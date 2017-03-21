Monday’s Spring Sports Roundup: Northside Christian baseball stops Westminster Catawba

Elevator
↑Wendell Moore, Cox Mill basketball: named N.C. Basketball Coaches Association N.C. player of the year -- as a sophomore. Full story/video
↑Cox Mill state championship parade: the school will host a parade for its state championship boys basketball team Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. starting at the Moss Creek Clubhouse and ending at Harris Road Middle School. There will be a proclamation by the Concord mayor and special guests along the route, which is just short of a mile.
↑Charlotte Latin girls soccer team: Hawks debut at No. 21 in the latest USA Today national poll. Charlotte Latin (4-0-1) next plays at rival Providence Day Tuesday.
Monday’s #BIG5 Performers
Morgan Bordeaux, Lake Norman Charter lacrosse: eight goals in a 17-12 win over Butler.
Brittney Krider, Alexander Central softball: 3-for-5 with three RBIs in a 15-9 win over Lake Norman. The teams combined for 33 hits.
Grant Lovelace, Caleb McCrary, Northside Christian baseball: players combined to go 6-for-8 with three RBIs and four runs scored in a 10-4 win over Westminster Catawba.
Hunter Riddle, Alexander Central boys golf: won medalist honors with an even-par 36 in the first North Piedmont 3A/4A match of the season at River Oaks Golf Club.
Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter girls soccer: four goals in a win over Stuart Cramer. Goalie Lexi Santa Cruz had five saves.
Monday’s Scores
Girls Lacrosse
Lake Norman Charter 17, Butler 12
LNC Scoring: Lauren Loveless (5), Maddy Hlewicki (1), Hannah Lindsay (2) Gracie Allard (1) Morgan Bordeaux (8)
Baseball
Lake Norman 5, Alexander Central 4
Alex Central 100 300 0 -- 4 7 2
Lake Norman 012 020 X -- 5 5 2
WP: Sam Zayicek. LP: Trae Starnes
Leading Hitters LN: ALEX PFEIL 1-3, RBI; Cole Ladowski 1-1, RBI, 2 runs scored; Jonathon Perez 1-3, RBI
Leading Hitters AC: Rhyne Johnson 1-4, RBI; Tyler Campbell 1-3, RBI
Northside 10 Westminster 4
Westminster 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 2 4
Northside 3 4 1 0 1 1 X 10 10 4
Winning pitcher - Conor McGee 2-0
Losing Pitcher - Alejandro
Key performers - Northside - Grant Lovelace 3 for 4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored, Caleb McCrary 3 for 4 with two RBI and 2 runs scored
Records - Northside 5-1, Westminster 4-1
Softball
Alexander Central 15, Lake Norman 9
Alexander Central 912 102 0 -- 15 19 2
Lake Norman 303 021 0 -- 9 14 1
WP: Kendra Mayes (5-0); LP: Alyssa Ingle
Leading Hitters AC: Brittney Krider 3-5, 3 RBIs; Caroline Maltba 2-4, 2 RBIs; Alexis Walter 3-5, RBI; Kelsea Dejarnette 2-4, 2 RBIs.
