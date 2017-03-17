Charlotte Observer All-Region swimming teams announced

Marvin Ridge senior, Peter Dwyer is the Charlotte Observer Regional boys’ swimmer of the year.Dwyer helped lead the Maverick boys to their first 3A state championship in school history.
Dwyer showed his versatility in pool, finishing as 3A state runner-up in the butterfly, 5th in the state in the 100 backstroke, while helping the both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to state title in 3A state record times.
Dwyer accomplished all of this less than a year having surgery at Levine’s Children hospital as doctors removed what they hoped was a benign tumor in his left bicep.
Instead, doctors found it was "type one, bone cancer."
While Dwyer was forced to miss about five months of regular training in the pool, he says "it wasn’t going to stop me from doing what I love to do."
Dwyer not only got back in the pool, but he had a senior year to remember.
Marvin Ridge swimming coach, Melissa King-Pierce is the Charlotte Observer Regional boys’ swimming coach of the year.
King-Pierce led the Maverick boys to their first, 3A state title in school history after guiding the Marvin Ridge girls to the last four straight, 3A state championships.
The Mavericks’ boys won the 3A state meet by 31.5 points, holding off defending 3A state champion, Chapel Hill, who finished as runner-up.
Girls Team
Marvin Ridge senior, Caroline Hauder, is the Charlotte Observer Regional girls’ swimmer of the year.
Hauder led the Mavericks to their 4th straight, 3A state swimming title, earning her third straight (3A) state championship most valuable player (MVP) award.
Hauder, a University of North Carolina signee, won individual 3A state championships in the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley, helping the Mavericks’ 200 medley relay to another state title, while leading the 400 freestyle relay to a 3A state runner-up finish.
Hauder finishes her Marvin Ridge swimming career with seven individual, 3A state championships, and has been a part of seven more, Mavericks’ relay teams that also won state titles.
Marvin Ridge swimming coach, Melissa King-Pierce in the Charlotte Observer Regional girls’ swimming coach of the year.
King-Pierce has guided the Maverick girls to four consecutive 3A state titles.
This season, the Marvin Ridge girls were dominant once again in the title run with 170 more points (387 total points) than second-place, Weddington.
All-Region Boys Swimming Team
FIRST TEAM
50 Freestyle: Boyd Poelke, Marvin Ridge, Fr.: Mavericks’ freshman burst into championship contention as 3A state runner-up here in an Observer-best 21.35.
100 Freestyle: Robbie Epler, Concord, Jr.: Spiders’ standout raced to a 3A state championship in an Observer-best, 46.35.
200 Freestyle: Robbie Epler, Concord, Jr.: 3A state runner-up in 1:41.03.
500 Freestyle: Curtis Wiltsey, Weddington, Jr.: Warriors’ standout finished as 3A state runner-up in 4:33.85.
100 Butterfly: Peter Dwyer, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: Mavericks’ senior leader was 3A state runner-up in 50.43.
100 Backstroke: Nathaniel Hartley, Gaston Day, Sr.: Duke signee won NCISAA 1A/2A state championship in state record 50.19.
100 Breaststroke: Colson Zucker, South Iredell, Jr.: Vikings’ standout was 3A state championship in 57.02, set 3A state record in preliminaries with 56.10.
200 Individual Medley: Ethan Knorr, Salisbury, Jr./Ben Fenwick, Fort Mill, Jr.: Knorr won 1A/2A state title in 1:53.83; Fenwick swam to S.C. 5A state crown in 1:53.82.
Diving: Nick Garberina, Pine Lake Prep, Jr.: 1A/2A state champion set a 1A/2A state record scoring 553.30 points.
200 Medley Relay: Marvin Ridge (Matthew Shen, Nate Utesch, Boyd Poelke, Charles Rothenberger): Mavericks’ relay tied Chapel Hill as 3A state runner-up with 1:37.34.
200 Freestyle Relay: Marvin Ridge (Jeffrey Murray, Peter Dwyer, Charles Rothenberger, Boyd Poelke): Mavericks’ quartet won 3A state title in 3A state record of 1:26.46.
400 Freestyle Relay: Marvin Ridge (Jeffrey Murray, Nate Utesch, Adam Fisher, Peter Dwyer): Mavericks’ relay won another 3A state championship in another 3A state record time of 3:11.16.
