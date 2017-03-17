Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg Swim Teams announced

Hough junior Will Chan is the Charlotte Observer Mecklenburg boys’ swimmer of the year.
Chan, who was co-All-Observer swimmer of the year last year, won the 100 breaststroke state championship this season in a state record 54.47 seconds.
Chan also helped the Huskies’ 200 medley relay win a 4A state championship, while finishing as 4A state runner-up in the 200 individual medley.
▪ South Mecklenburg’s Leslie Berens and Charlotte Latin’s Patty Waldron share the Charlotte Observer’s Mecklenburg boys’ swimming coaches’ of the year award.
Both Berens and Waldron led their respective teams to state championships.
Berens led the South Mecklenburg boys to their third straight, NCHSAA 4A state championship, beating the field by 71 points.
Meanwhile, Waldron led the Charlotte Latin boys to their fifth straight, NCISAA 3A state title, holding off Cary Academy by 31 points.
Girls Winners
Charlotte Catholic junior Julia Menkhaus is the Charlotte Observer’s Mecklenburg girls’ swimmer of the year.
Menkhaus repeated as 4A state champion in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Menkhaus set a 4A state record in the 100 butterfly, swimming a 53.61, and she also helped Catholic’s 400 freestyle relay to a 4A state title.
Hough’s Tim Queen, is the Charlotte Observer’s Mecklenburg girls’ swimming coach of the year.
Queen led the Hough girls to their second straight N.C. 4A state championship.
The Huskies won by 25 points despite having only one state champion in senior diver, Jennifer Giacalone.
Queen has led the Hough to four state championships in the last six years.
All-Mecklenburg Boys Swim Team
FIRST TEAM
50 Freestyle: Kenneth Lowe, Hough, Fr.: Husky freshman swam a Meck-best 21.80 at 4A state preliminaries, finished 8th at states, 4A West Regional champion.
100 Freestyle: Hernan Gonzales, Hough, Sr.: Hough veteran swam Meck-best 46.76 to finish 5th at 4A state championships.
200 Freestyle: Jack Walker, Myers Park, So.: Mustangs’ sophomore emerged as 4A state champion in Observer-best 1:39.61, also went 1:38.68 in state preliminaries.
500 Freestyle: John Frith, Myers Park, Sr.: Yale signee swam to 4A state championship in Observer-best 4:30.14.
100 Butterfly: John Frith, Myers Park, Sr.: Mustang standout was 4A state runner-up here in Observer-best 49.35.
100 Backstroke: Alexander McMurry, Sr.: Virginia Tech signee raced to 4A state title in Observer-best, 50.16.
100 Breaststroke: Will Chan, Hough, Jr.: Husky standout set a new state record with 54.47 to win the 4A state championship for the second straight season.
200 Individual Medley: Will Chan, Hough, Jr.: 4A state runner-up in Observer-best 1:50.41.
Diving: Logan Andrews, Hough, Sr.: Auburn signee finished 3rd at 4A state meet with 522.10 points, also won 4A West Regional diving title.
200 Medley Relay: Hough (Alexander McMurry, Will Chan, Coleman Manchester, Hernan Gonzales): Husky relay won a 4A state championship is Observer-best 1:33.14.
200 Freestyle Relay: South Mecklenburg (Weston Youngblood, Kellen Stillman, Luke Johnson, Jacob Rauch): Sabres’ won their first of two relay, 4A state titles here in Observer-best 1:25.24 to lead the team to their 3rd straight, 4A team championship.
400 Freestyle Relay: South Mecklenburg (Christopher Pfuhl, Kellen Stillman, Weston Youngblood, Luke Johnson): Four Sabres’ senior finished off their historic careers with an exclamation point in their final, high school race as they won another 4A state title in an Observer-best 3:06.64.
SECOND TEAM
50 Freestyle: Alexander McMurry, Hough, Sr.
100 Freestyle: Kellen Stillman, South Mecklenburg, Sr.
200 Freestyle: Weston Youngblood, South Mecklenburg, Sr.
500 Freestyle: Weston Youngblood, South Mecklenburg, Sr.
100 Butterfly: Jack Edelson, Providence, Sr./Ikenna Eruchalu, Charlotte Latin, Sr.
100 Backstroke: Hernan Gonzales, Hough, Sr.
100 Breaststroke: Luke Johnson, South Mecklenburg, Sr.
200 Individual Medley: Luke Johnson, South Mecklenburg, Sr.
Diving: Adam Sneden, Myers Park, So.
