All-Mecklenburg indoor track teams announced

Providence senior, Cedric McGriff, is the Charlotte Observer Mecklenburg boys’ track athlete of the year. McGriff won the 4A state title in the 55-meter hurdles, running a personal-best 7.39 seconds.
McGriff’s state title run was the second-best in the state this winter and tied for the No. 5 time in the nation indoors.
McGriff is getting college track attention from several schools, including ASA College Miami (FL) and St. Augustine’s University (NC).Mallard Creek’s Londell McClary is the Charlotte Observer Mecklenburg boys’ indoor track coach of the year.
McClary led the Maverick boys’ team to a 6th-place finish at the 4A indoor state track championships.
The Mallard Creek girls’ indoor track team also finished 9th at the 4A indoor state meet.
GIRLS WINNERS
Mallard Creek junior, Akira Rhodes, and Rocky River junior, Kenya Livingston, share the Charlotte Observer’s All Mecklenburg girls’ track athlete of the year honors.
Rhodes won the 4A state title in the 55-meter hurdles, shattering the 14-year old state record with a time of 8.03 seconds.
Rhodes’ championship run was the second-best in the state and No. 7 time in the nation this indoor season.
Livingston won the 4A state championship in the high jump, going an indoor personal-best 5-9, the best jump in the state this indoor season.
Livingston showed her versatility at the 4A state indoor meet, also finishing fourth in the long jump and 4 X 400-meter relay. She was seventh in the long jump.
Rocky River’s Antoine Sidberry is the Charlotte Observer’s Mecklenburg girls’ track coach of the year.
Sidberry led the Ravens’ girls to a program-best 3rd-place at the 4A state indoor championships.
All-Mecklenburg Boys Indoor Track Team
FIRST TEAM
55-meter dash: James Maye, Rocky River, So.: Ravens’ speedster ran Mecklenburg County best 6.49 at Eastern High School Challenge; finished seventh at 4A state meet.
60-meter dash: Ahmad Ellis, Berry, Jr.: Berry sprinter ran Meck-best 7.08 at N.C. United Youth Track and Field Classic.
200-meter dash: Jamarc Steele, Harding, Sr.: Rams’ standout posted 23.50 at N.C. United Youth Track and Field Classic.
300-meter dash: Ishaq Smith, North Mecklenburg, Sr.: Vikings’ standout ran a personal-best, Meck-best, 34.99 at Mecklenburg Winter Championships, also finished third at 4A state meet.
400-meter dash: Brock Allen, Charlotte Country Day, Jr.: Bucs’ junior ran Meck-best 52.68 at USA Track and Field South Zone Indoor Championships.
500-meter dash: Canoy Tyree, Mallard Creek, Sr.: Mavericks’ speedster finished third at 4A state championships, ran Meck-best 1:05.36 at Va. Tech Premier Invitational.
800-meter dash: Canoy Tyree, Mallard Creek, Sr.: Mavericks’ standout also ran second-best time (1:55.51) to win USA Track and Field South Zone Indoor Championship title.
1000-meter dash: Haywood Ferguson, South Mecklenburg, Jr. Sabres’ distance standout ran Meck-best 2:34.08 to finish fifth at 4A state championships.
1600-meter dash: Hayden Blalock, Providence, Sr.: Panthers’ senior finished fifth at 4A state meet, ran Meck-best 4:25.63 at David Oliver Classic.
3200-meter dash: Hayden Blalock, Providence, Sr.: Posted another top ten at states here (10th at 4A states), running Meck-best 9:38.87 at David Oliver Classic.
55-meter hurdles: Cedric McGriff, Providence, Sr.: Panthers’ speedster ran the nation’s fifth-best time, personal-record (7.39) to win the 4A state championship.
High Jump: Idris Bernard, Mallard Creek, So.: Maverick sophomore made a huge jump finishing fourth at the 4A state championship with personal-best 6-4.