SECOND TEAM
50 Freestyle: Will Anderson, North Gaston, Sr.
100 Freestyle: Jeffrey Murray, Marvin Ridge, Sr.
200 Freestyle: Curtis Wiltsey, Weddington, Jr.
500 Freestyle: Ethan Knorr, Salisbury, Jr.
100 Butterfly: Boyd Poelke, Marvin Ridge, Fr.
100 Backstroke: Kyle Barone, Cannon School, Jr.
100 Breaststroke: Edward Enriquez, Northwest Cabarrus, So.
200 Individual Medley: Nathaniel Hartley, Gaston Day, Sr.
Diving: Patrick O’Brien, Cox Mill, So.
200 Medley Relay: South Iredell (Austin Dickinson, Colson Zucker, Joseph Moore, Lindley Williams).
200 Freestyle Relay: Concord (Matt Power, Andrew Lucky, George Ritchie, Robbie Epler).
400 Freestyle Relay: Weddington (Connor Raines, John Morehead, Adam Fisher, Curtis Wiltsey).
GIRLS ALL-REGION SWIM TEAM
FIRST TEAM
50 Freestyle: Katie Corbi, Weddington, So.: Weddington sophomore was again as one of the state’s fastest, repeating as the 50-freestyle, 3A state champion in 23.78.
100 Freestyle: Katie Corbi, Weddington, So.: Warriors’ standout doubled as 3A state champion here in 51.21.
200 Freestyle: Caroline Hauder, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: University of North Carolina signee won another 3A state championship with Observer-best 1:48.52.
500 Freestyle: Emmaline Peterson, Hickory, Sr.: University of Georgia signee set a 3A state record, 4:49.84, in winning the 3A state title.
100 Butterfly: Ellie VanNote, Marvin Ridge, So.: Mavericks’ sophomore won the 3A state championship in 55.22.
100 Backstroke: Maddy Flickinger, Weddington, So.: Warriors’ sophomore set a 3A state record, 54.76, to win the 3A state championship.
100 Breaststroke: Isabella Gaskey, Central Cabarrus, Fr.: Vikings’ freshman had a breakout season, capping it with 3A state runner-up finish in 1:06.60.
200 Individual Medley: Caroline Hauder, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: 3A state championship MVP doubled as state champion here in Observer-best 2:01.52.
Diving: Nikki Canale, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: University of Michigan signee, three-time, 3A diving state champion capped her prep career with another state crown, Observer-best 492.10 points.
200 Medley Relay: Marvin Ridge (Caroline Hauder, Mary Agnes Rothenberger, Kate Rivers, Madeline Tessin): Mavericks’ relay set the tone for the entire 3A state championship meet in the first event with another 3A state title here in 1:46.60.
200 Freestyle Relay: Hickory (Maly Shores, Emmaline Peterson, Lauren Ferner, Anna Durak): Red Tornadoes’ quartet won the 3A state championship in 1:38.91.
400 Freestyle Relay: Weddington (Maddy Flickinger, Kelsey Tolchin, Amelia Kudela, Katie Corbi): Warriors’ relay won 3A state championship in 3:31.37.
SECOND TEAM
50 Freestyle: Allyson Accordino, Pine Lake Prep, So.
100 Freestyle: Anna Durak, Hickory, Jr.
200 Freestyle: Anna Durak, Hickory, Jr.
500 Freestyle: Sophia Cherkez, St. Stephens, Sr.
100 Butterfly: Alexandria Baker, Lincoln Charter, Sr.
100 Backstroke: Kathryn Morrison, Salisbury, Jr.
100 Breaststroke: Mary Agnes Rothenberger, Marvin Ridge, Sr.
200 Individual Medley: Maddy Flickinger, Weddington, So.
Diving: Kyndal Knight, East Gaston, Jr./Nicole Yeakley, Pine Lake Prep, Jr.
200 Medley Relay: Cox Mill (Madison Holland, Bailey Minnick, Cathleen Rogers, Madison Greenhall).
200 Freestyle Relay: Weddington (Kaylea Tolchin, Amelia Kudela, Kelsey Tolchin, Katie Corbi).
400 Freestyle Relay: Marvin Ridge (Caroline Hauder, Sydney Geada, Kate Marshall, Ellie VanNote).
