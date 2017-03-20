This week’s Mecklenburg County Spring Sports Schedule (3/20-3/25)

Monday, March 20
BASEBALL
Charlotte Country Day vs. Smackover (AR) at Disney World Tournament, 10:30 a.m.
Charlotte Country Day vs. Tabor Academy (MO) at Disney World Tournament, 1
Christ the King at Community School of Davidson
Lake Norman Christian at Lake Lure Classical
Mount Pleasant at Hopewell
North Rowan at Rocky River
Providence at East Mecklenburg
Queens Grant at Harding
Vance at Independence
Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian
BOYS’ GOLF
Butler at Rocky River
Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter at Cowan’s Ford Country Club
Gaston Christian at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club
Lake Norman Charter in Big South meet at East Gaston at Green Meadows Golf Club
Weddington at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Ardrey Kell at Lake Norman Charter
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Secondary at Queens Grant
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
Providence at Butler
Providence Day at Cape Fear Academy
St. Stephens St. Agnes at Charlotte Country Day
BOYS’ TENNIS
Albemarle at Queens Grant
Butler at Hough
Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge
Lake Norman at Hopewell
North Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Vance at Independence
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Butler at Lake Norman Charter
Charlotte Catholic at Providence
Charlotte Country Day vs. Vero Beach at Disney World Tournament
Lake Norman at Ardrey Kell
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Butler at Hough
Comenius at Arborbrook Christian
Highland Tech at Community School of Davidson
Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer
Langtree Academy at Queens Grant
North Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Providence at East Mecklenburg
Union Academy at Bradford Prep
Vance at Independence
Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian
SOFTBALL
Bradford Prep at Christ the King
Butler at Hough
Harding at Hopewell
North Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Providence at East Mecklenburg
Queens Grant at Langtree Academy
Vance at Independence
Weddington at Hickory Grove
Tuesday, March 21
BASEBALL
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Butler at Porter Ridge
Cabarrus Stallions (J.V.) at Bradford Prep (varsity)
Calvary Baptist at Northside Christian
Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg
Charlotte Christian vs. John Paul II Acad. (FL) at National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale (FL), 10 a.m.
Christ the King at North Hills Christian
Covenant Day vs. Kings Academy in National Classic Spring Tournament
in Fort Lauderdale, Noon
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian
Highland Tech at Community School of Davidson
Hopewell at West Charlotte
Hough at AL Brown
Mallard Creek at Vance
Myers Park at Independence
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Providence at Harding
Queens Grant at Gray Stone Day
Rocky River at Shelby
South Point at Lake Norman Charter
Statesville Christian at Carmel Christian
United Faith at Hickory Christian
Victory Christian at Metrolina Christian
BOYS’ GOLF
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic at Ballantyne Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Country Day at Cox Mill
Clover at Cuthbertson
Community School of Davidson at Christ the King
Independence at Hough
Porter Ridge at Weddington
St. Stephens at Mooresville
South Mecklenburg at Providence
BOYS’ TENNIS
Carmel Christian at Statesville Christian
Charlotte Catholic at Providence
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian
Hough at Hopewell
Independence at Butler
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown
Olympic at Berry
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
Queens Grant at Metrolina Christian
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek
West Mecklenburg at Harding
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Forest Hills, Piedmont, Porter Ridge at Monroe
Hickory Grove, Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Independence at Hough
Lake Norman Charter at Hickory
Porter Ridge at Weddington
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Butler at Porter Ridge
Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg
Christ the King at North Hills Christian
Covenant Classical at Arborbrook Christian
Concord First Assembly at Bradford Prep
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian
Hopewell at West Charlotte
Hough at A.L. Brown
Mallard Creek at Vance
Myers Park at Independence
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Providence at Harding
Statesville Christian at Carmel Christian
SOFTBALL
A.L. Brown at Mallard Creek
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Butler at Porter Ridge
Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian
Myers Park at Independence
North Mecklenburg at Vance
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Providence at Harding
South Point at Lake Norman Charter
Sun Valley at Hopewell
West Charlotte at Hough
Wednesday, March 22
BASEBALL
Ardrey Kell at Hough
Charlotte Christian vs. Heritage (FL) at National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale (FL), 1
Charlotte Stampede at Charlotte Catholic
Covenant Day vs. PB Gardens, in National Classic Spring Tournament in Fort Lauderdale, 2:30
East Gaston at Olympic
Lake Norman Charter at Bessemer City
Mallard Creek at Glenn
Porter Ridge at South Mecklenburg
Berry at Stuart Cramer
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Mooresville at Davie County
BOYS’ TENNIS
Butler at Porter Ridge
Myers Park at Lake Norman
Queens Grant at Union Academy
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