Long Jump: Ryan Richardson, Hopewell, Jr.: Titans’ jumper went Meck-best 22-0 at Hopewell Polar Bear, also finished 4th at 4A state championship.
Triple Jump: Christopher Alexander, Rocky River, So.: Ravens’ sophomore had a breakout season with a Meck-best 43-10 at the Virginia Showcase, also finished 6th at 4A state championships.
Pole Vault: Seth Rabinowitz, Providence, Jr.: Panthers’ vaulter finished as 4A state runner-up with Meck-best 13-6.
Shot Put: Chancellor Crawford, North Mecklenburg, So.: Vikings’ thrower also had a breakout campaign, finishing as 4A state runner-up, 51-4.5.
4 X 200-meter relay: Independence (Tyree Davis, Tshiona Kynyatta, Elijah Perez, Xavier Ramsey): Patriots’ quartet posted Meck-best 1:34 to win Olympic Polar Bear No. 3.
4 X 400-meter relay: Mallard Creek (Canoy Tyree, Jtrell Washington, Sean Walker, Anthony Williams): Mavericks’ quartet finished 6th at 4A state championships in an Observer area-best 3:30.34.
4 X 800-meter relay: Mallard Creek (Austin Atkinson, Canoy Tyree, Daquan Wallace, Anthony Williams): Another Mavericks’ quartet was 4A state runner-up, also ran Meck-best 8:13.20 at Va. Tech Premier Invitational.
SECOND TEAM
55-meter dash: Brenton Ervin, Mallard Creek, Sr.
60-meter dash: Jamarc Steele, Harding, Sr.
200-meter dash: Ahmad Ellis, Berry, Jr.
300-meter dash: James Maye, Rocky River, So.
400-meter dash: Jtrell Washington, Mallard Creek, Fr.
500-meter dash: Qua-Ronz Robinson, Harding, Jr.
800-meter dash: Jalin Petty, Hopewell, Sr.
1000-meter dash: Canoy Tyree, Mallard Creek, Sr.
1600-meter dash: Marshall Williamson, Myers Park, Jr.
3200-meter dash: Pace Clark, Providence, So.
55-meter hurdles: Joshua Brockman, Ardrey Kell, So.
High Jump: Walker Ikner, Hough, Jr.
Long Jump: Senico Haines, Berry, Sr.
Triple Jump: Khalil Scott, Olympic, Jr.
Pole Vault: Ben Nason, Providence Day, Sr.
Shot Put: Jack Choiniere, Myers Park, Jr.
4 X 200-meter relay: Mallard Creek (Josh Huckleberry, Sean Walker, Brenton Ervin, Jaquez Taylor).
4 X 400-meter relay: Myers Park (Mitchell Longo, Jameir Ismail, Jack Osment, Marshall Williamson, Michael Ly).
4 X 800-meter relay: Myers Park (Jameir Ismail, Michael Ly, Jack Osment, Marshall Williamson).
ALL-MECKLENBURG GIRLS TEAM
55-meter dash: Ty-lisha Kimble, Rocky River, So.: Ravens’ sophomore was the Virginia Showcase champion in Meck-best 7.30.
60-meter dash: Amaya Gaddy, Mallard Creek, So.: Mavericks’ sprinter was N.C. United Youth Track and Field Classic runner-up in Meck-best 7.92.
200-meter dash: Tyresha Alexander, North Mecklenburg, Sr.: North Mecklenburg senior ran Meck-best 26.03 to finish 3rd at N.C. United Youth Track and Field Classic.
300-meter dash: Victoria Porter, Mallard Creek, Sr.: Mavericks’ senior ran Meck-best 41.05 at N.C. Runners’ Holiday Invitational.
400-meter dash: Gracie Whelan, Providence Day, Sr.: Brown University signee ran Observer-best to finish 5th-place in a loaded David Oliver Classic field.
500-meter dash: Gracie Whelan, Providence Day, Sr.: Chargers’ standout also ran Observer-best 1:16.85 in Champion Fast Track Invitational runner-up finish.