Leading Hitters LN: Jordyn Huecker 3-5, RBI; Alyssa Ingle 3-3, RBI, 2 runs; Drew Graham 3-3, 2 RBIs
Boys Tennis
Alexander Central 6, Hickory 3
Singles
Carter Patterson (AC) def. Ellis (H) 4-6, 6-6(7-5), 10-5
Arditti (H) def. Jackson Barr (AC) 7-5, 6-4
Noah Presnell (AC) def. Frye (H) 6-1, 6-1
Chandler Davis (AC) def. Allport (H) 6-1, 6-1
Brennon McDonald (AC) def. White (H) 6-0, 6-2
Cameron White (AC) def. Cannon (H) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
Ellis/Arditti (H) def. Carter Patterson/Jackson Barr (AC) 8-1
Noah Presnell/Matt Graham (AC) def. Frye/Cannon (H) 8-2
Reeves/Dietz (H) def. Andy Lackey/Jacob Roseman (AC) 8-5
ACHS Record: 4-3 (1-3)
Concord 9, South Rowan 0
SINGLES
Cameron Mikesh (C) d. Daniel Chavez 6-1, 6-3
Nick Lozier (C) d. Jacob Bryant 6-1, 6-0
Lucas Plott (C) d. Matt Stewart 6-0, 6-1
Chris Chapman (C) d. Brandon Bley 6-1, 6-1
Jordan Rotan (C) d. Matthew Correll 6-0, 6-1
George Griffin (C) d. Willis Hobbs 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
Lozier-Mark Panner (C) d. Chavez-Bryant 10-5
Rotan-Wilson Brockway (C) d. Stewart-Austin Cole 10-3
Eric Spaugh-Michael Cicci (C) d. Bley-Ethan Todd 10-5
Concord Robinson 8, Central Cabarrus 1
Singles
Nolan Martino (R) d Turner Zsambeky 6-0, 6-1
Cole Teal (R) d Abiraaman Amarnath 6-1, 6-4
Clay Teal (R) d Jacob Smith 6-0, 6-1
Chris Greer (R) d Collin Butler 6-2, 6-2
Conner Roman (CC) d Tristan Moore 6-1, 7-6 (5)
Doubles
Teal/Teal (R) d Zsambeky/Amarnath 10-3
Martino/Evans (R) d Smith/Roman 10-3
Greer/Moore (R) d Butler/Marin 10-5
Providence 8, East Meck 1
Singles
Nikhil Sadagopa (EM) d. Ethan Scheper (P) 6-4, 6-1
Patrick Meehan (P) d. John Harris (EM) 6-1, 6-4
Will Belser (P) d. Jimmy Cunningham (EM) 6-0, 6-2
Ian Murphy (P) d. Mark Harris (EM) 6-1, 6-1
Jackson Tiedeman (P) d. Arjun Ghodasara (EM) 6-1, 6-0
Charlie Stamps (P) d. Fred Denny (EM) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Scheper/Meehan (P) d. Sadagopa/Cunningham (EM) 10-2
J. Rickel/Stamps (P) d. Harris/Harris (EM) 10-5
T. Freitas/D. Bryant (P) d. Ghodasara/Denny (EM) 10-2
EM record 5-2, Conf. 4-1
Boys Golf
Carmel Christian 162, Gaston Christian 177
Carmel Christian
Thomas Dunn 40
Drew Van Dyke 41
Austin Brooks 43
Gaston Christian
Caleb Smyre 44
Jacob Lawrence 46
Ethan Thrower 47
Big South 2A/3A Match
Conference Scores:
LNCharter - 300
Stuart Cramer - 329
Forestview - 336
South Point - 340
East Gaston - 355
Ashbrook - 358
North Gaston - 378
Hunter Huss - 491
Individual Scores:
T1:
Matt Miller - LNCharter - 70
T1:
Harrison Howe - Ashbrook - 70
T3:
Jacob Rowland - LNCharter - 74
T3:
Daniel Duffie - Forestview - 74
5:
Ian Johnson - LNCharter - 75
North Piedmont 3A/4A Match
Team Scores
1.) Lake Norman- 157
2.) Alexander Central- 165
3.) North Lincoln- 175
4.) Mooresville- 181
5.) South Iredell- 182
6.) West Iredell- 198
7.) North Iredell- 215
8.) Statesville- 231
Individual Scores
1.) Lake Norman
Clayton Saunders- 37
Owen Swavely- 39
Cody Anderson- 40
Luke Perrino- 41
2.) Alexander Central
Hunter Riddle- 36
Garrison Millsaps- 40
Cole Carrigan- 44
Bubba Thompson- 45
3.) North Lincoln
Aaron Digh- 39
Jacob Kovalchuk- 43
Connor Bain- 44
Stowe Rankin- 49
4.) Mooresville
Hayden Estes- 41
Andrew Merrill- 43
Sam Chopko- 47
Issac Smith- 50
5.) South Iredell
Stone Dyson- 39
Nate Alexander- 46
Payne Jones- 48
Thomas Meyer- 49
6.) West Iredell
Dawson Alford- 45
Tyler Messick- 47
Justin Dagenhart- 49
Austin Burke- 57
7.) North Iredell
Chandler Douglas- 47
Alex Martin- 55
Seth Williams- 56
Joseph Aerhart- 57
8.) Statesville
Zack Nicholson- 52
Edward Johnson- 57
Caleb Hagger- 60
Hunter Wilhelm- 62