East Mecklenburg, Harding, North Mecklenburg, Rocky River at Butler
Hopewell, Vance at A.L. Brown
Berry, Hough, Independence at Mallard Creek
Ashbrook, Charlotte Catholic, West Mecklenburg at Olympic
Providence, South Mecklenburg at Myers Park
Ardrey Kell, Anson County, Cuthbertson, Providence Day at Weddington
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Fort Mill at Ardrey Kell
Lake Norman at St. Stephens
R.J. Reynolds at Hough
Sun Valley at Porter Ridge
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter
Hopewell at West Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at Hunter Huss
Piedmont at Rocky River
Queens Grant at Gray Stone Day
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Indian Land at Ardrey Kell
Mallard Creek at Mallard Creek
Olympic at Lincoln Charter
South Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Thursday, March 23
BASEBALL
Carmel Christian at United Faith
Charlotte Christian in National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale (FL)
Christ the King at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Covenant Day in National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale
Grace Academy at Victory Christian
Parkwood at Butler
Queens Grant at Carolina International
BOYS’ GOLF
Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove at Pine Lake Country Club
Christ the King at Gaston Christian at Gaston Country Club
Wesleyan Christian at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
East Forsyth at Ardrey Kell
Hough at Lake Norman
Mooresville at Christ the King
Myers Park at Providence
Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson
Severn School (MD) at Charlotte Catholic
South Mecklenburg at Independence
BOYS’ TENNIS
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg
Berry at Charlotte Catholic (at Ardrey Kell)
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Forestview at Lake Norman Charter
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
Providence at Olympic
Rocky River at Myers Park
Vance at A.L. Brown
Woodlawn School at Carmel Christian
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Anson County, Piedmont at Sun Valley
Queens Grant, South Stanly in Uwharrie Athletic Conference Meet at North Stanly
Victory Christian at Woodlawn School
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Myers Park at Butler
Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson
St. Stephens at Lake Norman Charter
Severn School (MD) at Charlotte Catholic, 5
South Mecklenburg at Independence
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Berry at North Mecklenburg
Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove
Central Academy at Olympic
Cherryville at Community School of Davidson
Glenn at Mallard Creek
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Charter at Hopewell
Queens Grant at Carolina International
Friday, March 24
BASEBALL
A.L. Brown at Hough
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Charlotte Christian in National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale (FL)
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Covenant Day in National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
Garinger at Myers Park
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Harding at Olympic
Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook
Providence at South Mecklenburg
Rocky River at Independence
Union Academy at Hickory Grove
Vance at Mallard Creek
West Charlotte at Hopewell
BOYS’ GOLF
Ardrey Kell, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Christian, Myers Park and Marvin Ridge in North State High School Challenge at Irish Creek Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter
East Lincoln at Butler at Matthews Sports Plex
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Multi-team event at Adidas Relays at N.C. State University
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Hough at East Forsyth
Lake Norman Charter at Community School of Davidson
Porter Ridge at Sun Valley
Weddington at Parkwood
GIRLS’ SOCCER
A.L. Brown at Mallard Creek
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Carolina Christian at Northside Christian in Castle Cup
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
Garinger at Myers Park
Grace Academy at Comenius
Harding at Olympic
Lake Norman Charter at Hopewell
North Mecklenburg at Vance
Providence at South Mecklenburg
Rocky River at Independence
Union Academy at Queens Grant
West Charlotte at Hough
SOFTBALL
A.L. Brown at West Charlotte
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Butler at West Stanley
Christ the King at Statesville Christian
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
Garinger at Myers Park
Harding at Olympic
Hough at North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook
Providence at South Mecklenburg
Ronald Reagan at Mallard Creek
Rocky River at Independence
Vance at Hopewell
Wesleyan Christian at Hickory Grove
Saturday, March 25
BASEBALL
Myers Park at Providence
SouthLake Christian vs. Hickory (PA) in Spring Break Tournament at Moor Park, 2
SouthLake Christian vs. Calvary Baptist in Spring Break Tournament at Moor Park, 7
BOYS’ GOLF
Ardrey Kell, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Christian, Myers Park and Marvin Ridge in North State High School Challenge at Irish Creek Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Hough at Clover, 11 a.m.
Myers Park at Lake Norman, 6
Pontre Vedra (FL) at Charlotte Catholic, 5
Severn School (MD) at Ardrey Kell, Noon
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Multi-team event at 2nd Annual Hawk Invitational at West Mecklenburg
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Butler vs. Cox Mill at Huntersville Athletic Park, 3
Severn School (MD) at Ardrey Kell, 10 a.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
York Prep/Salem Baptist at Northside Christian in Castle Cup
SOFTBALL
Grove City at Hopewell
Comments