800-meter dash: Izzy Evely, Lake Norman Charter, Jr.: Knights’ distance standout showed versatility with Observer-best 2:24.82 at David Oliver Classic.
1000-meter dash: Melissa Zammitti, Davidson Day, Sr.: Cornell University signee ran 3:03.73 to finish 7th in a loaded, Virginia Tech Premier Invitational.
1600-meter dash: Kate Eiselt, Myers Park, Sr.: 4A state runner-up ran a personal-best, Observer-best 5:08.26.
3200-meter dash: Lindsey Lanier, Providence, Sr.: Panthers’ standout ran Observer-best 11:21.24 to Champion Fast Track Invitational, also finished 9th at 4A state championships.
55-meter hurdles: Akira Rhodes, Mallard Creek, Jr.: Mavericks’ speedster broke a 14-year old state record to win the 4A state championship in a blazing, 8.03 seconds.
High Jump: Kenya Livingston, Rocky River, Jr.: All-American jumper had the state’s best jump, tied for No. 2 in the nation this indoor season with a 5-9 to win another 4A state championship.
Long Jump: Jirah Sidberry, Rocky River, So.: Another Raven standout jumped to an Observer-best 18-1.5 in finishing 3rd at the 4A state championships.
Triple Jump: Kenya Livingston, Rocky River, Jr.: Ravens’ standout showed her versatile ability personal-best 36-2.5 at the Virginia Showcase at Liberty University, also 4th at 4A states.
Pole Vault: Emerson Porter, Providence Day, Sr.: Chargers’ vaulted tied her career-best, Observer-best 11-0 to win Champion Fast Track Invitational.
Shot Put: Ashley Taylor, Berry, Sr.: Berry senior threw a career-best 38-1 to win Olympic Polar Bear No. 4, also 5th at 4A state meet.
4 X 200-meter relay: Mallard Creek (Isha Hawkins, Akira Rhodes, Jazzmone Boyd, Victoria Porter): Mavericks’ relay posted Observer-best 1:43.86 at Va. Tech Premier Invitational, also finished 14th at 4A state championships.
4 X 400-meter relay: Rocky River (D’Amani Bryant, Aureilya Harris, Kenya Livingston, Mariah Atwater): Ravens’ relay ran Observer-best 3:58.64 to finish 4th at the 4A state championships.
4 X 800-meter relay: Rocky River (Mariah Atwater, D’Amani Bryant, Aureilya Harris, Nyah Sidbury): Ravens’ quartet ran to 4A state championship in Observer-best and 4A state record 9:38.93.
2nd Team
55-meter dash: Amaya Gaddy, Mallard Creek, So.
60-meter dash: Tyresha Alexander, North Mecklenburg, Sr.
200-meter dash: Gracie Whelan, Providence Day, Sr.
300-meter dash: Gracie Whelan, Providence Day, Sr.
400-meter dash: Tyresha Alexander, North Mecklenburg, Sr.
500-meter dash: D’Amani Bryant, Rocky River, Sr.
1000-meter dash: Aureilya Harris, Rocky River, Sr.
1600-meter dash: Lindsey Lanier, Providence, Sr.
3200-meter dash: Alexis McDonnell, Hough, So.
55-meter hurdles: Elizabeth White, Myers Park, Sr.
High Jump: Addie Renner, Myers Park, So.
Long Jump: Kenya Livingston, Rocky River, Jr.
Triple Jump: Na’Zyia Evans, Olympic, So.
Pole Vault: Jeanie Ball, Myers Park, Sr.
Shot Put: Avionna Hopkins, Queens Grant, Sr.
4 X 200-meter relay: Rocky River (Lauren Powell, Zhane Roberts, Jirah Sidberry, Ty-lisha Kimble).
4 X 400-meter relay: Mallard Creek (Isha Hawkins, Jazzmone Boyd, Victoria Porter, Kyla Sherrill).
4 X 800-meter relay: Providence (Lindsey Lanier, Meghan Noon, Sarah Parrish, Amanda Watson).
