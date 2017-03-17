Charlotte Observer All-Region Indoor Track Teams announced

Concord senior, Gabe Stainback, is the Charlotte Observer’s Regional boys’ indoor track athlete of the year.Stainback earned the 3A state indoor championships’ most valuable player (MVP) honors, winning 3A state championships in the high jump and long jump, while finishing 4th in 55-meter hurdles.
Stainback, a college track recruit, jumped 6-6 in the high jump, tied for the best in the state this indoor season. He also went 22-8.5 in the long jump, the No. 2 jump this indoor season.
Marvin Ridge’s Cameron Starr is the Charlotte Observer’s Regional boys’ indoor track coach of the year.Starr guided the Maverick boys to a 3A state indoor championship. The 2017 state indoor title is their third in the last four years (also won 2014, 2015).
Girls winners
Cuthbertson junior, Sarah Latour, is the Charlotte Observer’s Regional girls’ indoor track athlete of the year.
Latour won the 3A state title in the 1,000-meter run and helped the 4 X 800 relay team to a state crown as the Cuthbertson girls’ track team also won the 3A state championship as a team. Latour showed her versatility as she was also 3A state runner-up in the 1600 and 3200-meter run at the same meet.
Cuthbertson’s Dustin Allen is the Charlotte Observer’s Regional girls’ indoor track coach of the year.
Allen led the Cavaliers girls’ to their first indoor state championship in school history.
Allen and Cuthbertson have been able to build a consistently strong track program with state powers, Marvin Ridge and Weddington, in the same conference and county.
All-Region Boys Track Team
FIRST TEAM
55-meter dash: Avin Lane, Cox Mill, Sr.: North Carolina A&T signee ran Observer-best 6.41 to finish as runner-up at N.C. Runners’ Holiday Invitational.
60-meter dash: Avin Lane, Cox Mill, Sr.: Chargers’ speedster also ran area-best 6.94 at the David Oliver Classic.
200-meter dash: Tyler Manigault, Cox Mill, Sr.: Another Cox Mill standout posted Observer-area best 22.86 to finish at runner-up at Wake Forest Invitational.
300-meter dash: Bryson Godfrey, Alexander Central, Jr.: Cougars’ standout won Mighty Explorers’ Challenge; finished 12th at 4A state championships.
400-meter dash: Emerson Douds, Weddington, So.: Warriors’ versatility showed up in multiple events with an Observer-best 51.17 to win N.C. United Youth Track and Field Classic.
500-meter dash: Nathan Johnson, Cuthbertson, Sr.: Cavaliers’ senior finished fifth at 3A state championships in 1:08.09.
800-meter dash: Mason Bhatia, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: Mavericks’ senior leader ran regional-best 2:02.51 at David Oliver Classic, also won 4A state title in the 1000-meter run.
1000-meter dash: Evan Harris, Lake Norman, Sr.: Charlotte 49ers’ signee finished 4th at 4A state championships in an Observer-best 2:33.44 despite a collision in the backstretch.
1600-meter dash: Brandon Hernandez, A.L. Brown, Jr.: Wonders’ distance standout finished 6th at 4A state championships in 4:27.40.
3200-meter dash: Landon Maxwell, East Gaston, Jr.: Warriors’ standout ran Observer-best 9:34.58 to finish runner-up at David Oliver Classic, also seventh at 3A state championships.
55-meter hurdles: Elijah Gaddy, Forest Hills, Sr.: Yellow Jackets’ senior carried on a Forest Hills’ sprinting tradition with 1A/2A state runner-up finish in 7.57 seconds.
High Jump: Gabe Stainback, Concord, Sr.: 3A state championship MVP posted the state’s best jump this indoor season (6-6) to win a state title.
Long Jump: Gabe Stainback, Concord, Sr.: Spiders’ standout doubled his fun with a personal-record 22-8.5 to win a second 3A state title.
