-7(7), 10-7
DOUBLES:
D Gooch / A. Strause(CC) d Swann / Rehg(CDS) 8-2; M Gooch / Gruber(CC) d Rogers / Sun(CDS) 8-1; Kepper / S Haefele(CDS) d Stippe / Braucher(CC) 8-2
Record: CDS 1-2
Charlotte Country Day 9, Statesville Christian 0
Luke McClelland (CCDS) d Daniel Christian (SC) 6-2,6-0
Maylin Van Cleeff (CCDS) d Jacob Durham (SC) 6-0,6-0
Vaed Khurjekar (CCDS) d Seth Holland (SC) 6-0,6-0
Tarun Prakash (CCDS) d Pearson Bonner (SC) 6-0,6-0
Bennett Turner (CCDS) d Beck Boan (SC) 6-0,60
Kent Carroll (CCDS) d Zach Marshal (SC) 6-0,6-0
DOUBLES
Kent Carroll / Michael Smith (CCDS) d Christian / Holland (SC) 8-3
Bennett Garcia / Carson Garcia (CCDS) d Durham / Brian (SC) 8-0
Reid Sadusky / Johnny Bingham (CCDS) d Wood / Bonner (SC) 8-0
Concord Robinson 9, West Rowan 0
Singles
Nolan Martino (R) d Jay Collins 6-0, 6-0 Cole Teal (R) d Alex Keadle 6-0, 6-0 Clay Teal (R) d Kevin Sullivan 6-0, 6-0 Chris Greer (R) d Matt Smith 6-0, 6-0 Tristan Moore (R) d TJ Smith 6-4, 7-5 Paul Evans (R) d Cyress Brown 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
Teal/Teal (R) d Collins/Smith 10-1, Greer/Evans (R) d Keadle/Sullivan 11-10 (4), Sollecito/Hill d Smith/Brown 10-4
Robinson 4-0, 1-0
Lake Norman Charter 8, Ashbrook 1
Singles
Court #1 – Will Niemyer(ASH) def Kyle Fitzsimmons(LNC) 7-6 6-1
Court#2 Drew Palasick(LNC) def Iam Kirkpatrick(ASH) 6-0 6-0
Court #3 Tre’ Thorne (LNC) def Bryson Dellinger(ASH) 7-5 6-2
Court #4 Nick Rossini (LNC) def Luke Shuler(ASH) 6-1 6-0
Court #5 Sean McCleod(LNC) def Tristian Manertron(ASH) 6-3 6-4
Court #6 Jackson Harwood(LNC) def Evan Ommert (ASH) 6-2 6-7 10-6
Doubles
Court #1 Fitzsimmons/Thorne(LNC) def Niemyer.Kirkpatric (ASH)8-6
Court #2 Palasick/Rossini (LNC) def Shuler/Manerton(ASH)
Court #3 McCleod/Munday(LNC) def Dellinger/Ommert (ASH)
Mount Pleasant 8, Central Academy 1
Thomas McCorkle (CA) def Samuel Webb 6-1 6-2
Noah Taylor (MP) def William Nance 6-1 6-0
Aiden Broadway (MP) def Kyle Ronquillo 6-1 6-1
Daniel Isenhour (MP) def Dilan Mattison 6-2 6-4
Masdon Wilson (MP) def Trent DeMairo 6-1 6-2
Joey Sisinyak (MP) def Ryan Helms 6-3 7-5
Doubles
Webb-Taylor (MP) def McCorkle-Nance 9-8 (7-3)
Isenhour-Wilson (MP) def Ronquillo-Helms 8-2
Broadway-Sisinyak (MP) def Mattison-DeMairo 8-2
Statesville- 5, Alexander Central 4
Singles
Carter Patterson (AC) def. Waugh (S) 6-0, 6-1
Jackson Barr (AC) def. Johnson (S) 6-2, 6-2
Privette (S) def. Brennon McDonald (AC) 6-3, 6-0
Felts (S) def. Noah Presnell (AC) 6-4, 2-6, 10-7
Spicer (S) def. Chandler Davis (AC) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7
Cameron White (AC) def. Hraybar (S) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
Carter Patterson/Jackson Barr (AC) def. Waugh/Felts (S) 8-5
Johnson/Privette (S) def. Noah Presnell/Cameron White (AC) 8-4
Spicer/Johnson (S) def. Andy Lackey/Matt Graham (AC) 9-7
ACHS Record: 3-3 (1-3)
BOYS GOLF
Gaston Christian 180, Concord First Assembly 217
Gaston Christian:
Caleb Smyre 44
Ethan Thrower 44
Jacob Hinson 49
Concord First Assembly:
Dillon Faggart 48
Josh Orean 51
Trae Benham 59
William Ferris 59
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlotte Country Day 3, Metrolina Christian 2
Goals:
MCA unknown
CCDS: Caroline Jones; Sammy Ferris; Murphy Brennan
Record CCDS 2-0-4
Covenant Day 8, Carmel Christian 0
Covenant Day scorers: Alina McCue 3, Savannah Loeck 3, Maddie Coggins 1, Julia Haynes 1
SOFTBALL
Wesleyan Christian 4, Cannon School 3
Wesleyan 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors
Cannon 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 runs, 4 hits, 4 errors
WP - K. Brewer LP - G. Holloway
Leading hitters:
Wesleyan - Thomas 4-4 (2 3B), K. Brewer 2-4 (2B)
Cannon - G. Holloway 1-2 (HR), L. Matthews 2-3
Metrolina Christian 21, Charlotte Country Day 5
CCDS: So. Katie Batten was 2 for 3 with a single and a triple and 2 runs scored; Jr. Rebecca Oliver was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI’s
Comments