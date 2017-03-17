Fort Mill’s AJ Leitten is Charlotte Observer All-Region wrestler of the year

Fort Mill senior, A.J. Leitten, is the Charlotte Observer Regional wrestler of the year.
Leitten capped his historic, Fort Mill wrestling career with another perfect season, going 33-0 on his way to the S.C. 5A state championship. He didn’t allow a point in his three state championship matches earning the 5A state championship’s most outstanding wrestler honors.
Leitten, the first wrestler in school history to win three individual state titles, won the last 110 matches of his career, going 174-6 overall.
Leitten now takes his talents to the next level, where he has signed to wrestle at N.C. State.
▪ Piedmont’s Jamie Belk is the Charlotte Observer Regional wrestling coach of the year.
Belk led Piedmont to a dramatic 3A state championship victory over Orange High.
The Panthers’ sophomore, Colby Funderburk (3A state championship MVP0, won the final match of the 3A state finals by technical fall, to give Piedmont a 29-27 victory.
Piedmont was 30-1 this season.
Charlotte Observer All-Region Wrestling Team
FIRST TEAM
106: Clay Beach, Freedom, So./Austin Ross, Indian Land, So.: 3A state champion went 27-9 on the season; Ross won the S.C. 3A state title.
113: Tanner Gleaton, Central Cabarrus, Jr.: Vikings’ standout went 43-2 this year, finishing 3rd at the 3A state championships, was 3A state runner-up last year.
120: Landon Shuford, West Iredell, So.: 3A state runner-up was 41-4 this season.
126: Tyler Gregor, Hickory Ridge, Jr.: 3A state champion for the second straight season (113 last year) was 36-1 this season, 82-4 in the last two years; was also 3A state championships’ most outstanding wrestler.
132: Silas Shaw, Mooresville, So.: Mooresville’s first wrestling All-American won the 4A state championship as a sophomore, going 57-2 this season.
138: A.J. Leitten, Fort Mill, Sr.: The Yellow Jackets’ All-American is an N.C. State signee who won the last 110 matches of his Fort Mill wrestling career, capping it with his third state championship (S.C. 5A title this year). He was 33-0 this season.
145: Rodrick Whitlock, South Pointe, Sr.: Stallions’ standout won his second straight state title (at 132 last year), taking the S.C. 4A championship.
152: Matt Price, Piedmont, Sr.: 3A state runner-up was 52-2 this season.
160: Isaiah Johnson, A.L. Brown, Sr./Hayden Wyke, Hibriten, So.: Johnson went 40-1 on his way to 4A state title and 4A state championship MVP; Wyke was a perfect 31-0 in winning the 3A state championship.
170: J.C. Ciaramella, Marvin Ridge, Jr.: 3A state champion was 42-3 overall this season.
182: Tyrie Houghton, Weddington, Jr.: 3A state runner-up went 29-3 this year.
195: Zac Venos, Cannon School, Sr.: NCISAA state champion was 43-3 this season.
220: Dan Louba, Hickory Ridge, Sr.: 3A state runner-up was 38-2 this season, also Lenoir Rhyne football signee.
285: Kanaan Brock, R.S. Central, Sr.: 2A state champion was 25-9 this season.
SECOND TEAM
106: Jake Dodson, Central Academy, Fr./Will Edmiston, Lake Norman, So.
113: Keshon McLean, Hunter Huss, Sr.
120: River Griffith, Avery County, Fr.
126: Chad Milasauskas, Indian Land, Jr./Bailey Wilkins, Rock Hill, Fr.
132: Jared Blake, Rock Hill, Sr./Jacob Hattaway, Metrolina Christian, So.
138: Cody Pugh, South Stanly, Sr./Sammy Peticos, Chase, Sr.
145: Matthew Sloan, Hickory Ridge, Sr./Jake Hart, Fort Mill, Jr.
152: Ethan Lewis, Alexander Central, Jr./Nathan Stroud, South Pointe, Sr.
160: Caleb Spears, R.S. Central, Sr./Daniel Hattaway, Metrolina Christian, Sr.
170: Donnie Coleman, Metrolina Christian, Sr./Noah Reynolds, Rock Hill, Jr.
182: Blake Williams, Avery County, Jr.
195: Ramon Rodrigues, R.S. Central, Sr.
220: Shykale Steptoe, West Caldwell, Sr./Jerry Howard, Northwestern, Sr.
285: Thomas Yarborough, South Stanly, Sr./Xi Simpson, Chester, Sr.
Comments