Triple Jump: Sam Johnson, Mooresville, Sr.: Blue Devils’ senior had 45-8.5 to finish as runner-up at Champion Fast Track Invitational.
Pole Vault: Ben Finger, North Gaston, Jr.: Wildcats’ vaulter posted Observer-best, personal-best 14-0 to win Champion Fast Track Invitational, also finished 3rd at 3A state championships.
Shot Put: D’Mitri Emmanuel, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: Charlotte 49ers’ football signee showed his muscle in the field with 49-10.5 throw to finish 4th at 3A state championships.
4 X 200-meter relay: Weddington (Doug Dracon, Denison Livingston, Mark Conner, Emerson Douds): Warriors’ relay ran Observer-best 1:32.80 to win Champion Fast Track Invitational.
4 X 400-meter relay: Weddington (Denison Livingston, Doug Dracon, Kyle Durham, Emerson Douds): Warriors’ relay continued Weddington, distance tradition with a 3A state championship in 3:30.37.
4 X 800-meter relay: Marvin Ridge (Connor Gross, Jacob Lipsey, Mason Bhatia, Mack Despard): Mavericks’ quartet’s 3A state runner-up finish in an Observer-best 8:09.85 helped Marvin Ridge boys’ win their 3rd, 3A state championship in the last four years.
SECOND TEAM
55-meter dash: Yusef Gibson, Richmond Senior, Sr.
60-meter dash: Tyler Manigault, Cox Mill, Sr.
200-meter dash: Jalen Johnson, Newton Conover, Jr.
300-meter dash: Emerson Douds, Weddington, So.
400-meter dash: Tyler Manigault, Cox Mill, Sr.
500-meter dash: Jesse Ballew, Central Academy, Sr.
800-meter dash: Corey Fuller, Hunter Huss, So.
1000-meter dash: Mason Bhatia, Marvin Ridge, Sr.
1600-meter dash: Zachary Mercer, Mooresville, Sr.
3200-meter dash: Brandon Hernandez, A.L. Brown, Jr.
55-meter hurdles: Jalen Huston, West Rowan, Fr.
High Jump: Orlandus Gamble, Kings Mountain, Sr.
Long Jump: Sam Johnson, Mooresville, Sr.
Triple Jump: Terrence Lackey, Mooresville, Jr.
Pole Vault: Jonathan Lehe, Lake Norman, Jr./Justin Richard, Lake Norman, Sr.
Shot Put: Donnie Thompson, Lincolnton, Sr.
4 X 200-meter relay: Porter Ridge (Austin Richardson, Jaylen Coleman, Tariq Jenkins, Jerran Coleman).
4 X 400-meter relay: Cuthbertson (Nathan Johnson, Bradon Black, Daniel Chavez, Casey Stamper).
4 X 800-meter relay: Weddington (Kyle Durham, Carson Glatz, Stephen Larson, Will Mazur).
ALL REGION GIRLS INDOOR TRACK TEAM
FIRST TEAM
55-meter dash: Briana Jordan, Ashbrook, Jr.: Green Wave sprinter ran Observer-best and personal-best 6.99 to win JDL Fast Track Kick Off championship.
60-meter dash: Briana Jordan, Ashbrook, Jr.: Ashbrook standout also had impressive run here with Observer-best 7.64 top to finish as runner-up at David Oliver Classic.
200-meter dash: Cambrea Sturgis, A.L. Brown, Jr.: Wonders’ speedster ran state’s best 24.80 to finish as Camel City Elite Invite.
300-meter dash: Payton Russell, North Rowan, Sr.: Five-time state champion (four outdoors) claimed her 1st 1A/2A state indoor championship in personal-best, Observer-best, 40.29.
400-meter dash: Payton Russell, North Rowan, Sr.: North Rowan standout was Camel City Elite Invite champion in 57.80.
500-meter dash: Jorja Medders, Marvin Ridge, Jr.: Mavericks’ standout was 3A state runner-up in 1:18.58.
