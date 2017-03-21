Prep Insider Blog

March 21, 2017 11:49 AM

Monday’s Spring Sports Roundup: Northside Christian baseball stops Westminster Catawba

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Wendell Moore, Cox Mill basketball: named N.C. Basketball Coaches Association N.C. player of the year -- as a sophomore. Full story/video

Cox Mill state championship parade: the school will host a parade for its state championship boys basketball team Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. starting at the Moss Creek Clubhouse and ending at Harris Road Middle School. There will be a proclamation by the Concord mayor and special guests along the route, which is just short of a mile.

Charlotte Latin girls soccer team: Hawks debut at No. 21 in the latest USA Today national poll. Charlotte Latin (4-0-1) next plays at rival Providence Day Tuesday.

Monday’s #BIG5 Performers

Morgan Bordeaux, Lake Norman Charter lacrosse: eight goals in a 17-12 win over Butler.

Brittney Krider, Alexander Central softball: 3-for-5 with three RBIs in a 15-9 win over Lake Norman. The teams combined for 33 hits.

Grant Lovelace, Caleb McCrary, Northside Christian baseball: players combined to go 6-for-8 with three RBIs and four runs scored in a 10-4 win over Westminster Catawba.

Hunter Riddle, Alexander Central boys golf: won medalist honors with an even-par 36 in the first North Piedmont 3A/4A match of the season at River Oaks Golf Club.

Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter girls soccer: four goals in a win over Stuart Cramer. Goalie Lexi Santa Cruz had five saves.

Monday’s Scores

Girls Lacrosse

Lake Norman Charter 17, Butler 12

LNC Scoring: Lauren Loveless (5), Maddy Hlewicki (1), Hannah Lindsay (2) Gracie Allard (1) Morgan Bordeaux (8)

Baseball

Lake Norman 5, Alexander Central 4

Alex Central 100 300 0 -- 4 7 2

Lake Norman 012 020 X -- 5 5 2

WP: Sam Zayicek. LP: Trae Starnes

Leading Hitters LN: ALEX PFEIL 1-3, RBI; Cole Ladowski 1-1, RBI, 2 runs scored; Jonathon Perez 1-3, RBI

Leading Hitters AC: Rhyne Johnson 1-4, RBI; Tyler Campbell 1-3, RBI

Northside 10 Westminster 4

Westminster 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 2 4

Northside 3 4 1 0 1 1 X 10 10 4

Winning pitcher - Conor McGee 2-0

Losing Pitcher - Alejandro

Key performers - Northside - Grant Lovelace 3 for 4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored, Caleb McCrary 3 for 4 with two RBI and 2 runs scored

Records - Northside 5-1, Westminster 4-1

Softball

Alexander Central 15, Lake Norman 9

Alexander Central 912 102 0 -- 15 19 2

Lake Norman 303 021 0 -- 9 14 1

WP: Kendra Mayes (5-0); LP: Alyssa Ingle

Leading Hitters AC: Brittney Krider 3-5, 3 RBIs; Caroline Maltba 2-4, 2 RBIs; Alexis Walter 3-5, RBI; Kelsea Dejarnette 2-4, 2 RBIs.

Leading Hitters LN: Jordyn Huecker 3-5, RBI; Alyssa Ingle 3-3, RBI, 2 runs; Drew Graham 3-3, 2 RBIs

Boys Tennis

Alexander Central 6, Hickory 3

Singles

Carter Patterson (AC) def. Ellis (H) 4-6, 6-6(7-5), 10-5

Arditti (H) def. Jackson Barr (AC) 7-5, 6-4

Noah Presnell (AC) def. Frye (H) 6-1, 6-1

Chandler Davis (AC) def. Allport (H) 6-1, 6-1

Brennon McDonald (AC) def. White (H) 6-0, 6-2

Cameron White (AC) def. Cannon (H) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Ellis/Arditti (H) def. Carter Patterson/Jackson Barr (AC) 8-1

Noah Presnell/Matt Graham (AC) def. Frye/Cannon (H) 8-2

Reeves/Dietz (H) def. Andy Lackey/Jacob Roseman (AC) 8-5

ACHS Record: 4-3 (1-3)

