March 20, 2017 10:15 AM

This week’s Mecklenburg County Spring Sports Schedule (3/20-3/25)

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Monday, March 20

BASEBALL

Charlotte Country Day vs. Smackover (AR) at Disney World Tournament, 10:30 a.m.

Charlotte Country Day vs. Tabor Academy (MO) at Disney World Tournament, 1

Christ the King at Community School of Davidson

Lake Norman Christian at Lake Lure Classical

Mount Pleasant at Hopewell

North Rowan at Rocky River

Providence at East Mecklenburg

Queens Grant at Harding

Vance at Independence

Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian

BOYS’ GOLF

Butler at Rocky River

Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter at Cowan’s Ford Country Club

Gaston Christian at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club

Lake Norman Charter in Big South meet at East Gaston at Green Meadows Golf Club

Weddington at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell at Lake Norman Charter

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Secondary at Queens Grant

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Providence at Butler

Providence Day at Cape Fear Academy

St. Stephens St. Agnes at Charlotte Country Day

BOYS’ TENNIS

Albemarle at Queens Grant

Butler at Hough

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Lake Norman at Hopewell

North Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Vance at Independence

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Butler at Lake Norman Charter

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Charlotte Country Day vs. Vero Beach at Disney World Tournament

Lake Norman at Ardrey Kell

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Butler at Hough

Comenius at Arborbrook Christian

Highland Tech at Community School of Davidson

Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer

Langtree Academy at Queens Grant

North Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Providence at East Mecklenburg

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

Vance at Independence

Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian

SOFTBALL

Bradford Prep at Christ the King

Butler at Hough

Harding at Hopewell

North Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Providence at East Mecklenburg

Queens Grant at Langtree Academy

Vance at Independence

Weddington at Hickory Grove

Tuesday, March 21

BASEBALL

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Butler at Porter Ridge

Cabarrus Stallions (J.V.) at Bradford Prep (varsity)

Calvary Baptist at Northside Christian

Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian vs. John Paul II Acad. (FL) at National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale (FL), 10 a.m.

Christ the King at North Hills Christian

Covenant Day vs. Kings Academy in National Classic Spring Tournament

in Fort Lauderdale, Noon

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian

Highland Tech at Community School of Davidson

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Hough at AL Brown

Mallard Creek at Vance

Myers Park at Independence

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Providence at Harding

Queens Grant at Gray Stone Day

Rocky River at Shelby

South Point at Lake Norman Charter

Statesville Christian at Carmel Christian

United Faith at Hickory Christian

Victory Christian at Metrolina Christian

BOYS’ GOLF

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic at Ballantyne Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Country Day at Cox Mill

Clover at Cuthbertson

Community School of Davidson at Christ the King

Independence at Hough

Porter Ridge at Weddington

St. Stephens at Mooresville

South Mecklenburg at Providence

BOYS’ TENNIS

Carmel Christian at Statesville Christian

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian

Hough at Hopewell

Independence at Butler

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown

Olympic at Berry

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

Queens Grant at Metrolina Christian

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek

West Mecklenburg at Harding

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Forest Hills, Piedmont, Porter Ridge at Monroe

Hickory Grove, Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Independence at Hough

Lake Norman Charter at Hickory

Porter Ridge at Weddington

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Butler at Porter Ridge

Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg

Christ the King at North Hills Christian

Covenant Classical at Arborbrook Christian

Concord First Assembly at Bradford Prep

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Hough at A.L. Brown

Mallard Creek at Vance

Myers Park at Independence

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Providence at Harding

Statesville Christian at Carmel Christian

SOFTBALL

A.L. Brown at Mallard Creek

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Butler at Porter Ridge

Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian

Myers Park at Independence

North Mecklenburg at Vance

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Providence at Harding

South Point at Lake Norman Charter

Sun Valley at Hopewell

West Charlotte at Hough

Wednesday, March 22

BASEBALL

Ardrey Kell at Hough

Charlotte Christian vs. Heritage (FL) at National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale (FL), 1

Charlotte Stampede at Charlotte Catholic

Covenant Day vs. PB Gardens, in National Classic Spring Tournament in Fort Lauderdale, 2:30

East Gaston at Olympic

Lake Norman Charter at Bessemer City

Mallard Creek at Glenn

Porter Ridge at South Mecklenburg

Berry at Stuart Cramer

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Mooresville at Davie County

BOYS’ TENNIS

Butler at Porter Ridge

Myers Park at Lake Norman

Queens Grant at Union Academy

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

East Mecklenburg, Harding, North Mecklenburg, Rocky River at Butler

Hopewell, Vance at A.L. Brown

Berry, Hough, Independence at Mallard Creek

Ashbrook, Charlotte Catholic, West Mecklenburg at Olympic

Providence, South Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Ardrey Kell, Anson County, Cuthbertson, Providence Day at Weddington