800-meter dash: Kylee Frady, Lake Norman, Sr.: Wildcats’ standout finished ran region-best 2:34.20 at David Oliver Classic.
1000-meter dash: Sarah Latour, Cuthberson, Jr.: Cuthbertson star won 3A state championship, also ran Observer-best 3:00.73 to claim David Oliver Classic title.
1600-meter dash: Sarah Latour, Cuthbertson, Jr.: 3A state runner-up in 5:10.87.
3200-meter dash: Sarah Latour, Cuthbertson, Jr.: Cavaliers’ standout showed her versatility, endurance with another 3A state runner-up finish in 11:35.87.
55-meter hurdles: Netanya Linares, Parkwood, So.: Parkwood sophomore finished 6th at 1A/2A state championships, ran regional-best 8.94 at Cuthbertson Polar Bear.
High Jump: Jaelyn Warren, Cuthbertson, Sr. Cavalier jumper finished 3rd at 3A state championships with 5-2.
Long Jump: Hassani Burris, Ashbrook, Jr.: Green Wave’s versatile performer won Mecklenburg Winter Championships with Observer-best 17-10, also finished 3rd at 3A state championships.
Triple Jump: Hassani Burris, Ashbrook, Jr.: Ashbrook standout doubled with another Meck Winter Championship title (37-0) 3rd-place finish at the 3A state championships here.
Pole Vault: Riley Felts, Weddington, So. Warriors’ vaulter tied Observer-best, set new personal-best with 11-0 to finish at 3A state runner-up.
Shot Put: Naadiya Faison, Monroe, Jr.: Redhawks’ thrower finished 3rd at 1A/2A state championships with Observer-best 39-1.
4 X 200-meter relay: Ashbrook (Kiara Bethune, Hassani Burris, Tarsha Fewell, Tara Jones): Green Wave relay sprinted to Olympic Polar Bear title, also finished 5th at 3A state championships.
4 X 400-meter relay: Marvin Ridge (Jorja Medders, Katie Ropers, Elizabeth Reidy, Jennae Jacob): Mavericks’ relay ran to 3A state runner-up finish in 4:11.63.
4 X 800-meter relay: Cuthbertson (Lexi Noch, Gabriella Castro, Charlotte Sperry, Sarah Latour): Cavaliers’ quartet set a 3A state record in 9:47.82 in winning the 3A state championship.
SECOND TEAM
55-meter dash: Cambrea Sturgis, A.L. Brown, Jr.
60-meter dash: Tracey Manigault, Cox Mill, So.
200-meter dash: Payton Russell, North Rowan, Sr.
300-meter dash: Cambrea Sturgis, A.L. Brown, Jr.
400-meter dash: Cambrea Sturgis, A.L. Brown, Jr.
500-meter dash: Payton Russell, North Rowan, Sr.
1000-meter dash: Jennae Jacob, Marvin Ridge, Sr.
1600-meter dash: Anna Bristle, Parkwood, Jr.
3200-meter dash: Sarah Bechtel, Weddington, So.
55-meter hurdles: Jaelyn Warren, Cuthbertson, Sr.
High Jump: Marissa Blakeley, Central Cabarrus, Jr./Lakayla Birst, North Rowan, So.
Long Jump: Kennedie Gaither, Parkwood, Fr.
Triple Jump: Julianne Danford, Marvin Ridge, Jr.
Pole Vault: Chloe Kirkpatrick, Carson, Jr.
Shot Put: Kamryn Henderson, Marvin Ridge, Jr.
4 X 200-meter relay: Marvin Ridge (Jorja Medders, Katie Ropers, Lauren Araya, Elizabeth Reidy).
4 X 400-meter relay: Weddington (Sarah Bechtel, Erika Newman, Morgan Haney, Sarah Margaret Sandlin).
4 X 800-meter relay: Weddington (Sarah Bechtel, Sydney Burke, Anna Davis, Nico Brown).
Comments