Concord 9, South Rowan 0

SINGLES

Cameron Mikesh (C) d. Daniel Chavez 6-1, 6-3

Nick Lozier (C) d. Jacob Bryant 6-1, 6-0

Lucas Plott (C) d. Matt Stewart 6-0, 6-1

Chris Chapman (C) d. Brandon Bley 6-1, 6-1

Jordan Rotan (C) d. Matthew Correll 6-0, 6-1

George Griffin (C) d. Willis Hobbs 6-1, 6-0

DOUBLES

Lozier-Mark Panner (C) d. Chavez-Bryant 10-5

Rotan-Wilson Brockway (C) d. Stewart-Austin Cole 10-3

Eric Spaugh-Michael Cicci (C) d. Bley-Ethan Todd 10-5

Concord Robinson 8, Central Cabarrus 1

Singles

Nolan Martino (R) d Turner Zsambeky 6-0, 6-1

Cole Teal (R) d Abiraaman Amarnath 6-1, 6-4

Clay Teal (R) d Jacob Smith 6-0, 6-1

Chris Greer (R) d Collin Butler 6-2, 6-2

Conner Roman (CC) d Tristan Moore 6-1, 7-6 (5)

Doubles

Teal/Teal (R) d Zsambeky/Amarnath 10-3

Martino/Evans (R) d Smith/Roman 10-3

Greer/Moore (R) d Butler/Marin 10-5

Providence 8, East Meck 1

Singles

Nikhil Sadagopa (EM) d. Ethan Scheper (P) 6-4, 6-1

Patrick Meehan (P) d. John Harris (EM) 6-1, 6-4

Will Belser (P) d. Jimmy Cunningham (EM) 6-0, 6-2

Ian Murphy (P) d. Mark Harris (EM) 6-1, 6-1

Jackson Tiedeman (P) d. Arjun Ghodasara (EM) 6-1, 6-0

Charlie Stamps (P) d. Fred Denny (EM) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Scheper/Meehan (P) d. Sadagopa/Cunningham (EM) 10-2

J. Rickel/Stamps (P) d. Harris/Harris (EM) 10-5

T. Freitas/D. Bryant (P) d. Ghodasara/Denny (EM) 10-2

EM record 5-2, Conf. 4-1

Boys Golf

Carmel Christian 162, Gaston Christian 177

Carmel Christian

Thomas Dunn 40

Drew Van Dyke 41

Austin Brooks 43

Gaston Christian

Caleb Smyre 44

Jacob Lawrence 46

Ethan Thrower 47

Big South 2A/3A Match

Conference Scores:

LNCharter - 300

Stuart Cramer - 329

Forestview - 336

South Point - 340

East Gaston - 355

Ashbrook - 358

North Gaston - 378

Hunter Huss - 491

Individual Scores:

T1:

Matt Miller - LNCharter - 70

T1:

Harrison Howe - Ashbrook - 70

T3:

Jacob Rowland - LNCharter - 74

T3:

Daniel Duffie - Forestview - 74

5:

Ian Johnson - LNCharter - 75

North Piedmont 3A/4A Match

Team Scores

1.) Lake Norman- 157

2.) Alexander Central- 165

3.) North Lincoln- 175

4.) Mooresville- 181

5.) South Iredell- 182

6.) West Iredell- 198

7.) North Iredell- 215

8.) Statesville- 231

Individual Scores

1.) Lake Norman

Clayton Saunders- 37

Owen Swavely- 39

Cody Anderson- 40

Luke Perrino- 41

2.) Alexander Central

Hunter Riddle- 36

Garrison Millsaps- 40

Cole Carrigan- 44

Bubba Thompson- 45

3.) North Lincoln

Aaron Digh- 39

Jacob Kovalchuk- 43

Connor Bain- 44

Stowe Rankin- 49

4.) Mooresville

Hayden Estes- 41

Andrew Merrill- 43

Sam Chopko- 47

Issac Smith- 50

5.) South Iredell

Stone Dyson- 39

Nate Alexander- 46

Payne Jones- 48

Thomas Meyer- 49

6.) West Iredell

Dawson Alford- 45

Tyler Messick- 47

Justin Dagenhart- 49

Austin Burke- 57

7.) North Iredell

Chandler Douglas- 47

Alex Martin- 55

Seth Williams- 56

Joseph Aerhart- 57

8.) Statesville

Zack Nicholson- 52

Edward Johnson- 57

Caleb Hagger- 60

Hunter Wilhelm- 62