200 Medley Relay: Providence (Teddy Perelli, Scott Lyons, Thomas Svane-From, Jack Edelson).
200 Freestyle Relay: Myers Park (John Frith, Andrew Warlick, Hugh Svendsen, Jack Walker).
400 Freestyle Relay: Hough (Coleman Manchester, Hernan Gonzales, Karl Menkhaus, Kenneth Lowe).
ALL-MECKLENBURG GIRLS SWIMMING
FIRST TEAM
50 Freestyle: Charlotte Hylinski, Myers Park, Sr.: Yale signee finished 3rd at 4A state championships with Observer-best 23.72, also won 4A West Regional title.
100 Freestyle: Heidi Lowe, Hough, Jr.: Husky standout raced to 4A state runner-up finish in Observer-best 50.89.
200 Freestyle: Heidi Lowe, Hough, Jr.: Doubled as 4A state runner-up with a Meck-best 1:48.57.
500 Freestyle: Ellie Marquardt, South Mecklenburg, So.: Sabres’ sophomore emerged as a contender finishing 3rd at 4A state meet in a Meck-best, 4:55.12.
100 Butterfly: Julia Menkhaus, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.: 4A state champion set a 4A state record 53.61 to win her second straight (4A) state title in this event.
100 Backstroke: Julia Menkhaus, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.: Catholic standout pulled off the double, state title for the second straight season, repeating as 4A state champion in Observer-best 53.74.
100 Breaststroke: Lillian Higgs, Hough, Jr.: 4A state runner-up in an Observer-best 1:02.19.
200 Individual Medley: Lillian Higgs, Hough, Jr.: Husky standout finished 3rd at the 4A state championships here in Meck-best 2:02.61.
Diving: Jennifer Giacalone/Jocelyn Porter, Hough, Sr. (Both): The Husky seniors went out with a bang as Giacalone, an East Carolina signee, won the 4A state championship (474.40) and was 4A West Regional runner-up; Porter, a University of Virginia signee, was 4A West Regional champion and 4A state runner-up (469.35).
200 Medley Relay: Myers Park (Claire Russell, Liza Whitmire, Charlotte Hylinski, Emma Walker): Mustangs’ quartet swam to 4A state runner-up finish in Observer-best 1:44.07.
200 Freestyle Relay: Myers Park (Charlotte Hylinski, Janie Smith, Emma Walker, Liza Whitmire): Mustangs’ relay doubled as 4A state runner-up here, too, in Observer-best 1:36.40.
400 Freestyle Relay: Charlotte Catholic (Julia Menkhaus, Lindsey Mahn, Erin McCullagh, Olwyn Bartis): Catholic relay race to 4A state championship in Observer-best 3:28.57.
SECOND TEAM
50 Freestyle: Sophie Francis, Charlotte Country Day, So.
100 Freestyle: Olwyn Bartis, Charlotte Catholic, So.
200 Freestyle: Olwyn Bartis, Charlotte Catholic, So.
500 Freestyle: Erin McCullagh, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.
100 Butterfly: Charlotte Hylinski, Myers Park, Sr.
100 Backstroke: Stephanie Nelson, Charlotte Country Day, Sr.
100 Breaststroke: Jane Donahue, Christ the King, Sr.
200 Individual Medley: Sinclair Larson, South Mecklenburg, Jr./Emme Nelson, Community School of Davidson, Fr.
Diving: Olivia Tarpley, Hough, So.
200 Medley Relay: Hough (Kensley Merritt, Lillian Higgs, Katelyn Qualls, Marissa Lassell).
200 Freestyle Relay: Hough (Lillian Higgs, Madelyn Brotherton, Hannah Hermanson, Heidi Lowe).
400 Freestyle Relay: Hough (Marissa Lassell, Kensley Merritt, Katelyn Qualls, Heidi Lowe).