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill at Ardrey Kell

Lake Norman at St. Stephens

R.J. Reynolds at Hough

Sun Valley at Porter Ridge

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

Hopewell at West Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at Hunter Huss

Piedmont at Rocky River

Queens Grant at Gray Stone Day

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Indian Land at Ardrey Kell

Mallard Creek at Mallard Creek

Olympic at Lincoln Charter

South Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Thursday, March 23

BASEBALL

Carmel Christian at United Faith

Charlotte Christian in National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale (FL)

Christ the King at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Covenant Day in National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale

Grace Academy at Victory Christian

Parkwood at Butler

Queens Grant at Carolina International

BOYS’ GOLF

Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove at Pine Lake Country Club

Christ the King at Gaston Christian at Gaston Country Club

Wesleyan Christian at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore Golf Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

East Forsyth at Ardrey Kell

Hough at Lake Norman

Mooresville at Christ the King

Myers Park at Providence

Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson

Severn School (MD) at Charlotte Catholic

South Mecklenburg at Independence

BOYS’ TENNIS

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg

Berry at Charlotte Catholic (at Ardrey Kell)

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Forestview at Lake Norman Charter

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte

Providence at Olympic

Rocky River at Myers Park

Vance at A.L. Brown

Woodlawn School at Carmel Christian

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Anson County, Piedmont at Sun Valley

Queens Grant, South Stanly in Uwharrie Athletic Conference Meet at North Stanly

Victory Christian at Woodlawn School

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Myers Park at Butler

Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson

St. Stephens at Lake Norman Charter

Severn School (MD) at Charlotte Catholic, 5

South Mecklenburg at Independence

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Berry at North Mecklenburg

Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove

Central Academy at Olympic

Cherryville at Community School of Davidson

Glenn at Mallard Creek

SOFTBALL

Lincoln Charter at Hopewell

Queens Grant at Carolina International

Friday, March 24

BASEBALL

A.L. Brown at Hough

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian in National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale (FL)

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Covenant Day in National Spring Classic Tournament in Fort Lauderdale

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Garinger at Myers Park

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Harding at Olympic

Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook

Providence at South Mecklenburg

Rocky River at Independence

Union Academy at Hickory Grove

Vance at Mallard Creek

West Charlotte at Hopewell

BOYS’ GOLF

Ardrey Kell, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Christian, Myers Park and Marvin Ridge in North State High School Challenge at Irish Creek Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter

East Lincoln at Butler at Matthews Sports Plex

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Multi-team event at Adidas Relays at N.C. State University

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Hough at East Forsyth

Lake Norman Charter at Community School of Davidson

Porter Ridge at Sun Valley

Weddington at Parkwood

GIRLS’ SOCCER

A.L. Brown at Mallard Creek

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Carolina Christian at Northside Christian in Castle Cup

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Garinger at Myers Park

Grace Academy at Comenius

Harding at Olympic

Lake Norman Charter at Hopewell

North Mecklenburg at Vance

Providence at South Mecklenburg

Rocky River at Independence

Union Academy at Queens Grant

West Charlotte at Hough

SOFTBALL

A.L. Brown at West Charlotte

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Butler at West Stanley

Christ the King at Statesville Christian

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Garinger at Myers Park

Harding at Olympic

Hough at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook

Providence at South Mecklenburg

Ronald Reagan at Mallard Creek

Rocky River at Independence

Vance at Hopewell

Wesleyan Christian at Hickory Grove

Saturday, March 25

BASEBALL

Myers Park at Providence

SouthLake Christian vs. Hickory (PA) in Spring Break Tournament at Moor Park, 2

SouthLake Christian vs. Calvary Baptist in Spring Break Tournament at Moor Park, 7

BOYS’ GOLF

Ardrey Kell, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Christian, Myers Park and Marvin Ridge in North State High School Challenge at Irish Creek Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Hough at Clover, 11 a.m.

Myers Park at Lake Norman, 6

Pontre Vedra (FL) at Charlotte Catholic, 5

Severn School (MD) at Ardrey Kell, Noon

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Multi-team event at 2nd Annual Hawk Invitational at West Mecklenburg

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Butler vs. Cox Mill at Huntersville Athletic Park, 3

Severn School (MD) at Ardrey Kell, 10 a.m.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

York Prep/Salem Baptist at Northside Christian in Castle Cup

SOFTBALL

Grove City at Hopewell

