Hough, Independence wrestlers share All-Mecklenburg awards

Hough’s Caleb Kreitter and Independence’s Xavier Lenear are the Charlotte Observer Mecklenburg wrestlers of the year after both went undefeated on their way to 4A state championships.
Kreitter went 42-0 on his way to the 126-pound, 4A state title, ironically avenging his only loss of the 2016 season (54-1 last year) to McDowell’ Toney McGee in the 2017 finals.
Kreitter hopes to wrestle at the United States’ Merchant Marine Academy (NY) next season.
Lenear went 47-0 on his way to the 220-pound, 4A state title. He finished 4th at the state meet a year ago.
Lenear is signed to play football at North Carolina Central University.
▪ Charlotte Latin’s David Paige is the Charlotte Observer Mecklenburg wrestling coach of the year. Paige, a longtime Latin assistant to former Hawks’ coach Richard Fletcher, led his team to their sixth straight, NCISAA state championship in his first as the head coach.
All Mecklenburg Wrestling Team
FIRST TEAM
106: Nathan Friedman, Providence Day, So: Chargers’ sophomore went 38-2 on his way to NCISAA state championship.
113: Michael McClelland, Charlotte Latin, Sr.: Davidson College signee capped his Latin wrestling career with a third straight NCISAA state championship, going 42-4 this season.
120: Esco Walker, Hopewell, Sr.: North Idaho State signee was 46-1 finishing 3rd at 4A states; 4A West Regional champion.
126: Caleb Kreitter, Hough, Sr.: 4A state champion was 42-0 en route to his title; was 96-1 over the past two seasons.
132: Nukwan Fair, East Mecklenburg, So.: Eagles’ sophomore emerged as Southwestern 4A champion, finished 3rd at 4A West Regional, and was a state qualifier.
138: Max Spada, Charlotte Country Day, Sr.: NCISAA state runner-up went 42-5 this season.
145: Gideon Nelson, SouthLake Christian, Jr.: NCISAA state champion was 22-12 this season.
152: Jack Sobel, Charlotte Latin, Sr.: Hawks’ senior capped his Latin wrestling career with NCISAA 3A state title, 25-3 record this season.
160: Jake Reid, Providence, Sr.: Panthers’ standout went 48-10 this season, finishing strong a 4A West Regional runner-up, 6th at 4A state championships.
170: Josh Gilliam, Mallard Creek, Jr.: Mavericks’ standout was 4A West Regional runner-up, state qualifier.
182: Roman Rubrecht, SouthLake Christian, Sr.: Eagles’ senior went out on top going 49-9 on the way to a NCISAA state title.
195: Eric Hudson, North Mecklenburg, So.: Vikings’ sophomore emerged as 4A West Regional champion, 6th at the 4A state championships.
220: Xavier Lenear, Independence, Sr.: Patritots’ standout was a perfect 47-0 on way to 4A state title, a North Carolina Central University football signee.
285: JoVaughn Gwyn, Harding, Jr.: Rams’ heavyweight finished 3rd at the 4A state championships.
SECOND TEAM
106: Kyle Sanders, South Mecklenburg, Fr./Ben Okel, Charlotte Latin, Jr.
113: Robbie Snyder, Providence, Jr.
120: Tristan Black, SouthLake Christian, So.
126: Nolan Edens, Hopewell, Sr.
132: Carson Pervier, Hough, Jr.
138: Sam Russ, Hough, Sr.
145: Josh Crihfield, Vance, Sr.
152: Mitchell Newell, Hough, Sr.
160: Jack Nealy, Butler, Jr.
170: Ryan Ensor, Charlotte Latin, Sr.
182: Christian Furnari, Charlotte Christian, Jr./Daniel Duffy, Myers Park, Jr..
195: Tripp Foscue, Hough, Jr./Henry Omirly, Charlotte Latin, Sr.
220: Darrius Smith, Mallard Creek, Jr.
285: Harrison Karp, Charlotte Latin, Sr.
